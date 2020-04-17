LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 74 429



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 74 429I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... A RACIST JOURNALIST SHE IS 👎 « on: Today at 06:07:57 PM »

USING THE 3 ORANGES AS A SICK GESTURE 👎😠😠😠👎







FUCKING SICKO.... 👎 DON'T ANY CUNT GIVE ME ANY SHIT ABOUT KATIE HOPKINS 👎😠👎 SAT IN THE SAME PARK THE 3 PEOPLE WERE KILLED 👎USING THE 3 ORANGES AS A SICK GESTURE 👎😠😠😠👎FUCKING SICKO.... 👎 DON'T ANY CUNT GIVE ME ANY SHIT ABOUT KATIE HOPKINS 👎😠👎 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

sockets



Offline



Posts: 644







WelchPosts: 644 Re: A RACIST JOURNALIST SHE IS 👎 « Reply #2 on: Today at 06:16:46 PM »



Like she said they are winning Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..