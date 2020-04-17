Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 21, 2020, 06:51:12 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: A RACIST JOURNALIST SHE IS 👎  (Read 96 times)
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 74 429

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« on: Today at 06:07:57 PM »
SAT IN THE SAME PARK THE 3 PEOPLE WERE KILLED 👎
USING THE 3 ORANGES AS A SICK GESTURE  👎😠😠😠👎



FUCKING SICKO.... 👎 DON'T ANY CUNT GIVE ME ANY SHIT ABOUT KATIE HOPKINS 👎😠👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Holgateoldskool
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 131


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:11:48 PM »
Shes a Commie- and doesnt try to hide that fact.
Logged
sockets
Welch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 644



View Profile WWW
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:16:46 PM »
Like she said they are winning

Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
Holgateoldskool
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 131


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:21:14 PM »
She is one dangerous fucker !!!!!
Logged
livefastdieyoung
*****
Online Online

Posts: 400


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:48:39 PM »
Silly girl. Just put herself forward as a prime target for all the far right nutcases out there. I won't be shocked to read about her getting targeted after this.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 