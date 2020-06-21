Welcome,
June 21, 2020, 06:51:01 PM
News:
UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
SALAH TO SCORE TONIGHT 😀👍
Author
Topic: SALAH TO SCORE TONIGHT 😀👍 (Read 84 times)
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN
Online
Posts: 1 237
SALAH TO SCORE TONIGHT 😀👍
«
on:
Today
at 02:55:01 PM »
WE GO AGAIN BOYZ
BECAUSE WE CAN GENTS 😂😂😂🐧
BEER ME BOYZ🍺🍻🍺🍻
Logged
NO MORE HEROS... ANYMORE
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 74 429
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: SALAH TO SCORE TONIGHT 😀👍
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 03:19:24 PM »
SUPPOSE 1 OUT OF 4 AIN'T BAD
YOU GOT THE LAST 3 WRONG
BEER ME.... NO GREY MATTER
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
livefastdieyoung
Online
Posts: 400
Re: SALAH TO SCORE TONIGHT 😀👍
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 06:05:39 PM »
Not even playing!
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN
Online
Posts: 1 237
Re: SALAH TO SCORE TONIGHT 😀👍
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 06:15:11 PM »
HAD A BUST WITH KLOPP ON THE BUS BY ALL ACCOUNTS COS HE WANTED TO PLAY CENTRE HALF COS HES SICK OGF VAN DIJK GETTING THE PLAUDITS
CHANGED MY BET TO MANE
I GOTTA FEELING THAT TONIGHTS GONNA BE A GOOD NIGHT 😂😂😂🐧
BEER ME BOYZ🍺🍻🍺🍻
Logged
NO MORE HEROS... ANYMORE
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 74 429
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: SALAH TO SCORE TONIGHT 😀👍
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 06:17:10 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on
Today
at 06:05:39 PM
Not even playing!
😂😂😂😂😂😂
STOP PICKING ON COCO YA BIG BULLY 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡
😂😂😂😂😂😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
