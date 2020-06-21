Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: SALAH TO SCORE TONIGHT 😀👍
WE GO AGAIN BOYZ :like:

BECAUSE WE CAN GENTS 😂😂😂🐧

BEER ME BOYZ🍺🍻🍺🍻
SUPPOSE 1 OUT OF 4 AIN'T BAD   klins

YOU GOT THE LAST 3 WRONG   :meltdown:


 :wanker:


BEER ME....  NO GREY MATTER    :like: :beer: :beer: :beer: charles :alf:

 :wanker:
Not even playing!
HAD A BUST WITH KLOPP ON THE BUS BY ALL ACCOUNTS COS HE WANTED TO PLAY CENTRE HALF COS HES SICK OGF VAN DIJK GETTING THE PLAUDITS :unlike:

CHANGED MY BET TO MANE :homer:

I GOTTA FEELING THAT TONIGHTS GONNA BE A GOOD NIGHT 😂😂😂🐧

BEER ME BOYZ🍺🍻🍺🍻
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 06:05:39 PM


Not even playing!


😂😂😂😂😂😂

STOP PICKING ON COCO YA BIG BULLY  🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡

😂😂😂😂😂😂
