June 21, 2020, 11:51:26 PM
News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Author Topic: NO ONE ON ERE 👍  (Read 407 times)
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 74 430

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« on: Today at 02:19:20 PM »
CAN MAKE YORKIE PUDS LIKE ME  👎😜😜😜😜😜👎😋




NEARLY AS BIG AS ME CAN. 😂
« Last Edit: Today at 02:21:12 PM by LEON TROTSKY »
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
sockets
Welch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 644



« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:21:03 PM »
I could demolish em all straight out that tray  :like: No gravy or nowt just exactly as they are sitting there  :like:
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 74 430

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:24:43 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 02:21:03 PM
I could demolish em all straight out that tray  :like: No gravy or nowt just exactly as they are sitting there  :like:

THERE THE MUTTS KNUTTS  👍😂😂😂👍😋
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
38red
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 345


« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:25:46 PM »
They are fantastic! What's your recipe?
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 74 430

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:28:35 PM »
Quote from: 38red on Today at 02:25:46 PM
They are fantastic! What's your recipe?

FUCK OFF..... IT'S A SECRET  👍😂😂😂👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 645


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:29:04 PM »
Our mam used to make them like that when i was a kid. Always saved 3 for me and my two friends on a night, we would have a dollop of jam in them. Fucking gorgeous
Glory Glory Man United
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 74 430

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:33:00 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 02:29:04 PM
Our mam used to make them like that when i was a kid. Always saved 3 for me and my two friends on a night, we would have a dollop of jame in them. Fucking gorgeous

👍😋👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 242


« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:39:35 PM »
DONT MEAN TO BE RUDE BUT THEY LOOK FUCKING DISGUSTING LIDDS :unlike:
🤡🤡🤡
ANYONE WANT A PROPER YORKIE RECIPE... P.M  :like:

1ST COME 1ST SERVED 🐧🐧🐧

MINE TRUELY ARE THE MUTTS NUTS 😂😂😂😂🍻🍺🍻

BEER ME BOYZ🍺🍻🍻🍺🍻😀🐧
NO MORE HEROS... ANYMORE
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 766


« Reply #8 on: Today at 02:41:31 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:19:20 PM
CAN MAKE YORKIE PUDS LIKE ME  👎😜😜😜😜😜👎😋




NEARLY AS BIG AS ME CAN. 😂


FUCKING GREAT THEM  :like:
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 74 430

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:42:40 PM »
JUST WHEN YA THINK THIS CUNT COULDN'T GET ANY MORE SILLY  🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 645


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #10 on: Today at 02:44:51 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:42:40 PM
JUST WHEN YA THINK THIS CUNT COULDN'T GET ANY MORE SILLY  🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡


Best off ignored.
Glory Glory Man United
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 242


« Reply #11 on: Today at 02:47:29 PM »
SO YOU CAN ONLY COMMENT IF YOU WANNA EAT THAT YORKIE PUDD WITH LIDDLES ARSE🤡

PATHETIC THAT YOU CANT TAKE CRITICISM  cry cry

WHAT A COCO :unlike:

BEER ME BUDS🍻🍺🍻🍺
NO MORE HEROS... ANYMORE
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 74 430

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #12 on: Today at 02:48:08 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 02:44:51 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:42:40 PM
JUST WHEN YA THINK THIS CUNT COULDN'T GET ANY MORE SILLY  🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡


Best off ignored.


👍👍👍

HEAD FULL OF DOG SHIT  😂😂😂
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 272



« Reply #13 on: Today at 03:17:23 PM »
6/10

Well done LIDSY.  You are doing the COB Cooking Club proud today.

 jc

Keep trying.  They'll soon be as big as mine.

Top tip:  You should probably cook that chicken n'all.  It'll taste nicer with the yorkies.

That said, I assume you didn't mean to cook the Yorkshire puds a few hours before the rest of the dinner.  I mean who would want stone cold Yorkshire puddings?  That would be the monstrous act of a madman.

As we all know in the CCC the secret to any top chef's success is timing.

 
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 74 430

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #14 on: Today at 03:25:32 PM »
 


COLD...... charles


YOU PUT EM BACK IN THE OVEN ON LOW FOR 10 MINS  YOU DAFT GAY CUNT  WHEN YOU PUTTING THE DINNERS OUT   :homer:


WHY WOULD YOU COOK A CHICKEN ON HIGH WITH THE YORKIES IN  souey


YOU WOULD BURN IT YA SIMPLE CUNT   :like:

LEAVE THE COOKING TO THE REAL LADS WHO KNOW WHAT THEY ARE DOING   :like:


YOU STICK TO FLICKING YA BEAN......YA WEIRD CUNT   :nige: :alf: charles
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 272



« Reply #15 on: Today at 03:27:15 PM »
My apologies. I didn't realize you had just one oven.

 lost

Reheated Yorkshires.  My heart goes out to you.  Stay strong my CCC brother.

 :pope2:
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 41 828


« Reply #16 on: Today at 03:28:09 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:25:32 PM



COLD...... charles


YOU PUT EM BACK IN THE OVEN ON LOW FOR 10 MINS  YOU DAFT GAY CUNT  WHEN YOU PUTTING THE DINNERS OUT   :homer:


WHY WOULD YOU COOK A CHICKEN ON HIGH WITH THE YORKIES IN  souey


YOU WOULD BURN IT YA SIMPLE CUNT   :like:

LEAVE THE COOKING TO THE REAL LADS WHO KNOW WHAT THEY ARE DOING   :like:


YOU STICK TO FLICKING YA BEAN......YA WEIRD CUNT   :nige: :alf: charles


 
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 766


« Reply #17 on: Today at 03:31:34 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:25:32 PM



COLD...... charles


YOU PUT EM BACK IN THE OVEN ON LOW FOR 10 MINS  YOU DAFT GAY CUNT  WHEN YOU PUTTING THE DINNERS OUT   :homer:


WHY WOULD YOU COOK A CHICKEN ON HIGH WITH THE YORKIES IN  souey


YOU WOULD BURN IT YA SIMPLE CUNT   :like:

LEAVE THE COOKING TO THE REAL LADS WHO KNOW WHAT THEY ARE DOING   :like:


YOU STICK TO FLICKING YA BEAN......YA WEIRD CUNT   :nige: :alf: charles
YOU TELL HIM LIDS  oleary
Teamboro
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 142



« Reply #18 on: Today at 03:53:48 PM »
Easy to make but why brag about them I make them most sundays but don't need to brag souey
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 766


« Reply #19 on: Today at 03:54:40 PM »
Quote from: Teamboro on Today at 03:53:48 PM
Easy to make but why brag about them I make them most sundays but don't need to brag souey
  lost
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 41 828


« Reply #20 on: Today at 03:56:33 PM »
Quote from: Teamboro on Today at 03:53:48 PM
Easy to make but why brag about them I make them most sundays but don't need to brag souey


You should see his toast!!  monkey
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 74 430

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #21 on: Today at 03:59:20 PM »
Quote from: Teamboro on Today at 03:53:48 PM
Easy to make but why brag about them I make them most sundays but don't need to brag souey


PUT EM UP THEN YA BLUBBERING FUCKING DICKHEAD 👍

SO WE CAN ALL CONCUR 👍

AND IN THE MEANTIME STOP WINGING LIKE A BITCH  👍😂😂😂👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 272



« Reply #22 on: Today at 04:08:32 PM »
Quote from: Teamboro on Today at 03:53:48 PM
Easy to make but why brag about them I make them most sundays but don't need to brag souey

When providing constructive criticism please remember the CCC motto: "Encourage and educate to ensure enduring edible excellence".

or EEEEEE for short.

 jc
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
OzzyPorter
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 391


« Reply #23 on: Today at 04:55:46 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:19:20 PM
CAN MAKE YORKIE PUDS LIKE ME  👎😜😜😜😜😜👎😋




NEARLY AS BIG AS ME CAN. 😂



Look much better and not as dry this week.

That bottom one looks like a genital wart though.
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 74 430

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #24 on: Today at 05:04:46 PM »
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 04:55:46 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:19:20 PM
CAN MAKE YORKIE PUDS LIKE ME  👎😜😜😜😜😜👎😋




NEARLY AS BIG AS ME CAN. 😂





That bottom one looks like a genital wart though.


YOU WILL KNOW  👍

YOU WILL HAVE HAD PLENTY  🙄
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Pile
*****
Online Online

Posts: 39 672



« Reply #25 on: Today at 07:36:44 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:59:20 PM
Quote from: Teamboro on Today at 03:53:48 PM
Easy to make but why brag about them I make them most sundays but don't need to brag souey


PUT EM UP THEN YA BLUBBERING FUCKING DICKHEAD 👍

SO WE CAN ALL CONCUR 👍

AND IN THE MEANTIME STOP WINGING LIKE A BITCH  👍😂😂😂👍
There you go Teamboro, the gauntlet has been thrown down near your slippers. #yorkieoffnextsunday
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 343


« Reply #26 on: Today at 07:40:41 PM »
Fairs fair. 10/10 for the yorkies

4/10 for your choice of booze
Micksgrill
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 939


« Reply #27 on: Today at 07:52:29 PM »
Where did you get the chicken fro  lids..Ethiopia? I prefer mine with some meat on the bones
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 343


« Reply #28 on: Today at 07:54:18 PM »
That's not a chicken its a sparrow
evilghost
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 650


« Reply #29 on: Today at 10:06:35 PM »
Look pretty fucking Impressive tbf
Steboro
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 300


« Reply #30 on: Today at 11:36:25 PM »
There was a little pub in York that used to do big Yorkshire pods filled with chill con carne they were superb.
