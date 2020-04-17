Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 22, 2020, 09:07:19 PM
News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Author Topic: Fake news gonna fake news  (Read 569 times)
Bobupanddown
« on: Yesterday at 01:13:14 PM »


Literally tens of thousands outside. So the media can do its thing.



Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
plazmuh
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:16:25 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1274461480952279040



Yep the place looked deserted and Trump has zero support in the UK..

And the waiting crowds are up in arms..

https://twitter.com/i/status/1274449890509312000

Squarewheelbike
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:15:25 PM »
On one of the industry sites I go on, Tech staff at venue say less than 7,000.
El Capitan
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:17:33 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 02:15:25 PM
On one of the industry sites I go on, Tech staff at venue say less than 7,000.


Theres tens of thousands outside 
plazmuh
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 02:34:10 PM »
sockets
Welch
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 02:39:32 PM »
Creepy Joe the fiddler from the far left  is odds on to win next election  klins klins





Trump @ evens  easy money  :like:

so long as u don't place a bet with Rat Snake that is  :matty:
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
Don pepe
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 02:41:49 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 02:39:32 PM
Creepy Joe the fiddler from the far left  is odds on to win next election  klins klins





Trump @ evens  easy money  :like:

so long as u don't place a bet with Rat Snake that is  :matty:

How come the left are such massive nonces?
sockets
Welch
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 02:48:33 PM »
They well known for it  klins klins

something somewhere on the net about the labour 30 or summing .. proper creepy sicko's  :unlike: :unlike:
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 03:39:21 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 02:17:33 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 02:15:25 PM
On one of the industry sites I go on, Tech staff at venue say less than 7,000.


Theres tens of thousands outside 

Nope, about a dozen, why do you think he cancelled the speech?
Bobupanddown
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 03:56:37 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 02:15:25 PM
On one of the industry sites I go on, Tech staff at venue say less than 7,000.

"Industry sites" 

November is going to be so sweet, watching your collective meltdowns again.

https://youtu.be/wDYNVH0U3cs

 
towz
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 04:33:13 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 02:41:49 PM
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 02:39:32 PM
Creepy Joe the fiddler from the far left  is odds on to win next election  klins klins





Trump @ evens  easy money  :like:

so long as u don't place a bet with Rat Snake that is  :matty:

How come the left are such massive nonces?

STEVE STEVE 
Don pepe
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 04:39:36 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 04:33:13 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 02:41:49 PM
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 02:39:32 PM
Creepy Joe the fiddler from the far left  is odds on to win next election  klins klins





Trump @ evens  easy money  :like:

so long as u don't place a bet with Rat Snake that is  :matty:

How come the left are such massive nonces?

STEVE STEVE 

Didnt accuse anyone on here or anyone in particular.

Its an uncomfortable truth for you. I get it. You must see a lot of it in Thailand and Algeria?
towz
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 04:42:39 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 04:39:36 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 04:33:13 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 02:41:49 PM
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 02:39:32 PM
Creepy Joe the fiddler from the far left  is odds on to win next election  klins klins





Trump @ evens  easy money  :like:

so long as u don't place a bet with Rat Snake that is  :matty:

How come the left are such massive nonces?

STEVE STEVE 

Didnt accuse anyone on here or anyone in particular.

Its an uncomfortable truth for you. I get it. You must see a lot of it in Thailand and Algeria?

Are you accusing me of being a paedo like?
Don pepe
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 04:47:00 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 04:42:39 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 04:39:36 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 04:33:13 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 02:41:49 PM
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 02:39:32 PM
Creepy Joe the fiddler from the far left  is odds on to win next election  klins klins





Trump @ evens  easy money  :like:

so long as u don't place a bet with Rat Snake that is  :matty:

How come the left are such massive nonces?

STEVE STEVE 

Didnt accuse anyone on here or anyone in particular.

Its an uncomfortable truth for you. I get it. You must see a lot of it in Thailand and Algeria?

Are you accusing me of being a paedo like?

Are you ASSUMING thats what I was saying?
towz
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 04:51:03 PM »
Here's a new one, IMPLYING
El Capitan
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 04:52:04 PM »
Stop jumping to assumptions 
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 05:11:46 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 04:42:39 PM

Are you accusing me of being a paedo like?

People who do that should be banned.

Right TOWZ?

 :pd:















Quote from: towz on May 29, 2020, 10:19:35 PM
Clem is scared to post his real name as he is a paedo, FACT  charles

Oh.
plazmuh
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 05:12:46 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 02:15:25 PM
On one of the industry sites I go on, Tech staff at venue say less than 7,000.

Then Tech staff are telling Lies are they not..
towz
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 05:31:06 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 05:11:46 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 04:42:39 PM

Are you accusing me of being a paedo like?

People who do that should be banned.

Right TOWZ?

 :pd:















Quote from: towz on May 29, 2020, 10:19:35 PM
Clem is scared to post his real name as he is a paedo, FACT  charles

Oh.

Mine was clearly a joke
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 05:55:37 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 05:31:06 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 05:11:46 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 04:42:39 PM

Are you accusing me of being a paedo like?

People who do that should be banned.

Right TOWZ?

 :pd:















Quote from: towz on May 29, 2020, 10:19:35 PM
Clem is scared to post his real name as he is a paedo, FACT  charles

Oh.

Mine was clearly a joke

 
sockets
Welch
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 06:10:39 PM »
Ah Towz and his lefty double standards  :wanker:

That poster below sums you up 100%  :like:

Calling posters on here a pedo , but were all expected to now believe its a joke  

the last bit of the poster NO 4 is right on the money

Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
Bobupanddown
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 07:19:34 PM »
My Joe Biden meme collection is about 200 deep, I'm prepared for the second great meme war.
towz
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 07:26:31 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 06:10:39 PM
Ah Towz and his lefty double standards  :wanker:

That poster below sums you up 100%  :like:

Calling posters on here a pedo , but were all expected to now believe its a joke  

the last bit of the poster NO 4 is right on the money



I did my time
towz
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 07:27:34 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 05:55:37 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 05:31:06 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 05:11:46 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 04:42:39 PM

Are you accusing me of being a paedo like?

People who do that should be banned.

Right TOWZ?

 :pd:















Quote from: towz on May 29, 2020, 10:19:35 PM
Clem is scared to post his real name as he is a paedo, FACT  charles

Oh.

Mine was clearly a joke

 


I did get banned for it you thick poof, 1 week ban, ask Goldby
Don pepe
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 07:58:10 PM »
Calm down towz lad, you get rattled more than Josef fritzls cage lately
towz
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 07:59:50 PM »
Never rattled mate, as in real life, I confront lies and stupidity and tell it like it is
Don pepe
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 08:03:13 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 07:59:50 PM
Never rattled mate, as in real life, I confront lies and stupidity and tell it like it is

No, youre definitely rattled - more rattled than jimmy savilles chains

Only time you confront lies and stupidity is when you look in the mirror daft lad  :alf:
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 11:20:44 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 07:27:34 PM

I did get banned for it you thick poof, 1 week ban, ask Goldby

 
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 11:32:24 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 11:20:44 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 07:27:34 PM

I did get banned for it you thick poof, 1 week ban, ask Goldby

 

Ha!  I just checked back and you had indeed been on the naughty step for a week. 

  :wanker:

I missed that.  Excellent modding.

 :pope2:
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #29 on: Today at 04:23:28 PM »
Quote from: plazmuh on Yesterday at 05:12:46 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 02:15:25 PM
On one of the industry sites I go on, Tech staff at venue say less than 7,000.

Then Tech staff are telling Lies are they not..



Nope , official attendance figures 6,200 with a dozen in the overspill.
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #30 on: Today at 04:34:53 PM »
Trump will get re-elected.  No doubt about it. He has grown on me to be fair. Quite like him now. Better than that creepy Biden fella anyway.
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #31 on: Today at 04:37:40 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 04:34:53 PM
Trump will get re-elected. 

No, he'll lose cry foul and refuse to leave office.
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #32 on: Today at 04:39:04 PM »
He'll win and you and your cohorts will cry into their lattes while you finger each others ring pieces and scream racist at repeats of the lone ranger you absolute whopper.

 
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #33 on: Today at 05:00:26 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 04:39:04 PM
He'll win and you and your cohorts will cry into their lattes while you finger each others ring pieces and scream racist at repeats of the lone ranger you absolute whopper.

 

Wow, what a vivid imagination you have!
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #34 on: Today at 05:20:26 PM »
Seems accurate to me.

 :like:
towz
« Reply #35 on: Today at 05:28:45 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 11:32:24 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 11:20:44 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 07:27:34 PM

I did get banned for it you thick poof, 1 week ban, ask Goldby

 

Ha!  I just checked back and you had indeed been on the naughty step for a week. 

  :wanker:

I missed that.  Excellent modding.

 :pope2:

Is that an apology then?
Bobupanddown
« Reply #36 on: Today at 05:40:25 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 04:37:40 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 04:34:53 PM
Trump will get re-elected. 

No, he'll lose cry foul and refuse to leave office.

Lose? To a child sniffing corrupt senile idiot?

How much do you want to wager on that?
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #37 on: Today at 05:42:22 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 05:40:25 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 04:37:40 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 04:34:53 PM
Trump will get re-elected. 

No, he'll lose cry foul and refuse to leave office.

Make sure he isn't also matty or you won't get your money!

 mick


Lose? To a child sniffing corrupt senile idiot?

How much do you want to wager on that?

CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #38 on: Today at 05:46:41 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 05:28:45 PM

Is that an apology then?

Is it fuck.

 
towz
« Reply #39 on: Today at 08:57:50 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 05:46:41 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 05:28:45 PM

Is that an apology then?

Is it fuck.

 

 jc
