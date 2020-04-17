Welcome,
June 22, 2020, 04:32:49 PM
UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..
Fake news gonna fake news
Author
Topic: Fake news gonna fake news (Read 492 times)
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 845
Fake news gonna fake news
Literally tens of thousands outside. So the media can do its thing.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
plazmuh
Posts: 13 725
Re: Fake news gonna fake news
https://twitter.com/i/status/1274461480952279040
Yep the place looked deserted and Trump has zero support in the UK..
And the waiting crowds are up in arms..
https://twitter.com/i/status/1274449890509312000
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 6 835
Re: Fake news gonna fake news
On one of the industry sites I go on, Tech staff at venue say less than 7,000.
El Capitan
Posts: 41 840
Re: Fake news gonna fake news
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on
Yesterday
at 02:15:25 PM
On one of the industry sites I go on, Tech staff at venue say less than 7,000.
Theres tens of thousands outside
plazmuh
Posts: 13 725
Re: Fake news gonna fake news
sockets
Welch
Posts: 644
Re: Fake news gonna fake news
Creepy Joe the fiddler from the far left is odds on to win next election
Trump @ evens
easy money
so long as u don't place a bet with Rat Snake that is
Don pepe
Posts: 309
Re: Fake news gonna fake news
Quote from: sockets on
Yesterday
at 02:39:32 PM
Creepy Joe the fiddler from the far left is odds on to win next election
Trump @ evens
easy money
so long as u don't place a bet with Rat Snake that is
How come the left are such massive nonces?
sockets
Welch
Posts: 644
Re: Fake news gonna fake news
They well known for it
something somewhere on the net about the labour 30 or summing .. proper creepy sicko's
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 6 835
Re: Fake news gonna fake news
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 02:17:33 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on
Yesterday
at 02:15:25 PM
On one of the industry sites I go on, Tech staff at venue say less than 7,000.
Theres tens of thousands outside
Nope, about a dozen, why do you think he cancelled the speech?
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 845
Re: Fake news gonna fake news
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on
Yesterday
at 02:15:25 PM
On one of the industry sites I go on, Tech staff at venue say less than 7,000.
"Industry sites"
November is going to be so sweet, watching your collective meltdowns again.
https://youtu.be/wDYNVH0U3cs
towz
Posts: 8 348
Re: Fake news gonna fake news
Quote from: Don pepe on
Yesterday
at 02:41:49 PM
Quote from: sockets on
Yesterday
at 02:39:32 PM
Creepy Joe the fiddler from the far left is odds on to win next election
Trump @ evens
easy money
so long as u don't place a bet with Rat Snake that is
How come the left are such massive nonces?
STEVE STEVE
Don pepe
Posts: 309
Re: Fake news gonna fake news
Quote from: towz on
Yesterday
at 04:33:13 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on
Yesterday
at 02:41:49 PM
Quote from: sockets on
Yesterday
at 02:39:32 PM
Creepy Joe the fiddler from the far left is odds on to win next election
Trump @ evens
easy money
so long as u don't place a bet with Rat Snake that is
How come the left are such massive nonces?
STEVE STEVE
Didnt accuse anyone on here or anyone in particular.
Its an uncomfortable truth for you. I get it. You must see a lot of it in Thailand and Algeria?
towz
Posts: 8 348
Re: Fake news gonna fake news
Quote from: Don pepe on
Yesterday
at 04:39:36 PM
Quote from: towz on
Yesterday
at 04:33:13 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on
Yesterday
at 02:41:49 PM
Quote from: sockets on
Yesterday
at 02:39:32 PM
Creepy Joe the fiddler from the far left is odds on to win next election
Trump @ evens
easy money
so long as u don't place a bet with Rat Snake that is
How come the left are such massive nonces?
STEVE STEVE
Didnt accuse anyone on here or anyone in particular.
Its an uncomfortable truth for you. I get it. You must see a lot of it in Thailand and Algeria?
Are you accusing me of being a paedo like?
Don pepe
Posts: 309
Re: Fake news gonna fake news
Quote from: towz on
Yesterday
at 04:42:39 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on
Yesterday
at 04:39:36 PM
Quote from: towz on
Yesterday
at 04:33:13 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on
Yesterday
at 02:41:49 PM
Quote from: sockets on
Yesterday
at 02:39:32 PM
Creepy Joe the fiddler from the far left is odds on to win next election
Trump @ evens
easy money
so long as u don't place a bet with Rat Snake that is
How come the left are such massive nonces?
STEVE STEVE
Didnt accuse anyone on here or anyone in particular.
Its an uncomfortable truth for you. I get it. You must see a lot of it in Thailand and Algeria?
Are you accusing me of being a paedo like?
Are you ASSUMING thats what I was saying?
towz
Posts: 8 348
Re: Fake news gonna fake news
Here's a new one, IMPLYING
El Capitan
Posts: 41 840
Re: Fake news gonna fake news
Stop jumping to assumptions
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 278
Re: Fake news gonna fake news
Quote from: towz on
Yesterday
at 04:42:39 PM
Are you accusing me of being a paedo like?
People who do that should be banned.
Right TOWZ?
Quote from: towz on May 29, 2020, 10:19:35 PM
Clem is scared to post his real name as he is a paedo, FACT
Oh.
plazmuh
Posts: 13 725
Re: Fake news gonna fake news
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on
Yesterday
at 02:15:25 PM
On one of the industry sites I go on, Tech staff at venue say less than 7,000.
Then Tech staff are telling Lies are they not..
towz
Posts: 8 348
Re: Fake news gonna fake news
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 05:11:46 PM
Quote from: towz on
Yesterday
at 04:42:39 PM
Are you accusing me of being a paedo like?
People who do that should be banned.
Right TOWZ?
Quote from: towz on May 29, 2020, 10:19:35 PM
Clem is scared to post his real name as he is a paedo, FACT
Oh.
Mine was clearly a joke
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 278
Re: Fake news gonna fake news
Quote from: towz on
Yesterday
at 05:31:06 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 05:11:46 PM
Quote from: towz on
Yesterday
at 04:42:39 PM
Are you accusing me of being a paedo like?
People who do that should be banned.
Right TOWZ?
Quote from: towz on May 29, 2020, 10:19:35 PM
Clem is scared to post his real name as he is a paedo, FACT
Oh.
Mine was clearly a joke
sockets
Welch
Posts: 644
Re: Fake news gonna fake news
Ah Towz and his lefty double standards
That poster below sums you up 100%
Calling posters on here a pedo , but were all expected to now believe its a joke
the last bit of the poster NO 4 is right on the money
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 845
Re: Fake news gonna fake news
My Joe Biden meme collection is about 200 deep, I'm prepared for the second great meme war.
towz
Posts: 8 348
Re: Fake news
Quote from: sockets on
Yesterday
at 06:10:39 PM
Ah Towz and his lefty double standards
That poster below sums you up 100%
Calling posters on here a pedo , but were all expected to now believe its a joke
the last bit of the poster NO 4 is right on the money
I did my time
towz
Posts: 8 348
Re: Fake news gonna fake news
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 05:55:37 PM
Quote from: towz on
Yesterday
at 05:31:06 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 05:11:46 PM
Quote from: towz on
Yesterday
at 04:42:39 PM
Are you accusing me of being a paedo like?
People who do that should be banned.
Right TOWZ?
Quote from: towz on May 29, 2020, 10:19:35 PM
Clem is scared to post his real name as he is a paedo, FACT
Oh.
Mine was clearly a joke
I did get banned for it you thick poof, 1 week ban, ask Goldby
Don pepe
Posts: 309
Re: Fake news gonna fake news
Calm down towz lad, you get rattled more than Josef fritzls cage lately
towz
Posts: 8 348
Re: Fake news gonna fake news
Never rattled mate, as in real life, I confront lies and stupidity and tell it like it is
Don pepe
Posts: 309
Re: Fake news gonna fake news
Quote from: towz on
Yesterday
at 07:59:50 PM
Never rattled mate, as in real life, I confront lies and stupidity and tell it like it is
No, youre definitely rattled - more rattled than jimmy savilles chains
Only time you confront lies and stupidity is when you look in the mirror daft lad
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 278
Re: Fake news gonna fake news
Quote from: towz on
Yesterday
at 07:27:34 PM
I did get banned for it you thick poof, 1 week ban, ask Goldby
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 278
Re: Fake news gonna fake news
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 11:20:44 PM
Quote from: towz on
Yesterday
at 07:27:34 PM
I did get banned for it you thick poof, 1 week ban, ask Goldby
Ha! I just checked back and you had indeed been on the naughty step for a week.
I missed that. Excellent modding.
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 6 835
Re: Fake news gonna fake news
Quote from: plazmuh on
Yesterday
at 05:12:46 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on
Yesterday
at 02:15:25 PM
On one of the industry sites I go on, Tech staff at venue say less than 7,000.
Then Tech staff are telling Lies are they not..
Nope , official attendance figures 6,200 with a dozen in the overspill.
