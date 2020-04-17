Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Fake news gonna fake news  (Read 492 times)
Bobupanddown
« on: Yesterday at 01:13:14 PM »


Literally tens of thousands outside. So the media can do its thing.



Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
plazmuh
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:16:25 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1274461480952279040



Yep the place looked deserted and Trump has zero support in the UK..

And the waiting crowds are up in arms..

https://twitter.com/i/status/1274449890509312000

 :homer:
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:15:25 PM »
On one of the industry sites I go on, Tech staff at venue say less than 7,000.
El Capitan
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:17:33 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 02:15:25 PM
On one of the industry sites I go on, Tech staff at venue say less than 7,000.


Theres tens of thousands outside 
plazmuh
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 02:34:10 PM »
sockets
Welch
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 02:39:32 PM »
Creepy Joe the fiddler from the far left  is odds on to win next election  klins klins





Trump @ evens  easy money  :like:

so long as u don't place a bet with Rat Snake that is  :matty:
Don pepe
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 02:41:49 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 02:39:32 PM
Creepy Joe the fiddler from the far left  is odds on to win next election  klins klins





Trump @ evens  easy money  :like:

so long as u don't place a bet with Rat Snake that is  :matty:

How come the left are such massive nonces?
sockets
Welch
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 02:48:33 PM »
They well known for it  klins klins

something somewhere on the net about the labour 30 or summing .. proper creepy sicko's  :unlike: :unlike:
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 03:39:21 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 02:17:33 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 02:15:25 PM
On one of the industry sites I go on, Tech staff at venue say less than 7,000.


Theres tens of thousands outside 

Nope, about a dozen, why do you think he cancelled the speech?
Bobupanddown
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 03:56:37 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 02:15:25 PM
On one of the industry sites I go on, Tech staff at venue say less than 7,000.

"Industry sites" 

November is going to be so sweet, watching your collective meltdowns again.

https://youtu.be/wDYNVH0U3cs

 
towz
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 04:33:13 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 02:41:49 PM
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 02:39:32 PM
Creepy Joe the fiddler from the far left  is odds on to win next election  klins klins





Trump @ evens  easy money  :like:

so long as u don't place a bet with Rat Snake that is  :matty:

How come the left are such massive nonces?

STEVE STEVE 
Don pepe
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 04:39:36 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 04:33:13 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 02:41:49 PM
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 02:39:32 PM
Creepy Joe the fiddler from the far left  is odds on to win next election  klins klins





Trump @ evens  easy money  :like:

so long as u don't place a bet with Rat Snake that is  :matty:

How come the left are such massive nonces?

STEVE STEVE 

Didnt accuse anyone on here or anyone in particular.

Its an uncomfortable truth for you. I get it. You must see a lot of it in Thailand and Algeria?
towz
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 04:42:39 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 04:39:36 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 04:33:13 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 02:41:49 PM
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 02:39:32 PM
Creepy Joe the fiddler from the far left  is odds on to win next election  klins klins





Trump @ evens  easy money  :like:

so long as u don't place a bet with Rat Snake that is  :matty:

How come the left are such massive nonces?

STEVE STEVE 

Didnt accuse anyone on here or anyone in particular.

Its an uncomfortable truth for you. I get it. You must see a lot of it in Thailand and Algeria?

Are you accusing me of being a paedo like?
Don pepe
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 04:47:00 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 04:42:39 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 04:39:36 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 04:33:13 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 02:41:49 PM
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 02:39:32 PM
Creepy Joe the fiddler from the far left  is odds on to win next election  klins klins





Trump @ evens  easy money  :like:

so long as u don't place a bet with Rat Snake that is  :matty:

How come the left are such massive nonces?

STEVE STEVE 

Didnt accuse anyone on here or anyone in particular.

Its an uncomfortable truth for you. I get it. You must see a lot of it in Thailand and Algeria?

Are you accusing me of being a paedo like?

Are you ASSUMING thats what I was saying?
towz
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 04:51:03 PM »
Here's a new one, IMPLYING
El Capitan
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 04:52:04 PM »
Stop jumping to assumptions 
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 05:11:46 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 04:42:39 PM

Are you accusing me of being a paedo like?

People who do that should be banned.

Right TOWZ?

 :pd:















Quote from: towz on May 29, 2020, 10:19:35 PM
Clem is scared to post his real name as he is a paedo, FACT  charles

Oh.
plazmuh
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 05:12:46 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 02:15:25 PM
On one of the industry sites I go on, Tech staff at venue say less than 7,000.

Then Tech staff are telling Lies are they not..
towz
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 05:31:06 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 05:11:46 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 04:42:39 PM

Are you accusing me of being a paedo like?

People who do that should be banned.

Right TOWZ?

 :pd:















Quote from: towz on May 29, 2020, 10:19:35 PM
Clem is scared to post his real name as he is a paedo, FACT  charles

Oh.

Mine was clearly a joke
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 05:55:37 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 05:31:06 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 05:11:46 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 04:42:39 PM

Are you accusing me of being a paedo like?

People who do that should be banned.

Right TOWZ?

 :pd:















Quote from: towz on May 29, 2020, 10:19:35 PM
Clem is scared to post his real name as he is a paedo, FACT  charles

Oh.

Mine was clearly a joke

 
sockets
Welch
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 06:10:39 PM »
Ah Towz and his lefty double standards  :wanker:

That poster below sums you up 100%  :like:

Calling posters on here a pedo , but were all expected to now believe its a joke  

the last bit of the poster NO 4 is right on the money

Bobupanddown
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 07:19:34 PM »
My Joe Biden meme collection is about 200 deep, I'm prepared for the second great meme war.
towz
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 07:26:31 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 06:10:39 PM
Ah Towz and his lefty double standards  :wanker:

That poster below sums you up 100%  :like:

Calling posters on here a pedo , but were all expected to now believe its a joke  

the last bit of the poster NO 4 is right on the money



I did my time
towz
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 07:27:34 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 05:55:37 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 05:31:06 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 05:11:46 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 04:42:39 PM

Are you accusing me of being a paedo like?

People who do that should be banned.

Right TOWZ?

 :pd:















Quote from: towz on May 29, 2020, 10:19:35 PM
Clem is scared to post his real name as he is a paedo, FACT  charles

Oh.

Mine was clearly a joke

 


I did get banned for it you thick poof, 1 week ban, ask Goldby
Don pepe
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 07:58:10 PM »
Calm down towz lad, you get rattled more than Josef fritzls cage lately
towz
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 07:59:50 PM »
Never rattled mate, as in real life, I confront lies and stupidity and tell it like it is
Don pepe
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 08:03:13 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 07:59:50 PM
Never rattled mate, as in real life, I confront lies and stupidity and tell it like it is

No, youre definitely rattled - more rattled than jimmy savilles chains

Only time you confront lies and stupidity is when you look in the mirror daft lad  :alf:
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 11:20:44 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 07:27:34 PM

I did get banned for it you thick poof, 1 week ban, ask Goldby

 
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 11:32:24 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 11:20:44 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 07:27:34 PM

I did get banned for it you thick poof, 1 week ban, ask Goldby

 

Ha!  I just checked back and you had indeed been on the naughty step for a week. 

  :wanker:

I missed that.  Excellent modding.

 :pope2:
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #29 on: Today at 04:23:28 PM »
Quote from: plazmuh on Yesterday at 05:12:46 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 02:15:25 PM
On one of the industry sites I go on, Tech staff at venue say less than 7,000.

Then Tech staff are telling Lies are they not..



Nope , official attendance figures 6,200 with a dozen in the overspill.
