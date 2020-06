plazmuh

Offline



Posts: 13 722





Posts: 13 722 Re: Fake news gonna fake news « Reply #1 on: Today at 01:16:25 PM » https://twitter.com/i/status/1274461480952279040







Yep the place looked deserted and Trump has zero support in the UK..



And the waiting crowds are up in arms..



https://twitter.com/i/status/1274449890509312000







Yep the place looked deserted and Trump has zero support in the UK..And the waiting crowds are up in arms.. « Last Edit: Today at 06:13:20 PM by plazmuh » Logged

Squarewheelbike

Offline



Posts: 6 834





Posts: 6 834 Re: Fake news gonna fake news « Reply #2 on: Today at 02:15:25 PM » On one of the industry sites I go on, Tech staff at venue say less than 7,000. Logged

sockets



Offline



Posts: 644







WelchPosts: 644 Re: Fake news gonna fake news « Reply #5 on: Today at 02:39:32 PM »











Trump @ evens easy money



so long as u don't place a bet with Rat Snake that is Creepy Joe the fiddler from the far left is odds on to win next electionTrump @ evenseasy moneyso long as u don't place a bet with Rat Snake that is Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Iíll take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

sockets



Offline



Posts: 644







WelchPosts: 644 Re: Fake news gonna fake news « Reply #7 on: Today at 02:48:33 PM »



something somewhere on the net about the labour 30 or summing .. proper creepy sicko's They well known for itsomething somewhere on the net about the labour 30 or summing .. proper creepy sicko's Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Iíll take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

sockets



Offline



Posts: 644







WelchPosts: 644 Re: Fake news gonna fake news « Reply #20 on: Today at 06:10:39 PM »



That poster below sums you up 100%



Calling posters on here a pedo , but were all expected to now believe its a joke



the last bit of the poster NO 4 is right on the money



Ah Towz and his lefty double standardsThat poster below sums you up 100%Calling posters on here a pedo , but were all expected to now believe its a jokethe last bit of the poster NO 4 is right on the money Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Iíll take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

towz

Online



Posts: 8 343





Posts: 8 343 Re: Fake news gonna fake news « Reply #22 on: Today at 07:26:31 PM » Quote from: sockets on Today at 06:10:39 PM



That poster below sums you up 100%



Calling posters on here a pedo , but were all expected to now believe its a joke



the last bit of the poster NO 4 is right on the money





Ah Towz and his lefty double standardsThat poster below sums you up 100%Calling posters on here a pedo , but were all expected to now believe its a jokethe last bit of the poster NO 4 is right on the money

I did my time I did my time Logged

towz

Online



Posts: 8 343





Posts: 8 343 Re: Fake news gonna fake news « Reply #25 on: Today at 07:59:50 PM » Never rattled mate, as in real life, I confront lies and stupidity and tell it like it is Logged