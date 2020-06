Holgateoldskool

WARNOCK CONTACTED BY BORO « on: Today at 11:45:19 AM » Asked him if he needed any manure for his farm - as we have an abundance of shit to shift!

LEON TROTSKY

Re: WARNOCK CONTACTED BY BORO « Reply #2 on: Today at 11:59:32 AM » EVEN HE AIN'T DAFT ENOUGH TO COME HERE WITH THAT SQUAD 👎👎👎

Holgateoldskool

Re: WARNOCK CONTACTED BY BORO « Reply #3 on: Today at 12:03:35 PM » Lids, I honestly think he would! Always speaks glowingly of Gibson ( question of judgement, clearly) it would be the chance for him to add another achievement- arguably his greatest.

Oh I wish the great Gibbo would hold his hand up, acknowledged he screwed up and give us a bit of hope. Wonít happen though



Oh I wish the great Gibbo would hold his hand up, acknowledged he screwed up and give us a bit of hope. Wonít happen though Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Re: WARNOCK CONTACTED BY BORO « Reply #5 on: Today at 12:28:58 PM » Quote from: barmyboro on Today at 12:15:53 PM Afraid The Boro is Gibbos ickle train set .



👍





EVEN WARNOCK KNOWS 8 GAMES WON'T BE ENOUGH TO SAVE US.... GIBBO WILL STILL HAVE WOODENHEAD IN CHARGE EVEN AFTER RELEGATION 😠😠😠