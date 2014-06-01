|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Spidoolie
Posts: 24
|
No comment on the ratio of black footballers in the EPL I suppose ?
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bobupanddown
|
Luther Vandross, George Benson, Bill Withers, Maurice White, Phillip Bailey, MJ, Prince and others have exceptional voices.
The only whites i'd put up there with them are George Michael, Peter Cetera, Christopher Cross and Elvis.
The state of music today, see's white supremacy over Black singers.
Music today is in an awful state
Elvis
Tom Jones
Mick Jagger
John Lennon
Elton John
Bob Dylan
Bing Crosby
Tony Bennet
Frank Sinatra
George Micheal
Robert Plant
Michael Jackson
Roger Daltrey
Tom Meighan
Noel and Liam Gallagher
The list could go on and on
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CLEM FANDANGO
|
Luther Vandross, George Benson, Bill Withers, Maurice White, Phillip Bailey, MJ, Prince and others have exceptional voices.
The only whites i'd put up there with them are George Michael, Peter Cetera, Christopher Cross and Elvis.
The state of music today, see's white supremacy over Black singers.
Music today is in an awful state
Elvis
Tom Jones
Mick Jagger
John Lennon
Elton John
Bob Dylan
Bing Crosby
Tony Bennet
Frank Sinatra
George Micheal
Robert Plant
Michael Jackson
Roger Daltrey
Tom Meighan
Noel and Liam Gallagher
The list could go on and on
Nob Rickles.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
nekder365
|
That's Celine Dion.....................
The only whites i'd put up there with them are George Michael, Peter Cetera, Christopher Cross and Elvis.
The state of music today, see's white supremacy over Black singers.
Music today is in an awful state
Elvis
Tom Jones
Mick Jagger
John Lennon
Elton John
Bob Dylan
Bing Crosby
Tony Bennet
Frank Sinatra
George Micheal
Robert Plant
Michael Jackson
Roger Daltrey
Tom Meighan
Noel and Liam Gallagher
The list could go on and on
That's Celine Dion.....................
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RIK MAYALL
|
Luther Vandross, George Benson, Bill Withers, Maurice White, Phillip Bailey, MJ, Prince and others have exceptional voices.
The only whites i'd put up there with them are George Michael, Peter Cetera, Christopher Cross and Elvis.
The state of music today, see's white supremacy over Black singers.
Music today is in an awful state
Elvis
Tom Jones
Mick Jagger
John Lennon
Elton John
Bob Dylan
Bing Crosby
Tony Bennet
Frank Sinatra
George Micheal
Robert Plant
Michael Jackson
Roger Daltrey
Tom Meighan
Noel and Liam Gallagher
The list could go on and on
Noel & Liam? They cannot be classed as great vocalists, that's like saying Ian Brown was a great vocalist.
Tom Jones good voice but a poor mans Engelbert Humperdinck. In fact i'd rate David Alexander over TJ.
Sinatra was never a top vocalist. Deano pissed all over FS. Tony Bennett has a great voice and range.
Elton was and never will go down as a great singer.
Roger and Jagger, good rock singers. I think Steve Marriott pisses all over those two, and i love the who.
Lennon never had an exceptional voice, i'd say Harrison's voice was better than Lennon's.
I left out a few to see who'd mention them, Engelbert was one, the other is Roy Orbison. A man with a sublime voice.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tom_Trinder
|
Matt Monro was a far better singer than any of the
aforementioned in my opinion.
The only whites i'd put up there with them are George Michael, Peter Cetera, Christopher Cross and Elvis.
The state of music today, see's white supremacy over Black singers.
Music today is in an awful state
Elvis
Tom Jones
Mick Jagger
John Lennon
Elton John
Bob Dylan
Bing Crosby
Tony Bennet
Frank Sinatra
George Micheal
Robert Plant
Michael Jackson
Roger Daltrey
Tom Meighan
Noel and Liam Gallagher
The list could go on and on
Noel & Liam? They cannot be classed as great vocalists, that's like saying Ian Brown was a great vocalist.
Tom Jones good voice but a poor mans Engelbert Humperdinck. In fact i'd rate David Alexander over TJ.
Sinatra was never a top vocalist. Deano pissed all over FS. Tony Bennett has a great voice and range.
Elton was and never will go down as a great singer.
Roger and Jagger, good rock singers. I think Steve Marriott pisses all over those two, and i love the who.
Lennon never had an exceptional voice, i'd say Harrison's voice was better than Lennon's.
I left out a few to see who'd mention them, Engelbert was one, the other is Roy Orbison. A man with a sublime voice.
Matt Monro was a far better singer than any of the
aforementioned in my opinion.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bud Wiser
|
Matt Monro
Luther Vandross, George Benson, Bill Withers, Maurice White, Phillip Bailey, MJ, Prince and others have exceptional voices.
The only whites i'd put up there with them are George Michael, Peter Cetera, Christopher Cross and Elvis.
The state of music today, see's white supremacy over Black singers.
Music today is in an awful state
Elvis
Tom Jones
Mick Jagger
John Lennon
Elton John
Bob Dylan
Bing Crosby
Tony Bennet
Frank Sinatra
George Micheal
Robert Plant
Michael Jackson
Roger Daltrey
Tom Meighan
Noel and Liam Gallagher
The list could go on and on
Noel & Liam? They cannot be classed as great vocalists, that's like saying Ian Brown was a great vocalist.
Tom Jones good voice but a poor mans Engelbert Humperdinck. In fact i'd rate David Alexander over TJ.
Sinatra was never a top vocalist. Deano pissed all over FS. Tony Bennett has a great voice and range.
Elton was and never will go down as a great singer.
Roger and Jagger, good rock singers. I think Steve Marriott pisses all over those two, and i love the who.
Lennon never had an exceptional voice, i'd say Harrison's voice was better than Lennon's.
I left out a few to see who'd mention them, Engelbert was one, the other is Roy Orbison. A man with a sublime voice.
was a far better singer than any of the
aforementioned in my opinion.
Well he certainly got a good endorsement from Frank Sinatra with his: "The only Limey that can sing." quote.
Stormzy & Afroman for me.
|
|
|
|
