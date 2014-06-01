Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: This Cnut on ssn  (Read 507 times)
RIK MAYALL
« on: Today at 10:56:31 AM »
Banging on about no black referees, only 7 black managers out of 91 teams.

Saying it needs to change by the end of the season.

So, lets just sack 50% of managers and replace them with black people, not because theyre good enough, because of their colour.

Fuck off. It doesnt matter what colour you are, if youre good enough, youll get the gig.

Maybe there isnt many black people training to referee!!
Bobupanddown
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:59:51 AM »
Yeah black referees have never gotten the chance to referee at the highest level of British football..



Oh.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:00:45 AM »
I think that would make an absolutely splendid smiley.




 jc
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:13:33 AM »
BLACKS ARE ALWAYS  GOOD SINGERS 👍

WHITES NOT AS GOOD 👎

BUT WE DON'T BANG ON ABOUT IT... THERE NOT BEING ENOUGH WHITE SINGERS.... IF YA GOOD ENOUGH... YA GOOD ENOUGH 👍

WISH THESE CUNTS WOULD FUCK RIGHT OFF NOW... COZ IT'S GETTING RATHER SILLY  👎😠👎
barwickred
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:23:36 AM »
You know why there isn't white people in this photo? They're not good enough! Does the media or white people complain? No we cheer them on!

https://www.google.co.uk/url?sa=i&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.telegraph.co.uk%2Fathletics%2F2019%2F05%2F12%2Fgreat-britain-men-win-4x100m-world-relays-bronze-despite-baton%2F&psig=AOvVaw1I-j4_WIghecNMJOX9f2wn&ust=1592821102208000&source=images&cd=vfe&ved=0CAIQjRxqFwoTCPj20pbXkuoCFQAAAAAdAAAAABAD
monkeyman
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:23:43 AM »
WHAT ABOUT BLACK JOCKEYS  
barwickred
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:24:41 AM »
How the fuck do you insert photos on here   
RIK MAYALL
« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:28:34 AM »
Black snooker players.
monkeyman
« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:30:16 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 11:28:34 AM
Black snooker players.

THERE MIGHT BE A PROBLEM WHEN HE POTS THE BLACK  oleary
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:35:52 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 11:28:34 AM
Black snooker players.


WONT BE LONG BEFORE THAT BALL IS REPLACED ON THE GREEN BAIZE  BY A RAINBOW BALL 👍🌈🎱👎
nekder365
« Reply #10 on: Today at 11:41:09 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 11:23:43 AM
WHAT ABOUT BLACK JOCKEYS  

Khumalo,Cheryl White,Krigger.........
Spidoolie

« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:10:43 PM »
No comment on the ratio of black footballers in the EPL I suppose ?
Flyers Nap
« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:12:34 PM »
They cant fookin swim.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #13 on: Today at 01:14:32 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:13:33 AM
BLACKS ARE ALWAYS  GOOD SINGERS 👍

WHITES NOT AS GOOD 👎

BUT WE DON'T BANG ON ABOUT IT... THERE NOT BEING ENOUGH WHITE SINGERS.... IF YA GOOD ENOUGH... YA GOOD ENOUGH 👍

WISH THESE CUNTS WOULD FUCK RIGHT OFF NOW... COZ IT'S GETTING RATHER SILLY  👎😠👎

Fuck off, Elvis was white  mcl
SmogOnTour
« Reply #14 on: Today at 01:35:22 PM »
Rarely see any argument being made at present about the noticeable lack of people of Asian background in English football despite them making up a far more significant portion of the populace than blacks do.
RIK MAYALL
« Reply #15 on: Today at 01:42:00 PM »
Luther Vandross, George Benson, Bill Withers, Maurice White, Phillip Bailey, MJ, Prince and others have exceptional voices.

The only whites i'd put up there with them are George Michael, Peter Cetera, Christopher Cross and Elvis.

The state of music today, see's white supremacy over Black singers.


Music today is in an awful state
Bud Wiser
« Reply #16 on: Today at 03:55:43 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 10:56:31 AM
Banging on about no black referees, only 7 black managers out of 91 teams.

Saying it needs to change by the end of the season.

So, lets just sack 50% of managers and replace them with black people, not because theyre good enough, because of their colour.


Maybe the same principles should be applied on the pitch too?

As around 30% of footballers in the Premier League are black I'm sure they wouldn't object to that being reduced to around the UK average of 3.5%. Fair?
Bobupanddown
« Reply #17 on: Today at 04:04:13 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 01:42:00 PM
Luther Vandross, George Benson, Bill Withers, Maurice White, Phillip Bailey, MJ, Prince and others have exceptional voices.

The only whites i'd put up there with them are George Michael, Peter Cetera, Christopher Cross and Elvis.

The state of music today, see's white supremacy over Black singers.


Music today is in an awful state

Elvis
Tom Jones
Mick Jagger
John Lennon
Elton John
Bob Dylan
Bing Crosby
Tony Bennet
Frank Sinatra
George Micheal
Robert Plant
Michael Jackson  :chrisk:
Roger Daltrey
Tom Meighan
Noel and Liam Gallagher

The list could go on and on
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #18 on: Today at 04:09:51 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 04:04:13 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 01:42:00 PM
Luther Vandross, George Benson, Bill Withers, Maurice White, Phillip Bailey, MJ, Prince and others have exceptional voices.

The only whites i'd put up there with them are George Michael, Peter Cetera, Christopher Cross and Elvis.

The state of music today, see's white supremacy over Black singers.


Music today is in an awful state

Elvis
Tom Jones
Mick Jagger
John Lennon
Elton John
Bob Dylan
Bing Crosby
Tony Bennet
Frank Sinatra
George Micheal
Robert Plant
Michael Jackson  :chrisk:
Roger Daltrey
Tom Meighan
Noel and Liam Gallagher

The list could go on and on


Nob Rickles.

 mcl
nekder365
« Reply #19 on: Today at 04:14:45 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 04:04:13 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 01:42:00 PM
Luther Vandross, George Benson, Bill Withers, Maurice White, Phillip Bailey, MJ, Prince and others have exceptional voices.

The only whites i'd put up there with them are George Michael, Peter Cetera, Christopher Cross and Elvis.

The state of music today, see's white supremacy over Black singers.


Music today is in an awful state

Elvis
Tom Jones
Mick Jagger
John Lennon
Elton John
Bob Dylan
Bing Crosby
Tony Bennet
Frank Sinatra
George Micheal
Robert Plant
Michael Jackson  :chrisk:
Roger Daltrey
Tom Meighan
Noel and Liam Gallagher

The list could go on and on


That's Celine Dion.....................
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #20 on: Today at 04:18:12 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 01:14:32 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:13:33 AM
BLACKS ARE ALWAYS  GOOD SINGERS 👍

WHITES NOT AS GOOD 👎

BUT WE DON'T BANG ON ABOUT IT... THERE NOT BEING ENOUGH WHITE SINGERS.... IF YA GOOD ENOUGH... YA GOOD ENOUGH 👍

WISH THESE CUNTS WOULD FUCK RIGHT OFF NOW... COZ IT'S GETTING RATHER SILLY  👎😠👎

Fuck off, Elvis was white  mcl

TRIED TO SING LIKE A BLACKMAN THOUGH  👍😂😂😂👍
nekder365
« Reply #21 on: Today at 04:30:51 PM »
A blackman that cant sing??  HONOUR.........
RIK MAYALL
« Reply #22 on: Today at 04:37:56 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 04:04:13 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 01:42:00 PM
Luther Vandross, George Benson, Bill Withers, Maurice White, Phillip Bailey, MJ, Prince and others have exceptional voices.

The only whites i'd put up there with them are George Michael, Peter Cetera, Christopher Cross and Elvis.

The state of music today, see's white supremacy over Black singers.


Music today is in an awful state

Elvis
Tom Jones
Mick Jagger
John Lennon
Elton John
Bob Dylan
Bing Crosby
Tony Bennet
Frank Sinatra
George Micheal
Robert Plant
Michael Jackson  :chrisk:
Roger Daltrey
Tom Meighan
Noel and Liam Gallagher

The list could go on and on


Noel & Liam? They cannot be classed as great vocalists, that's like saying Ian Brown was a great vocalist.

Tom Jones good voice but a poor mans Engelbert Humperdinck. In fact i'd rate David Alexander over TJ.
Sinatra was never a top vocalist. Deano pissed all over FS. Tony Bennett has a great voice and range.
Elton was and never will go down as a great singer.
Roger and Jagger, good rock singers. I think Steve Marriott pisses all over those two, and i love the who.
Lennon never had an exceptional voice, i'd say Harrison's voice was better than Lennon's.


I left out a few to see who'd mention them, Engelbert was one, the other is Roy Orbison. A man with a sublime voice.
Pile
« Reply #23 on: Today at 07:29:37 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 01:42:00 PM
Luther Vandross, George Benson, Bill Withers, Maurice White, Phillip Bailey, MJ, Prince and others have exceptional voices.
Theyre all crap barring Jacko, I suppose music is about opinions.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #24 on: Today at 07:32:18 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 07:29:37 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 01:42:00 PM
Luther Vandross, George Benson, Bill Withers, Maurice White, Phillip Bailey, MJ, Prince and others have exceptional voices.
Theyre all crap barring Jacko, I suppose music is about opinions.

Correct Pile, it is subjective.
Don pepe
« Reply #25 on: Today at 09:38:19 PM »
Funny how they only want proportional representation in high paid or high profile jobs. I dont think theres enough Asian bin men (can only think of one - osama bin laden, born for the job) - I should start a change.org campaign for more black bin men (theyd only have to work every other week as its green bin men the weeks in between).
Tom_Trinder
« Reply #26 on: Today at 10:02:01 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 04:37:56 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 04:04:13 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 01:42:00 PM
Luther Vandross, George Benson, Bill Withers, Maurice White, Phillip Bailey, MJ, Prince and others have exceptional voices.

The only whites i'd put up there with them are George Michael, Peter Cetera, Christopher Cross and Elvis.

The state of music today, see's white supremacy over Black singers.


Music today is in an awful state

Elvis
Tom Jones
Mick Jagger
John Lennon
Elton John
Bob Dylan
Bing Crosby
Tony Bennet
Frank Sinatra
George Micheal
Robert Plant
Michael Jackson  :chrisk:
Roger Daltrey
Tom Meighan
Noel and Liam Gallagher

The list could go on and on


Noel & Liam? They cannot be classed as great vocalists, that's like saying Ian Brown was a great vocalist.

Tom Jones good voice but a poor mans Engelbert Humperdinck. In fact i'd rate David Alexander over TJ.
Sinatra was never a top vocalist. Deano pissed all over FS. Tony Bennett has a great voice and range.
Elton was and never will go down as a great singer.
Roger and Jagger, good rock singers. I think Steve Marriott pisses all over those two, and i love the who.
Lennon never had an exceptional voice, i'd say Harrison's voice was better than Lennon's.


I left out a few to see who'd mention them, Engelbert was one, the other is Roy Orbison. A man with a sublime voice.

Matt Monro was a far better singer than any of the

aforementioned in my opinion.

 :like:
nekder365
« Reply #27 on: Today at 10:30:19 PM »
Chester Benington, James Hetfield and Johnny Cash......... :like:
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #28 on: Today at 11:18:58 PM »
Jimmy Somerville

 
Bud Wiser
« Reply #29 on: Today at 11:33:36 PM »
Quote from: Tom_Trinder on Today at 10:02:01 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 04:37:56 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 04:04:13 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 01:42:00 PM
Luther Vandross, George Benson, Bill Withers, Maurice White, Phillip Bailey, MJ, Prince and others have exceptional voices.

The only whites i'd put up there with them are George Michael, Peter Cetera, Christopher Cross and Elvis.

The state of music today, see's white supremacy over Black singers.


Music today is in an awful state

Elvis
Tom Jones
Mick Jagger
John Lennon
Elton John
Bob Dylan
Bing Crosby
Tony Bennet
Frank Sinatra
George Micheal
Robert Plant
Michael Jackson  :chrisk:
Roger Daltrey
Tom Meighan
Noel and Liam Gallagher

The list could go on and on


Noel & Liam? They cannot be classed as great vocalists, that's like saying Ian Brown was a great vocalist.

Tom Jones good voice but a poor mans Engelbert Humperdinck. In fact i'd rate David Alexander over TJ.
Sinatra was never a top vocalist. Deano pissed all over FS. Tony Bennett has a great voice and range.
Elton was and never will go down as a great singer.
Roger and Jagger, good rock singers. I think Steve Marriott pisses all over those two, and i love the who.
Lennon never had an exceptional voice, i'd say Harrison's voice was better than Lennon's.


I left out a few to see who'd mention them, Engelbert was one, the other is Roy Orbison. A man with a sublime voice.

Matt Monro was a far better singer than any of the

aforementioned in my opinion.

 :like:

Well he certainly got a good endorsement from Frank Sinatra with his: "The only Limey that can sing." quote.

Stormzy & Afroman for me.  :like:
