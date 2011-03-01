Micksgrill

Re: Reading stabbings « Reply #104 on: Today at 10:12:17 AM » Lids...the puc is out there in the public domain...so what's the issue? I hope the guy RIP.....another person taken from us in the name of Allah. I will bet my house on it that nothing gets changed. What's happened since manchester bomb.....absolutely fuck all. Its only getting worse with the open door policy on Kent beaches. Break the human rights bill, repeal the Geneva convention on refugee status as is no more about protecting people from war, but about refugees moving for economical reasons. It would put an end to them coming here illegally overnight. Let them apply for immigration through the legal channels and if we have a shortfall in labour market then bring them in to live here. Otherwise bring up the draw bridge.