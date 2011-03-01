Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Reading stabbings  (Read 1623 times)
Wee_Willie
« Reply #100 on: Today at 09:08:12 AM »
2nd victim named ... Joe Ritchie Bennett who lost his husband a few years ago.

I wonder if he was a far right thug or a Middle Class woke protester supporting BLM fascism?  :jowo4:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #101 on: Today at 09:09:28 AM »
Lots of proper nasty posts on here at the moment. Just nasty.
daftjim
« Reply #102 on: Today at 09:44:16 AM »
Absolute tragedy. The victims and their families. Lives changed forever.

And the nazis on here. An affront to decency.
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #103 on: Today at 09:48:24 AM »
YES WILLIE NOT GOOD TOO POST THE PICS OF THE DEAD  👎

THE CUNT THAT DID IT YES  👍

I WOULD TAKE THAT PICTURE DOWN MATE  👍
Micksgrill
« Reply #104 on: Today at 10:12:17 AM »
Lids...the puc is out there in the public domain...so what's the issue?  I hope the guy RIP.....another person taken from us in the name of Allah.  I will bet my house on it that nothing gets changed. What's happened since manchester bomb.....absolutely fuck all. Its only getting worse with the open door policy on Kent beaches.  Break the human rights bill, repeal the  Geneva convention on refugee status as is no more about protecting people from war, but about refugees moving for economical reasons. It would put an end to them coming here illegally overnight.  Let them apply for immigration through the legal channels and if we have a shortfall in labour market then bring them in to live here. Otherwise bring up the draw bridge.
Archie Stevens
« Reply #105 on: Today at 10:57:03 AM »
Willie questioning the politics of  victims.
A new low from a bona fide wrong un.
You need help.
