Author Topic: Reading stabbings  (Read 1535 times)
Bernie
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 10:10:11 AM »
Police already backpeddling and saying no evidence to suggest it's terrorism.

So black man stabs whites = crime

White man kills black = racism

Fuck off.
sockets
Welch
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 10:14:57 AM »
Gonna wheel out the mental health excuse as per usual
RIK MAYALL
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 10:52:28 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 10:10:11 AM
Police already backpeddling and saying no evidence to suggest it's terrorism.

So black man stabs whites = crime

White man kills black = racism

Fuck off.


Bernie, remember..... only white people are racist!!

Cunts
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 10:55:42 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 10:04:16 AM
BBC emphatically stressing it is not a terror attack even though counter terrorism police are investigating and raiding houses in Reading

 :alf:

EXACTLY..... THERE WAS A CONTROLLED EXPLOSION IN HIS FLAT. 👍

MAYBE IT WAS AN UNOPENED FATHERS DAY CARD 🙄
RIK MAYALL
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 10:57:10 AM »
Maybe it was an exploding prayer mat
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 11:19:22 AM »
BEEN CONFIRMED IT'S A TERRORIST ACT 👎😠👎
El Capitan
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 11:20:54 AM »
Quote from: Don pepe on June 20, 2020, 10:33:20 PM
Quote from: towz on June 20, 2020, 10:22:31 PM
I think you should wait for the facts until you jump to conclusions, but you won't

You mean assumptions you thick cunt


 :nige: :nige: :nige: Classic Don
nekder365
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 11:26:37 AM »
 :unlike: :unlike: :unlike:
Jethro Tull
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 11:29:21 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 11:19:22 AM
BEEN CONFIRMED IT'S A TERRORIST ACT 👎😠👎
Soon be swept under the carpet and forgotten about' Genghis Kahn will be sat chuckling to himself behind his koran.
Don pepe
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 11:35:48 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:20:54 AM
Quote from: Don pepe on June 20, 2020, 10:33:20 PM
Quote from: towz on June 20, 2020, 10:22:31 PM
I think you should wait for the facts until you jump to conclusions, but you won't

You mean assumptions you thick cunt


 :nige: :nige: :nige: Classic Don

Another numbers numpty who cant make the distinction between the two

Show me where the OP came to any conclusion? He didnt
El Capitan
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 11:38:27 AM »
You fucked up, Don. Let it go pal  :like:
sockets
Welch
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 11:41:06 AM »
 :matty: :matty: :matty: :matty: :matty: :matty: :wanker:
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 11:45:40 AM »
WHY WAS THIS CUNT 😠😠😠 NOT DEPORTED WHEN HE CAME OUT OF PRISON 👎😠😠😠👎 THE CUNTS LIKE AMBER BITCH RUDD WHERE KEEN TO DEPORT INNOCENT BLACKS WHO HAD BEEN HERE 50 YEARS 👎 IN THE WINDRUSH SCANDEL...

THIS GOVERMENT NEEDS KICKING UP THE FUCKING ARSE  😠😠😠
https://news.sky.com/story/reading-stabbings-police-treating-forbury-gardens-attack-as-terror-incident-12011719
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 11:54:53 AM »
BASTARD LIVES IN A MODERN FLAT PAID FOR BY THE TAX PAYER 😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠
sockets
« Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 12:05:45 PM »
And things like that slime below boasting of success

El Capitan
« Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 12:07:45 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 12:05:45 PM
And things like that slime below boasting of success





Shared  :like:
sockets
« Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 12:08:30 PM »
RAT SNAKE  :wanker: :wanker: :wanker:
El Capitan
« Reply #67 on: Yesterday at 12:10:20 PM »
 mick
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #68 on: Yesterday at 12:21:40 PM »
The fucker had already been in prison in England. Asylum seeker my arse. Should have sent the bugger back to Libya when he was released,
towz
« Reply #69 on: Yesterday at 12:24:15 PM »
Sounds like it, any asylum seekers convicted of violent offences should be deported
Don pepe
« Reply #70 on: Yesterday at 12:30:16 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:38:27 AM
You fucked up, Don. Let it go pal  :like:

You dont get the difference, how can I explain it? You assumed Lisa Harling would like you, she told her boyfriend and you got a bat - from that you concluded she didnt

Better?  :nige:
towz
« Reply #71 on: Yesterday at 12:31:04 PM »
Well done, keep it up A-  :like:
El Capitan
« Reply #72 on: Yesterday at 12:41:38 PM »
Poor Don  lost
Don pepe
« Reply #73 on: Yesterday at 12:45:43 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 12:41:38 PM
Poor Don  lost

Says the man surrounded by cats who holidays in Sri Lanka alone  klins

Ticking a few FBI style profiling boxes arent you there mate

Matty Put the lotion in the basket kitching  :alf:
El Capitan
« Reply #74 on: Yesterday at 12:46:24 PM »
Everything ok mate?
El Capitan
« Reply #75 on: Yesterday at 12:47:11 PM »
***meltdown klacksen***  :nige:
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
« Reply #76 on: Yesterday at 01:24:00 PM »
Now declared a terrorist attack by a Libyan immigrant

No evidence yet that he was a Football supporter, Biker or Services Veteran

 :ponce:
Bud Wiser
« Reply #77 on: Yesterday at 01:55:42 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 11:19:22 AM
BEEN CONFIRMED IT'S A TERRORIST ACT 👎😠👎

Phew! Thats a relief. How on earth would our fair & balanced media spun this without having to bring the R-word into play?
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #78 on: Yesterday at 02:41:00 PM »
APPARENTLY STABBING PEOPLE IN THE NECK AND UNDER THE ARM WHERE MAIN ARTERYS ARE  😠
WELL DONE TO THE BLOKE WHO RUGBY TACKLED HIM... PROPER HERO 👍

THIS CUNT IS SUPPOSED TO HAVE ASSAULTED A JUDGE IN THE PAST.... HEADS SHOULD FUCKING ROLL WHY HE IS STILL IN THIS COUNTRY  😠😠😠😠😠

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/breaking-reading-terror-attack-suspect-22228179?utm_source=facebook.com&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=mirror_main
sockets
« Reply #79 on: Yesterday at 02:49:59 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 12:30:16 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:38:27 AM
You fucked up, Don. Let it go pal  :like:

You dont get the difference, how can I explain it? You assumed Lisa Harling would like you, she told her boyfriend and you got a bat - from that you concluded she didnt

Better?  :nige:






 charles charles :alf:
Bill Buxton
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 03:30:39 PM »
He was charged with possessing a blade and a second offence of common assault. I wonder how the MSM and the Wokeys would have reacted if it had been a white male stabbing black people and killing them.
Tom_Trinder
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 04:46:22 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 03:30:39 PM
He was charged with possessing a blade and a second offence of common assault. I wonder how the MSM and the Wokeys would have reacted if it had been a white male stabbing black people and killing them.

Exactly Bill, the double standards in this so called

democracy are very worrying, especially for the white working

class people who are still the majority.
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 04:58:05 PM »
Quote from: Tom_Trinder on Yesterday at 04:46:22 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 03:30:39 PM
He was charged with possessing a blade and a second offence of common assault. I wonder how the MSM and the Wokeys would have reacted if it had been a white male stabbing black people and killing them.

Exactly Bill, the double standards in this so called

democracy are very worrying, especially the white working

class people who are still the majority.

WE DON'T MATTER THOUGH MATE  👎😠😠😠👎

THAT'S THE PROBLEM.... GOOD PEOPLE LIKE US BEING TREAT LIKE FUCKING FOOLS LIKE WE ARE ALL STUPID.... AND LIKE A DOG.... OHH THROW EM A BISCUIT THEY WILL BE OK  😠

WELL I'M NOT OK AND I'M SICK OF THIS GOVERMENT MAKING SHIT DECISIONS WHEN THEY SHOULD BE COMING DOWN ON CUNTS LIKE A TON OF BRICKS. 😠😠😠😠😠😠
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 05:02:01 PM »
NEVER HEARD SO MUCH BULLSHIT IN MY LIFE  😠😠😠

I WANT FUCKING HEADS TO ROLL 👍😠😠😠😠😠😠👍

https://mol.im/a/8444409
Message board lurker
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 05:26:25 PM »
Apparently one of the victims was a staunch remainer. Ironic a should be deported scumbag ended him
Micksgrill
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 05:50:18 PM »
I was one of the mugs who voted for boris thinking he would be strong and given the 80  majority he should be a le to pass pretty much any bill he chooses including cracking down on the uncontrolled immigration.  How wrong I was......he doesn't even give it a mention and leaves it to priti Patel,  who is just full of words and no action.  Boris is weak, pandering to the left with all this George floyd crap.he seems to have forgotten who put him in power.  Country is a fucking joke at the moment
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 06:06:47 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 12:30:16 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:38:27 AM
You fucked up, Don. Let it go pal  :like:

You dont get the difference, how can I explain it? You assumed Lisa Harling would like you, she told her boyfriend and you got a bat - from that you concluded she didnt

Better?  :nige:

 mick
sockets
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 06:14:19 PM »
Quote from: Micksgrill on Yesterday at 05:50:18 PM
I was one of the mugs who voted for boris thinking he would be strong and given the 80  majority he should be a le to pass pretty much any bill he chooses including cracking down on the uncontrolled immigration.  How wrong I was......he doesn't even give it a mention and leaves it to priti Patel,  who is just full of words and no action.  Boris is weak, pandering to the left with all this George floyd crap.he seems to have forgotten who put him in power.  Country is a fucking joke at the moment







 :like: :like: :like:
nekder365
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 09:43:40 PM »
To forgive the terrorists is up to God, but to send them there is up to me.

― Vladimir Putin
Bobupanddown
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 10:15:46 PM »
Quote from: Micksgrill on Yesterday at 05:50:18 PM
I was one of the mugs who voted for boris thinking he would be strong and given the 80  majority he should be a le to pass pretty much any bill he chooses including cracking down on the uncontrolled immigration.  How wrong I was......he doesn't even give it a mention and leaves it to priti Patel,  who is just full of words and no action.  Boris is weak, pandering to the left with all this George floyd crap.he seems to have forgotten who put him in power.  Country is a fucking joke at the moment

Do you think our politicians "run" things?

If they do can you explain to me the key policy difference between Gordon Browns Labour party and David Cameron's coalition? Between that coalition and David Cameron then Theresa May's government? And now Boris turn.

4 Prime Minister, 5 cabinets, 3 different parties represented - identical policies throughout.

All supported open door immigration
All supported hate speech laws
All supported the LBGTQ agenda in every aspect of government
All supported covert wars waged in Syria
All supported the welfare state
All supported the licence fee

Democracy only serves to give you the illusion of choice, you don't have any choice. You have owners. They own you.
towz
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 10:24:20 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:15:46 PM
Quote from: Micksgrill on Yesterday at 05:50:18 PM
I was one of the mugs who voted for boris thinking he would be strong and given the 80  majority he should be a le to pass pretty much any bill he chooses including cracking down on the uncontrolled immigration.  How wrong I was......he doesn't even give it a mention and leaves it to priti Patel,  who is just full of words and no action.  Boris is weak, pandering to the left with all this George floyd crap.he seems to have forgotten who put him in power.  Country is a fucking joke at the moment

Do you think our politicians "run" things?

If they do can you explain to me the key policy difference between Gordon Browns Labour party and David Cameron's coalition? Between that coalition and David Cameron then Theresa May's government? And now Boris turn.

4 Prime Minister, 5 cabinets, 3 different parties represented - identical policies throughout.

All supported open door immigration
All supported hate speech laws
All supported the LBGTQ agenda in every aspect of government
All supported covert wars waged in Syria
All supported the welfare state
All supported the licence fee

Democracy only serves to give you the illusion of choice, you don't have any choice. You have owners. They own you.



I agree with the last bit
Pile
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 10:46:29 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:15:46 PM
Quote from: Micksgrill on Yesterday at 05:50:18 PM
I was one of the mugs who voted for boris thinking he would be strong and given the 80  majority he should be a le to pass pretty much any bill he chooses including cracking down on the uncontrolled immigration.  How wrong I was......he doesn't even give it a mention and leaves it to priti Patel,  who is just full of words and no action.  Boris is weak, pandering to the left with all this George floyd crap.he seems to have forgotten who put him in power.  Country is a fucking joke at the moment

Do you think our politicians "run" things?

If they do can you explain to me the key policy difference between Gordon Browns Labour party and David Cameron's coalition? Between that coalition and David Cameron then Theresa May's government? And now Boris turn.

4 Prime Minister, 5 cabinets, 3 different parties represented - identical policies throughout.

All supported open door immigration
All supported hate speech laws
All supported the LBGTQ agenda in every aspect of government
All supported covert wars waged in Syria
All supported the welfare state
All supported the licence fee

Democracy only serves to give you the illusion of choice, you don't have any choice. You have owners. They own you.


Boris wants the licence fee scrapped once the royal charter has expired doesnt he?
Bobupanddown
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 11:04:39 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 10:46:29 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:15:46 PM
Quote from: Micksgrill on Yesterday at 05:50:18 PM
I was one of the mugs who voted for boris thinking he would be strong and given the 80  majority he should be a le to pass pretty much any bill he chooses including cracking down on the uncontrolled immigration.  How wrong I was......he doesn't even give it a mention and leaves it to priti Patel,  who is just full of words and no action.  Boris is weak, pandering to the left with all this George floyd crap.he seems to have forgotten who put him in power.  Country is a fucking joke at the moment

Do you think our politicians "run" things?

If they do can you explain to me the key policy difference between Gordon Browns Labour party and David Cameron's coalition? Between that coalition and David Cameron then Theresa May's government? And now Boris turn.

4 Prime Minister, 5 cabinets, 3 different parties represented - identical policies throughout.

All supported open door immigration
All supported hate speech laws
All supported the LBGTQ agenda in every aspect of government
All supported covert wars waged in Syria
All supported the welfare state
All supported the licence fee

Democracy only serves to give you the illusion of choice, you don't have any choice. You have owners. They own you.


Boris wants the licence fee scrapped once the royal charter has expired doesnt he?

December 2027? Yeah can see that happening  klins
Pile
« Reply #93 on:
It cant be changed before then, regardless whether Boris wants to or not. The beeb is constantly bashing the government and supporting labour, maybe its the only card they have left play? Get the tories out and secure a new 100 years licence fee agreement.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 11:15:03 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 11:11:23 PM
It cant be changed before then, regardless whether Boris wants to or not. The beeb is constantly bashing the government and supporting labour, maybe its the only card they have left play? Get the tories out and secure a new 100 years licence fee agreement.

Of course it can. You simply vote to abolish the licence fee in the commons, ratify it in the lords and it becomes law.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
« Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 11:16:14 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 10:46:29 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:15:46 PM
Quote from: Micksgrill on Yesterday at 05:50:18 PM
I was one of the mugs who voted for boris thinking he would be strong and given the 80  majority he should be a le to pass pretty much any bill he chooses including cracking down on the uncontrolled immigration.  How wrong I was......he doesn't even give it a mention and leaves it to priti Patel,  who is just full of words and no action.  Boris is weak, pandering to the left with all this George floyd crap.he seems to have forgotten who put him in power.  Country is a fucking joke at the moment

Do you think our politicians "run" things?

If they do can you explain to me the key policy difference between Gordon Browns Labour party and David Cameron's coalition? Between that coalition and David Cameron then Theresa May's government? And now Boris turn.

4 Prime Minister, 5 cabinets, 3 different parties represented - identical policies throughout.

All supported open door immigration
All supported hate speech laws
All supported the LBGTQ agenda in every aspect of government
All supported covert wars waged in Syria
All supported the welfare state
All supported the licence fee

Democracy only serves to give you the illusion of choice, you don't have any choice. You have owners. They own you.


Boris wants the licence fee scrapped once the royal charter has expired doesnt he?

Just stop paying it and ignore the threatening letters

Nobody will come round

 :steptoe:
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #96 on: Today at 06:09:25 AM »
THE EXCUSE GIVEN AFTER HE GOT OUT OF JAIL FOR VIOLENTLY ASSAULTING AN EMERGENCY WORKER..... WAS.....


IT WON'T BE SAFE FOR HIM TO GO BACK TO LIBYA  😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠


FUCK OFF !!!!!!
