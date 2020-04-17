|
LEON TROTSKY
He was charged with possessing a blade and a second offence of common assault. I wonder how the MSM and the Wokeys would have reacted if it had been a white male stabbing black people and killing them.
Exactly Bill, the double standards in this so called
democracy are very worrying, especially the white working
class people who are still the majority.
WE DON'T MATTER THOUGH MATE 👎😠😠😠👎
THAT'S THE PROBLEM.... GOOD PEOPLE LIKE US BEING TREAT LIKE FUCKING FOOLS LIKE WE ARE ALL STUPID.... AND LIKE A DOG.... OHH THROW EM A BISCUIT THEY WILL BE OK 😠
WELL I'M NOT OK AND I'M SICK OF THIS GOVERMENT MAKING SHIT DECISIONS WHEN THEY SHOULD BE COMING DOWN ON CUNTS LIKE A TON OF BRICKS. 😠😠😠😠😠😠
Bobupanddown
I was one of the mugs who voted for boris thinking he would be strong and given the 80 majority he should be a le to pass pretty much any bill he chooses including cracking down on the uncontrolled immigration. How wrong I was......he doesn't even give it a mention and leaves it to priti Patel, who is just full of words and no action. Boris is weak, pandering to the left with all this George floyd crap.he seems to have forgotten who put him in power. Country is a fucking joke at the moment
Do you think our politicians "run" things?
If they do can you explain to me the key policy difference between Gordon Browns Labour party and David Cameron's coalition? Between that coalition and David Cameron then Theresa May's government? And now Boris turn.
4 Prime Minister, 5 cabinets, 3 different parties represented - identical policies throughout.
All supported open door immigration
All supported hate speech laws
All supported the LBGTQ agenda in every aspect of government
All supported covert wars waged in Syria
All supported the welfare state
All supported the licence fee
Democracy only serves to give you the illusion of choice, you don't have any choice. You have owners. They own you.
towz
I agree with the last bit
Pile
Boris wants the licence fee scrapped once the royal charter has expired doesnt he?
Bobupanddown
Boris wants the licence fee scrapped once the royal charter has expired doesnt he?
December 2027? Yeah can see that happening
Ural Quntz
Boris wants the licence fee scrapped once the royal charter has expired doesnt he?
Just stop paying it and ignore the threatening letters
Nobody will come round
