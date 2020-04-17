Bernie

Re: Reading stabbings « Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 10:10:11 AM » Police already backpeddling and saying no evidence to suggest it's terrorism.



So black man stabs whites = crime



White man kills black = racism



Logged

Re: Reading stabbings « Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 10:14:57 AM » Gonna wheel out the mental health excuse as per usual Logged

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

Posts: 74 435I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Reading stabbings « Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 10:55:42 AM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 10:04:16 AM





BBC emphatically stressing it is not a terror attack even though counter terrorism police are investigating and raiding houses in Reading

EXACTLY..... THERE WAS A CONTROLLED EXPLOSION IN HIS FLAT. 👍



Logged

Re: Reading stabbings « Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 10:57:10 AM » Maybe it was an exploding prayer mat Logged

Re: Reading stabbings « Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 11:19:22 AM » BEEN CONFIRMED IT'S A TERRORIST ACT 👎😠👎 Logged

Re: Reading stabbings « Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 11:29:21 AM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 11:19:22 AM BEEN CONFIRMED IT'S A TERRORIST ACT 👎😠👎

Soon be swept under the carpet and forgotten about' Genghis Kahn will be sat chuckling to himself behind his koran.

Logged

Re: Reading stabbings « Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 11:38:27 AM » You fucked up, Don. Let it go pal Logged

Re: Reading stabbings « Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 11:41:06 AM »

Logged



Posts: 74 435I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Reading stabbings « Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 11:45:40 AM »



THIS GOVERMENT NEEDS KICKING UP THE FUCKING ARSE 😠😠😠

https://news.sky.com/story/reading-stabbings-police-treating-forbury-gardens-attack-as-terror-incident-12011719

Logged

Re: Reading stabbings « Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 11:54:53 AM »

BASTARD LIVES IN A MODERN FLAT PAID FOR BY THE TAX PAYER 😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠 Logged



Logged

WelchPosts: 644 Re: Reading stabbings « Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 12:05:45 PM »



Re: Reading stabbings « Reply #68 on: Yesterday at 12:21:40 PM » The fucker had already been in prison in England. Asylum seeker my arse. Should have sent the bugger back to Libya when he was released, Logged

Re: Reading stabbings « Reply #69 on: Yesterday at 12:24:15 PM » Sounds like it, any asylum seekers convicted of violent offences should be deported Logged

Posts: 306 Re: Reading stabbings « Reply #70 on: Yesterday at 12:30:16 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:38:27 AM

You fucked up, Don. Let it go pal

You dont get the difference, how can I explain it? You assumed Lisa Harling would like you, she told her boyfriend and you got a bat - from that you concluded she didnt



Logged

Re: Reading stabbings « Reply #71 on: Yesterday at 12:31:04 PM » Well done, keep it up A- Logged

Posts: 306 Re: Reading stabbings « Reply #73 on: Yesterday at 12:45:43 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 12:41:38 PM

Poor Don

Says the man surrounded by cats who holidays in Sri Lanka alone



Ticking a few FBI style profiling boxes arent you there mate



Logged

Phew thats betterPosts: 6 922Pack o cunts Re: Reading stabbings « Reply #76 on: Yesterday at 01:24:00 PM »



No evidence yet that he was a Football supporter, Biker or Services Veteran



Logged

Posts: 74 435I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Reading stabbings « Reply #78 on: Yesterday at 02:41:00 PM »

WELL DONE TO THE BLOKE WHO RUGBY TACKLED HIM... PROPER HERO 👍



THIS CUNT IS SUPPOSED TO HAVE ASSAULTED A JUDGE IN THE PAST.... HEADS SHOULD FUCKING ROLL WHY HE IS STILL IN THIS COUNTRY 😠😠😠😠😠



Logged

Re: Reading stabbings « Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 03:30:39 PM » He was charged with possessing a blade and a second offence of common assault. I wonder how the MSM and the Wokeys would have reacted if it had been a white male stabbing black people and killing them. Logged

Re: Reading stabbings « Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 04:46:22 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 03:30:39 PM He was charged with possessing a blade and a second offence of common assault. I wonder how the MSM and the Wokeys would have reacted if it had been a white male stabbing black people and killing them.

Exactly Bill, the double standards in this so called

democracy are very worrying, especially for the white working

class people who are still the majority.



Exactly Bill, the double standards in this so called



democracy are very worrying, especially for the white working



Logged

Posts: 74 435I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Reading stabbings « Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 04:58:05 PM » Quote from: Tom_Trinder on Yesterday at 04:46:22 PM Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 03:30:39 PM He was charged with possessing a blade and a second offence of common assault. I wonder how the MSM and the Wokeys would have reacted if it had been a white male stabbing black people and killing them.



Exactly Bill, the double standards in this so called



democracy are very worrying, especially the white working



class people who are still the majority.

Exactly Bill, the double standards in this so calleddemocracy are very worrying, especially the white workingclass people who are still the majority.

WE DON'T MATTER THOUGH MATE 👎😠😠😠👎



THAT'S THE PROBLEM.... GOOD PEOPLE LIKE US BEING TREAT LIKE FUCKING FOOLS LIKE WE ARE ALL STUPID.... AND LIKE A DOG.... OHH THROW EM A BISCUIT THEY WILL BE OK 😠



Logged

Re: Reading stabbings « Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 05:02:01 PM »

NEVER HEARD SO MUCH BULLSHIT IN MY LIFE 😠😠😠
I WANT FUCKING HEADS TO ROLL 👍😠😠😠😠😠😠👍

https://mol.im/a/8444409



I WANT FUCKING HEADS TO ROLL 👍😠😠😠😠😠😠👍



Logged

Re: Reading stabbings « Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 05:26:25 PM » Apparently one of the victims was a staunch remainer. Ironic a should be deported scumbag ended him Logged

Re: Reading stabbings « Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 05:50:18 PM » I was one of the mugs who voted for boris thinking he would be strong and given the 80 majority he should be a le to pass pretty much any bill he chooses including cracking down on the uncontrolled immigration. How wrong I was......he doesn't even give it a mention and leaves it to priti Patel, who is just full of words and no action. Boris is weak, pandering to the left with all this George floyd crap.he seems to have forgotten who put him in power. Country is a fucking joke at the moment Logged

Re: Reading stabbings « Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 06:14:19 PM » Quote from: Micksgrill on Yesterday at 05:50:18 PM I was one of the mugs who voted for boris thinking he would be strong and given the 80 majority he should be a le to pass pretty much any bill he chooses including cracking down on the uncontrolled immigration. How wrong I was......he doesn't even give it a mention and leaves it to priti Patel, who is just full of words and no action. Boris is weak, pandering to the left with all this George floyd crap.he seems to have forgotten who put him in power. Country is a fucking joke at the moment

Logged















Re: Reading stabbings « Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 09:43:40 PM » To forgive the terrorists is up to God, but to send them there is up to me.

― Vladimir Putin Logged



Logged

Posts: 2 825 Re: Reading stabbings « Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 10:15:46 PM » Quote from: Micksgrill on Yesterday at 05:50:18 PM I was one of the mugs who voted for boris thinking he would be strong and given the 80 majority he should be a le to pass pretty much any bill he chooses including cracking down on the uncontrolled immigration. How wrong I was......he doesn't even give it a mention and leaves it to priti Patel, who is just full of words and no action. Boris is weak, pandering to the left with all this George floyd crap.he seems to have forgotten who put him in power. Country is a fucking joke at the moment



Do you think our politicians "run" things?



If they do can you explain to me the key policy difference between Gordon Browns Labour party and David Cameron's coalition? Between that coalition and David Cameron then Theresa May's government? And now Boris turn.



4 Prime Minister, 5 cabinets, 3 different parties represented - identical policies throughout.



All supported open door immigration

All supported hate speech laws

All supported the LBGTQ agenda in every aspect of government

All supported covert wars waged in Syria

All supported the welfare state

All supported the licence fee



Democracy only serves to give you the illusion of choice, you don't have any choice. You have owners. They own you.



Logged





Re: Reading stabbings « Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 10:24:20 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:15:46 PM Quote from: Micksgrill on Yesterday at 05:50:18 PM I was one of the mugs who voted for boris thinking he would be strong and given the 80 majority he should be a le to pass pretty much any bill he chooses including cracking down on the uncontrolled immigration. How wrong I was......he doesn't even give it a mention and leaves it to priti Patel, who is just full of words and no action. Boris is weak, pandering to the left with all this George floyd crap.he seems to have forgotten



Do you think our politicians "run" things?



If they do can you explain to me the key policy difference between Gordon Browns Labour party and David Cameron's coalition? Between that coalition and David Cameron then Theresa May's government? And now Boris turn.



4 Prime Minister, 5 cabinets, 3 different parties represented - identical policies throughout.



All supported open door immigration

All supported hate speech laws

All supported the LBGTQ agenda in every aspect of government

All supported covert wars waged in Syria

All supported the welfare state

All supported the licence fee



Democracy only serves to give you the illusion of choice, you don't have any choice. You have owners. They own you.





Do you think our politicians "run" things?If they do can you explain to me the key policy difference between Gordon Browns Labour party and David Cameron's coalition? Between that coalition and David Cameron then Theresa May's government? And now Boris turn.4 Prime Minister, 5 cabinets, 3 different parties represented - identical policies throughout.All supported open door immigrationAll supported hate speech lawsAll supported the LBGTQ agenda in every aspect of governmentAll supported covert wars waged in SyriaAll supported the welfare stateAll supported the licence feeDemocracy only serves to give you the illusion of choice, you don't have any choice. You have owners. They own you.

I agree with the last bit I agree with the last bit Logged

Posts: 39 672 Re: Reading stabbings « Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 10:46:29 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:15:46 PM Quote from: Micksgrill on Yesterday at 05:50:18 PM I was one of the mugs who voted for boris thinking he would be strong and given the 80 majority he should be a le to pass pretty much any bill he chooses including cracking down on the uncontrolled immigration. How wrong I was......he doesn't even give it a mention and leaves it to priti Patel, who is just full of words and no action. Boris is weak, pandering to the left with all this George floyd crap.he seems to have forgotten who put him in power. Country is a fucking joke at the moment



Do you think our politicians "run" things?



If they do can you explain to me the key policy difference between Gordon Browns Labour party and David Cameron's coalition? Between that coalition and David Cameron then Theresa May's government? And now Boris turn.



4 Prime Minister, 5 cabinets, 3 different parties represented - identical policies throughout.



All supported open door immigration

All supported hate speech laws

All supported the LBGTQ agenda in every aspect of government

All supported covert wars waged in Syria

All supported the welfare state

All supported the licence fee



Democracy only serves to give you the illusion of choice, you don't have any choice. You have owners. They own you.





Do you think our politicians "run" things?If they do can you explain to me the key policy difference between Gordon Browns Labour party and David Cameron's coalition? Between that coalition and David Cameron then Theresa May's government? And now Boris turn.4 Prime Minister, 5 cabinets, 3 different parties represented - identical policies throughout.All supported open door immigrationAll supported hate speech lawsAll supported the LBGTQ agenda in every aspect of governmentAll supported covert wars waged in SyriaAll supported the welfare stateAll supported the licence feeDemocracy only serves to give you the illusion of choice, you don't have any choice. You have owners. They own you. Boris wants the licence fee scrapped once the royal charter has expired doesnt he? Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.

Posts: 2 825 Re: Reading stabbings « Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 11:04:39 PM » Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 10:46:29 PM Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:15:46 PM Quote from: Micksgrill on Yesterday at 05:50:18 PM I was one of the mugs who voted for boris thinking he would be strong and given the 80 majority he should be a le to pass pretty much any bill he chooses including cracking down on the uncontrolled immigration. How wrong I was......he doesn't even give it a mention and leaves it to priti Patel, who is just full of words and no action. Boris is weak, pandering to the left with all this George floyd crap.he seems to have forgotten who put him in power. Country is a fucking joke at the moment



Do you think our politicians "run" things?



If they do can you explain to me the key policy difference between Gordon Browns Labour party and David Cameron's coalition? Between that coalition and David Cameron then Theresa May's government? And now Boris turn.



4 Prime Minister, 5 cabinets, 3 different parties represented - identical policies throughout.



All supported open door immigration

All supported hate speech laws

All supported the LBGTQ agenda in every aspect of government

All supported covert wars waged in Syria

All supported the welfare state

All supported the licence fee



Democracy only serves to give you the illusion of choice, you don't have any choice. You have owners. They own you.





Do you think our politicians "run" things?If they do can you explain to me the key policy difference between Gordon Browns Labour party and David Cameron's coalition? Between that coalition and David Cameron then Theresa May's government? And now Boris turn.4 Prime Minister, 5 cabinets, 3 different parties represented - identical policies throughout.All supported open door immigrationAll supported hate speech lawsAll supported the LBGTQ agenda in every aspect of governmentAll supported covert wars waged in SyriaAll supported the welfare stateAll supported the licence feeDemocracy only serves to give you the illusion of choice, you don't have any choice. You have owners. They own you.

Boris wants the licence fee scrapped once the royal charter has expired doesnt he?

December 2027? Yeah can see that happening



December 2027? Yeah can see that happening Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM There is nothing socialist about China





Posts: 39 672 Re: Reading stabbings « Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 11:11:23 PM » It cant be changed before then, regardless whether Boris wants to or not. The beeb is constantly bashing the government and supporting labour, maybe its the only card they have left play? Get the tories out and secure a new 100 years licence fee agreement. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.

Phew thats betterPosts: 6 922Pack o cunts Re: Reading stabbings « Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 11:16:14 PM » Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 10:46:29 PM Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:15:46 PM Quote from: Micksgrill on Yesterday at 05:50:18 PM I was one of the mugs who voted for boris thinking he would be strong and given the 80 majority he should be a le to pass pretty much any bill he chooses including cracking down on the uncontrolled immigration. How wrong I was......he doesn't even give it a mention and leaves it to priti Patel, who is just full of words and no action. Boris is weak, pandering to the left with all this George floyd crap.he seems to have forgotten who put him in power. Country is a fucking joke at the moment



Do you think our politicians "run" things?



If they do can you explain to me the key policy difference between Gordon Browns Labour party and David Cameron's coalition? Between that coalition and David Cameron then Theresa May's government? And now Boris turn.



4 Prime Minister, 5 cabinets, 3 different parties represented - identical policies throughout.



All supported open door immigration

All supported hate speech laws

All supported the LBGTQ agenda in every aspect of government

All supported covert wars waged in Syria

All supported the welfare state

All supported the licence fee



Democracy only serves to give you the illusion of choice, you don't have any choice. You have owners. They own you.





Do you think our politicians "run" things?If they do can you explain to me the key policy difference between Gordon Browns Labour party and David Cameron's coalition? Between that coalition and David Cameron then Theresa May's government? And now Boris turn.4 Prime Minister, 5 cabinets, 3 different parties represented - identical policies throughout.All supported open door immigrationAll supported hate speech lawsAll supported the LBGTQ agenda in every aspect of governmentAll supported covert wars waged in SyriaAll supported the welfare stateAll supported the licence feeDemocracy only serves to give you the illusion of choice, you don't have any choice. You have owners. They own you.

Boris wants the licence fee scrapped once the royal charter has expired doesnt he?

Just stop paying it and ignore the threatening letters



Nobody will come round



Just stop paying it and ignore the threatening lettersNobody will come round Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018