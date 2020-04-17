Welcome,
June 21, 2020, 12:58:53 PM
News:
UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..
Reading stabbings
Author
Topic: Reading stabbings (Read 941 times)
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 5 278
Re: Reading stabbings
«
Reply #50 on:
Today
at 10:10:11 AM »
Police already backpeddling and saying no evidence to suggest it's terrorism.
So black man stabs whites = crime
White man kills black = racism
Fuck off.
Logged
sockets
Welch
Offline
Posts: 635
Re: Reading stabbings
«
Reply #51 on:
Today
at 10:14:57 AM »
Gonna wheel out the mental health excuse as per usual
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 11 638
Once in every lifetime
Re: Reading stabbings
«
Reply #52 on:
Today
at 10:52:28 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on
Today
at 10:10:11 AM
Police already backpeddling and saying no evidence to suggest it's terrorism.
So black man stabs whites = crime
White man kills black = racism
Fuck off.
Bernie, remember..... only white people are racist!!
Cunts
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 74 401
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Reading stabbings
«
Reply #53 on:
Today
at 10:55:42 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Today
at 10:04:16 AM
BBC emphatically stressing it is not a terror attack even though counter terrorism police are investigating and raiding houses in Reading
EXACTLY..... THERE WAS A CONTROLLED EXPLOSION IN HIS FLAT. 👍
MAYBE IT WAS AN UNOPENED FATHERS DAY CARD 🙄
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 11 638
Once in every lifetime
Re: Reading stabbings
«
Reply #54 on:
Today
at 10:57:10 AM »
Maybe it was an exploding prayer mat
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 74 401
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Reading stabbings
«
Reply #55 on:
Today
at 11:19:22 AM »
BEEN CONFIRMED IT'S A TERRORIST ACT 👎😠👎
Logged
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 41 823
Re: Reading stabbings
«
Reply #56 on:
Today
at 11:20:54 AM »
Quote from: Don pepe on
Yesterday
at 10:33:20 PM
Quote from: towz on
Yesterday
at 10:22:31 PM
I think you should wait for the facts until you jump to conclusions, but you won't
You mean assumptions you thick cunt
Classic Don
Logged
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 1 709
Re: Reading stabbings
«
Reply #57 on:
Today
at 11:26:37 AM »
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Offline
Posts: 10 062
Re: Reading stabbings
«
Reply #58 on:
Today
at 11:29:21 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 11:19:22 AM
BEEN CONFIRMED IT'S A TERRORIST ACT 👎😠👎
Soon be swept under the carpet and forgotten about' Genghis Kahn will be sat chuckling to himself behind his koran.
Logged
Don pepe
Online
Posts: 297
Re: Reading stabbings
«
Reply #59 on:
Today
at 11:35:48 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 11:20:54 AM
Quote from: Don pepe on
Yesterday
at 10:33:20 PM
Quote from: towz on
Yesterday
at 10:22:31 PM
I think you should wait for the facts until you jump to conclusions, but you won't
You mean assumptions you thick cunt
Classic Don
Another numbers numpty who cant make the distinction between the two
Show me where the OP came to any conclusion? He didnt
Logged
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 41 823
Re: Reading stabbings
«
Reply #60 on:
Today
at 11:38:27 AM »
You fucked up, Don. Let it go pal
Logged
sockets
Welch
Offline
Posts: 635
Re: Reading stabbings
«
Reply #61 on:
Today
at 11:41:06 AM »
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 74 401
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Reading stabbings
«
Reply #62 on:
Today
at 11:45:40 AM »
WHY WAS THIS CUNT 😠😠😠 NOT DEPORTED WHEN HE CAME OUT OF PRISON 👎😠😠😠👎 THE CUNTS LIKE AMBER BITCH RUDD WHERE KEEN TO DEPORT INNOCENT BLACKS WHO HAD BEEN HERE 50 YEARS 👎 IN THE WINDRUSH SCANDEL...
THIS GOVERMENT NEEDS KICKING UP THE FUCKING ARSE 😠😠😠
https://news.sky.com/story/reading-stabbings-police-treating-forbury-gardens-attack-as-terror-incident-12011719
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 74 401
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Reading stabbings
«
Reply #63 on:
Today
at 11:54:53 AM »
BASTARD LIVES IN A MODERN FLAT PAID FOR BY THE TAX PAYER 😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠
Logged
sockets
Welch
Offline
Posts: 635
Re: Reading stabbings
«
Reply #64 on:
Today
at 12:05:45 PM »
And things like that slime below boasting of success
Logged
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 41 823
Re: Reading stabbings
«
Reply #65 on:
Today
at 12:07:45 PM »
Quote from: sockets on
Today
at 12:05:45 PM
And things like that slime below boasting of success
Shared
Logged
sockets
Welch
Offline
Posts: 635
Re: Reading stabbings
«
Reply #66 on:
Today
at 12:08:30 PM »
RAT SNAKE
Logged
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 41 823
Re: Reading stabbings
«
Reply #67 on:
Today
at 12:10:20 PM »
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 1 128
Re: Reading stabbings
«
Reply #68 on:
Today
at 12:21:40 PM »
The fucker had already been in prison in England. Asylum seeker my arse. Should have sent the bugger back to Libya when he was released,
Logged
towz
Online
Posts: 8 321
Re: Reading stabbings
«
Reply #69 on:
Today
at 12:24:15 PM »
Sounds like it, any asylum seekers convicted of violent offences should be deported
Logged
Don pepe
Online
Posts: 297
Re: Reading stabbings
«
Reply #70 on:
Today
at 12:30:16 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 11:38:27 AM
You fucked up, Don. Let it go pal
You dont get the difference, how can I explain it? You assumed Lisa Harling would like you, she told her boyfriend and you got a bat - from that you concluded she didnt
Better?
Logged
towz
Online
Posts: 8 321
Re: Reading stabbings
«
Reply #71 on:
Today
at 12:31:04 PM »
Well done, keep it up A-
Logged
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 41 823
Re: Reading stabbings
«
Reply #72 on:
Today
at 12:41:38 PM »
Poor Don
Logged
Don pepe
Online
Posts: 297
Re: Reading stabbings
«
Reply #73 on:
Today
at 12:45:43 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 12:41:38 PM
Poor Don
Says the man surrounded by cats who holidays in Sri Lanka alone
Ticking a few FBI style profiling boxes arent you there mate
Matty Put the lotion in the basket kitching
Logged
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 41 823
Re: Reading stabbings
«
Reply #74 on:
Today
at 12:46:24 PM »
Everything ok mate?
Logged
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 41 823
Re: Reading stabbings
«
Reply #75 on:
Today
at 12:47:11 PM »
***meltdown klacksen***
Logged
