June 21, 2020
News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Reading stabbings
Bernie
Posts: 5 278


Reply #50 on: Today at 10:10:11 AM
Police already backpeddling and saying no evidence to suggest it's terrorism.

So black man stabs whites = crime

White man kills black = racism

Fuck off.
sockets
Welch
Posts: 635



Reply #51 on: Today at 10:14:57 AM
Gonna wheel out the mental health excuse as per usual
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 638


Once in every lifetime


Reply #52 on: Today at 10:52:28 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 10:10:11 AM
Police already backpeddling and saying no evidence to suggest it's terrorism.

So black man stabs whites = crime

White man kills black = racism

Fuck off.


Bernie, remember..... only white people are racist!!

Cunts
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 74 401

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


Reply #53 on: Today at 10:55:42 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 10:04:16 AM
BBC emphatically stressing it is not a terror attack even though counter terrorism police are investigating and raiding houses in Reading

 :alf:

EXACTLY..... THERE WAS A CONTROLLED EXPLOSION IN HIS FLAT. 👍

MAYBE IT WAS AN UNOPENED FATHERS DAY CARD 🙄
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 638


Once in every lifetime


Reply #54 on: Today at 10:57:10 AM
Maybe it was an exploding prayer mat
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 74 401

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


Reply #55 on: Today at 11:19:22 AM
BEEN CONFIRMED IT'S A TERRORIST ACT 👎😠👎
El Capitan
Posts: 41 823


Reply #56 on: Today at 11:20:54 AM
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 10:33:20 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 10:22:31 PM
I think you should wait for the facts until you jump to conclusions, but you won't

You mean assumptions you thick cunt


 :nige: :nige: :nige: Classic Don
nekder365
Posts: 1 709


Reply #57 on: Today at 11:26:37 AM
 :unlike: :unlike: :unlike:
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Posts: 10 062



Reply #58 on: Today at 11:29:21 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:19:22 AM
BEEN CONFIRMED IT'S A TERRORIST ACT 👎😠👎
Soon be swept under the carpet and forgotten about' Genghis Kahn will be sat chuckling to himself behind his koran.
Don pepe
Posts: 297


Reply #59 on: Today at 11:35:48 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:20:54 AM
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 10:33:20 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 10:22:31 PM
I think you should wait for the facts until you jump to conclusions, but you won't

You mean assumptions you thick cunt


 :nige: :nige: :nige: Classic Don

Another numbers numpty who cant make the distinction between the two

Show me where the OP came to any conclusion? He didnt
El Capitan
Posts: 41 823


Reply #60 on: Today at 11:38:27 AM
You fucked up, Don. Let it go pal  :like:
sockets
Welch
Posts: 635



Reply #61 on: Today at 11:41:06 AM
 :matty: :matty: :matty: :matty: :matty: :matty: :wanker:
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 74 401

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


Reply #62 on: Today at 11:45:40 AM
WHY WAS THIS CUNT 😠😠😠 NOT DEPORTED WHEN HE CAME OUT OF PRISON 👎😠😠😠👎 THE CUNTS LIKE AMBER BITCH RUDD WHERE KEEN TO DEPORT INNOCENT BLACKS WHO HAD BEEN HERE 50 YEARS 👎 IN THE WINDRUSH SCANDEL...

THIS GOVERMENT NEEDS KICKING UP THE FUCKING ARSE  😠😠😠
https://news.sky.com/story/reading-stabbings-police-treating-forbury-gardens-attack-as-terror-incident-12011719
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 74 401

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


Reply #63 on: Today at 11:54:53 AM
BASTARD LIVES IN A MODERN FLAT PAID FOR BY THE TAX PAYER 😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠
sockets
Offline Offline

Posts: 635



Reply #64 on: Today at 12:05:45 PM
And things like that slime below boasting of success

El Capitan
Posts: 41 823


Reply #65 on: Today at 12:07:45 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 12:05:45 PM
And things like that slime below boasting of success





Shared  :like:
sockets
Offline Offline

Posts: 635



Reply #66 on: Today at 12:08:30 PM
RAT SNAKE  :wanker: :wanker: :wanker:
El Capitan
Posts: 41 823


Reply #67 on: Today at 12:10:20 PM
 mick
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 128


Reply #68 on: Today at 12:21:40 PM
The fucker had already been in prison in England. Asylum seeker my arse. Should have sent the bugger back to Libya when he was released,
towz
Posts: 8 321


Reply #69 on: Today at 12:24:15 PM
Sounds like it, any asylum seekers convicted of violent offences should be deported
Don pepe
Posts: 297


Reply #70 on: Today at 12:30:16 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:38:27 AM
You fucked up, Don. Let it go pal  :like:

You dont get the difference, how can I explain it? You assumed Lisa Harling would like you, she told her boyfriend and you got a bat - from that you concluded she didnt

Better?  :nige:
towz
Posts: 8 321


Reply #71 on: Today at 12:31:04 PM
Well done, keep it up A-  :like:
El Capitan
Posts: 41 823


Reply #72 on: Today at 12:41:38 PM
Poor Don  lost
Don pepe
Posts: 297


Reply #73 on: Today at 12:45:43 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 12:41:38 PM
Poor Don  lost

Says the man surrounded by cats who holidays in Sri Lanka alone  klins

Ticking a few FBI style profiling boxes arent you there mate

Matty Put the lotion in the basket kitching  :alf:
El Capitan
Posts: 41 823


Reply #74 on: Today at 12:46:24 PM
Everything ok mate?
El Capitan
Posts: 41 823


Reply #75 on: Today at 12:47:11 PM
***meltdown klacksen***  :nige:
