|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bobupanddown
|
I'll wait until it's confirmed in the MSM until passing comment
Why does anyone give a fuck if you'll comment or not you fucking retard?
Fuck off you marxist cunt.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
towz
|
I'll wait until it's confirmed in the MSM until passing comment
Why does anyone give a fuck if you'll comment or not you fucking retard?
Fuck off you marxist cunt.
Poor angry white bobup
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
towz
|
I'll wait until it's confirmed in the MSM until passing comment
Why does anyone give a fuck if you'll comment or not you fucking retard?
Fuck off you marxist cunt.
Do you speak to people like this in real life Bobup?
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|