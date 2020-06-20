Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Reading stabbings  (Read 49 times)
maggiethatcherrulesok
« on: Today at 09:25:24 PM »
Ffs

http://twitter.com/LadBonnie/status/1274427678700027905?s=09
maggiethatcherrulesok
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:28:42 PM »
Working in reading.  Think its time to start cqrrying a knife down south
Rediculous
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:50:37 PM »
Three white people dead by the looks of it.

What a Lovely movement...as I said prior, ten years to salvage this country otherwise its South Africa.
