June 20, 2020, 09:52:33 PM
UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Reading stabbings
Author
Topic: Reading stabbings (Read 49 times)
maggiethatcherrulesok
Posts: 238
Reading stabbings
Today
at 09:25:24 PM »
Ffs
http://twitter.com/LadBonnie/status/1274427678700027905?s=09
maggiethatcherrulesok
Posts: 238
Re: Reading stabbings
Today
at 09:28:42 PM »
Working in reading. Think its time to start cqrrying a knife down south
Rediculous
Posts: 519
Re: Reading stabbings
Today
at 09:50:37 PM »
Three white people dead by the looks of it.
What a Lovely movement...as I said prior, ten years to salvage this country otherwise its South Africa.
