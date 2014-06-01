Welcome,
June 20, 2020, 09:52:28 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ARTETA
Author
Topic: ARTETA (Read 166 times)
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 9 747
ARTETA
«
on:
Today
at 05:19:38 PM
ANOTHER ONE BIGGED UP TO BE A TOP COACH
ARSENAL NEED A TOTAL REBUILD HE IS TO INEXPERIENCED FOR THAT JOB
MOST SHITE ARSENAL TEAM I HAVE SEEN FOR YEARS
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 11 631
Once in every lifetime
Re: ARTETA
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 05:25:06 PM
The only player i'd have out of the Arsenal team is Aubameyang.
The rest are fucking dreadful.
Luiz, how the fuck is he still playing in the PL?
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 9 747
Re: ARTETA
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 05:40:28 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 05:25:06 PM
The only player i'd have out of the Arsenal team is Aubameyang.
The rest are fucking dreadful.
Luiz, how the fuck is he still playing in the PL?
HE'S SHITE
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN
Offline
Posts: 1 232
Re: ARTETA
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 07:36:32 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 05:25:06 PM
The only player i'd have out of the Arsenal team is Aubameyang.
The rest are fucking dreadful.
Luiz, how the fuck is he still playing in the PL?
ER.... EARTH TO RIK ... DAVID LUIZ DIDNT PLAY TONIGHT BUD LOL
I MEAN D.L
BEER ME BUD 🍺🍻🍺🍻
Logged
NO MORE HEROS... ANYMORE
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 9 747
Re: ARTETA
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 08:05:34 PM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on
Today
at 07:36:32 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 05:25:06 PM
The only player i'd have out of the Arsenal team is Aubameyang.
The rest are fucking dreadful.
Luiz, how the fuck is he still playing in the PL?
ER.... EARTH TO RIK ... DAVID LUIZ DIDNT PLAY TONIGHT BUD LOL
I MEAN D.L
BEER ME BUD 🍺🍻🍺🍻
HE GOT SENT OFF AGAINST MAN CITY THE OTHER NIGHT
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN
Offline
Posts: 1 232
Re: ARTETA
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 08:07:34 PM
YEAH BUT MONKEY MY BUD HE DIDN'T PLAY TODAY🤡👍
I CALL THE GUY SIDESHOW BOB WHEN IM DOWN THE CRUISER 🍻🍺🍻🍺🍺
BEER ME BUD🍻🍺🍻🍺🎃
Logged
NO MORE HEROS... ANYMORE
Pile
Offline
Posts: 39 658
Re: ARTETA
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 08:32:49 PM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on
Today
at 08:07:34 PM
YEAH BUT MONKEY MY BUD HE DIDN'T PLAY TODAY🤡👍
I CALL THE GUY SIDESHOW BOB WHEN IM DOWN THE CRUISER 🍻🍺🍻🍺🍺
BEER ME BUD🍻🍺🍻🍺🎃
Rick didnt say he did play, he asked how hes still playing in the premier league.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN
Offline
Posts: 1 232
Re: ARTETA
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 09:00:50 PM
HES NOT AND WONT PLAY FOR ARSENAL AGAIN THIS SEASON 🤡🤡
ITK
BEER ME PILE OF IRONING 🍺🍻🍺🍻🎃👌
Logged
NO MORE HEROS... ANYMORE
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 11 631
Once in every lifetime
Re: ARTETA
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 09:32:00 PM
Quote from: Pile on
Today
at 08:32:49 PM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on
Today
at 08:07:34 PM
YEAH BUT MONKEY MY BUD HE DIDN'T PLAY TODAY🤡👍
I CALL THE GUY SIDESHOW BOB WHEN IM DOWN THE CRUISER 🍻🍺🍻🍺🍺
BEER ME BUD🍻🍺🍻🍺🎃
Rick didnt say he did play, he asked how hes still playing in the premier league.
Don't encourage the unfunny cunt
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Loading...