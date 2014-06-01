Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 20, 2020, 09:52:28 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: ARTETA  (Read 166 times)
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 747


View Profile
« on: Today at 05:19:38 PM »
ANOTHER ONE BIGGED UP TO BE A TOP COACH
ARSENAL NEED A TOTAL REBUILD HE IS TO INEXPERIENCED FOR THAT JOB
MOST SHITE ARSENAL TEAM I HAVE SEEN FOR YEARS
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 631


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:25:06 PM »
The only player i'd have out of the Arsenal team is Aubameyang.

The rest are fucking dreadful.


Luiz, how the fuck is he still playing in the PL?
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 747


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:40:28 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 05:25:06 PM
The only player i'd have out of the Arsenal team is Aubameyang.

The rest are fucking dreadful.


Luiz, how the fuck is he still playing in the PL?
HE'S SHITE
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 232


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:36:32 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 05:25:06 PM
The only player i'd have out of the Arsenal team is Aubameyang.

The rest are fucking dreadful.


Luiz, how the fuck is he still playing in the PL?


ER.... EARTH TO RIK ... DAVID LUIZ DIDNT PLAY TONIGHT BUD LOL


I MEAN D.L

BEER ME BUD 🍺🍻🍺🍻
Logged
NO MORE HEROS... ANYMORE
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 747


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:05:34 PM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Today at 07:36:32 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 05:25:06 PM
The only player i'd have out of the Arsenal team is Aubameyang.

The rest are fucking dreadful.


Luiz, how the fuck is he still playing in the PL?


ER.... EARTH TO RIK ... DAVID LUIZ DIDNT PLAY TONIGHT BUD LOL


I MEAN D.L

BEER ME BUD 🍺🍻🍺🍻
HE GOT SENT OFF AGAINST MAN CITY THE OTHER NIGHT  lost
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 232


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:07:34 PM »
YEAH BUT MONKEY MY BUD HE DIDN'T PLAY TODAY🤡👍

I CALL THE GUY SIDESHOW BOB WHEN IM DOWN THE CRUISER 🍻🍺🍻🍺🍺

BEER ME BUD🍻🍺🍻🍺🎃
Logged
NO MORE HEROS... ANYMORE
Pile
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 39 658



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:32:49 PM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Today at 08:07:34 PM
YEAH BUT MONKEY MY BUD HE DIDN'T PLAY TODAY🤡👍

I CALL THE GUY SIDESHOW BOB WHEN IM DOWN THE CRUISER 🍻🍺🍻🍺🍺

BEER ME BUD🍻🍺🍻🍺🎃
Rick didnt say he did play, he asked how hes still playing in the premier league.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 232


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:00:50 PM »
HES NOT AND WONT PLAY FOR ARSENAL AGAIN THIS SEASON 🤡🤡

ITK :mido:

BEER ME PILE OF IRONING 🍺🍻🍺🍻🎃👌
Logged
NO MORE HEROS... ANYMORE
RIK MAYALL
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 631


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:32:00 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 08:32:49 PM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Today at 08:07:34 PM
YEAH BUT MONKEY MY BUD HE DIDN'T PLAY TODAY🤡👍

I CALL THE GUY SIDESHOW BOB WHEN IM DOWN THE CRUISER 🍻🍺🍻🍺🍺

BEER ME BUD🍻🍺🍻🍺🎃
Rick didnt say he did play, he asked how hes still playing in the premier league.


Don't encourage the unfunny cunt
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 