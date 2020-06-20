nekder365

"Put your fists up in the air, show black love," sings the star. "Need peace and reparation for my people." "The lyrics go on to reference the Covid-19 pandemic ("Fly on the runway in my hazmat"), police brutality ("Rubber bullets bouncing off me") and Tamika Mallory, a prominent activist in the Women's March and Black Lives Matter movements".



Aye it'll be good that will'.

If you don't like it then you are racist

Haven't heard it & already don't like it.

Or you could chill out

Buck.











Buck.

She's so oppressed she has children in the far east sewing clothes together for her earning $1 a day.

She's so oppressed she has children in the far east sewing clothes together for her earning $1 a day.

Why won't the little shits work for her for free? Because they're racist and the system is fixed so black people can't become incredibly rich and successful.....





Posts: 14 272 Re: Beyonce.... « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 02:50:57 PM »







"Milk, milk, lemonade,

round the corner chocolate's made"



That record she did called "Lemonade" was good though.
"Milk, milk, lemonade,
round the corner chocolate's made"
A classic.

Was Chocolate cake  in my day