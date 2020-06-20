Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 22, 2020, 07:45:54 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Beyonce....  (Read 399 times)
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 727


View Profile
« on: June 20, 2020, 02:40:08 PM »
Cant wait to get her new tune called Black Parade..."The track includes powerful lyrics about black history, police brutality and the George Floyd protests".

"Put your fists up in the air, show black love," sings the star. "Need peace and reparation for my people." "The lyrics go on to reference the Covid-19 pandemic ("Fly on the runway in my hazmat"), police brutality ("Rubber bullets bouncing off me") and Tamika Mallory, a prominent activist in the Women's March and Black Lives Matter movements".

"The song was released on Juneteenth, a holiday marking the official end of slavery in the US"......... :like:
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 064



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: June 20, 2020, 03:03:29 PM »
Aye it'll be good that will'. klins
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Keef69er
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 187

Rock n Roll


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: June 20, 2020, 03:04:18 PM »
If you don't like it then you are racist
Logged
Can't we all get along
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 727


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: June 20, 2020, 04:10:05 PM »
Quote from: Keef69er on June 20, 2020, 03:04:18 PM
If you don't like it then you are racist

Nope it is because it's shite.........
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 064



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: June 20, 2020, 04:18:28 PM »
Haven't heard it & already don't like it. klins
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Skinz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 283


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 02:41:03 AM »
Quote from: Keef69er on June 20, 2020, 03:04:18 PM
If you don't like it then you are racist

 
Logged
towz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 343


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:11:15 AM »
Or you could chill out
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 293


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:03:36 AM »
Buck.





 :like:
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Don't ban him Steve ye cunt.
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 825


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:39:23 AM »
Quote from: nekder365 on June 20, 2020, 02:40:08 PM
Cant wait to get her new tune called Black Parade..."The track includes powerful lyrics about black history, police brutality and the George Floyd protests".

"Put your fists up in the air, show black love," sings the star. "Need peace and reparation for my people." "The lyrics go on to reference the Covid-19 pandemic ("Fly on the runway in my hazmat"), police brutality ("Rubber bullets bouncing off me") and Tamika Mallory, a prominent activist in the Women's March and Black Lives Matter movements".

"The song was released on Juneteenth, a holiday marking the official end of slavery in the US"......... :like:

She's so oppressed she has children in the far east sewing clothes together for her earning $1 a day.
Why won't the little shits work for her for free? Because they're racist and the system is fixed so black people can't become incredibly rich and successful.....
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:41:27 AM by Bobupanddown » Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 272



View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 02:50:57 PM »
That record she did called "Lemonade" was good though.

 :like:

"Milk, milk, lemonade,
round the corner chocolate's made"

A classic.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 475

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 06:55:43 AM »
Was Chocolate cake  in my day
Logged
Bud Wiser
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 711


Bausor, Gill & Woodgate OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 07:45:01 AM »
Quote from: nekder365 on June 20, 2020, 02:40:08 PM
Cant wait to get her new tune called Black Parade..."The track includes powerful lyrics about black history, police brutality and the George Floyd protests".

"Put your fists up in the air, show black love," sings the star. "Need peace and repatriation for my people." "The lyrics go on to reference the Covid-19 pandemic ("Fly on the runway in my hazmat"), police brutality ("Rubber bullets bouncing off me") and Tamika Mallory, a prominent activist in the Women's March and Black Lives Matter movements".

"The song was released on Juneteenth, a holiday marking the official end of slavery in the US"......... :like:

Corrected for her.
Logged
https://www.change.org/p/independent-press-standards-organisation-shut-down-the-guardian-newspaper?fbclid=IwAR0li1BFYS5bopcz5Lb6Mig3TMJqUvURI1GBooHUDUCmlcE4eaa-nTXemqw
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 