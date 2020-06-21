nekder365

"The song was released on Juneteenth, a holiday marking the official end of slavery in the US"......... Cant wait to get her new tune called Black Parade..."The track includes powerful lyrics about black history, police brutality and the George Floyd protests"."Put your fists up in the air, show black love," sings the star. "Need peace and reparation for my people." "The lyrics go on to reference the Covid-19 pandemic ("Fly on the runway in my hazmat"), police brutality ("Rubber bullets bouncing off me") and Tamika Mallory, a prominent activist in the Women's March and Black Lives Matter movements"."The song was released on Juneteenth, a holiday marking the official end of slavery in the US".........