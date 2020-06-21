Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 21, 2020, 06:05:15 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Beyonce....  (Read 200 times)
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 707


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 02:40:08 PM »
Cant wait to get her new tune called Black Parade..."The track includes powerful lyrics about black history, police brutality and the George Floyd protests".

"Put your fists up in the air, show black love," sings the star. "Need peace and reparation for my people." "The lyrics go on to reference the Covid-19 pandemic ("Fly on the runway in my hazmat"), police brutality ("Rubber bullets bouncing off me") and Tamika Mallory, a prominent activist in the Women's March and Black Lives Matter movements".

"The song was released on Juneteenth, a holiday marking the official end of slavery in the US"......... :like:
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 058



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:03:29 PM »
Aye it'll be good that will'. klins
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Keef69er
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 187

Rock n Roll


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:04:18 PM »
If you don't like it then you are racist
Logged
Can't we all get along
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 707


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:10:05 PM »
Quote from: Keef69er on Yesterday at 03:04:18 PM
If you don't like it then you are racist

Nope it is because it's shite.........
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 058



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:18:28 PM »
Haven't heard it & already don't like it. klins
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Skinz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 283


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:41:03 AM »
Quote from: Keef69er on Yesterday at 03:04:18 PM
If you don't like it then you are racist

 
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 