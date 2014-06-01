Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: IN WOODY WE TRUST 👍
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« on: Today at 02:17:03 PM »


🙄🙄🙄😂😂😂
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:23:24 PM »
HE WILL BE OK TONIGHT THOUGH 👍

DROPPED HIM A BAG OFF EARLIER ON 🙄
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:27:29 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:23:24 PM
HE WILL BE OK TONIGHT THOUGH 👍

DROPPED HIM A BAG OFF EARLIER ON 🙄




Woody must've been round TR to get that bag
monkeyman
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:30:32 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:23:24 PM
HE WILL BE OK TONIGHT THOUGH 👍

DROPPED HIM A BAG OFF EARLIER ON 🙄


mick rava
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:49:42 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 02:30:32 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:23:24 PM
HE WILL BE OK TONIGHT THOUGH 👍

DROPPED HIM A BAG OFF EARLIER ON 🙄


mick rava
Looks like he's bitten his nails down to the quick. :jowo9:
headset
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:23:50 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 02:27:29 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:23:24 PM
HE WILL BE OK TONIGHT THOUGH 👍

DROPPED HIM A BAG OFF EARLIER ON 🙄




Woody must've been round TR to get that bag

You might be on 2 something here rick....not. so no cigar  for you u grass using in initials not eveybody is a daft cunt like u using initials ...U dirty fucking snout !!! sums u and liddle up.   monkey

hopefully, towesry can put everything to bed with his 15/8 monkey bet...eye somehow don't think so....   monkey. Maybe u as a mate can ask him... rava

uve showed the coke now show the 15/8 monkey betting slip...... YOU carnt can U!!! .... I will rest my case until u can    :wanker:....until then i'm not the only fake in the village...

U can put it to bed with a betting slip in stead of a bag of dandruff.and a few intilas.. but only you or Towesy can nail that one....... I will let u both off as police informers if u carnt.... I know u won't let me down on that one thank fuck...... Or will u...... BEETING SLIP......Not a Coke bag you Grass stains!!... Your call boys give us the 15/8 betting slip or you are grass snakes,,, :like: 
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:31:33 PM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 03:23:50 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 02:27:29 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:23:24 PM
HE WILL BE OK TONIGHT THOUGH 👍

DROPPED HIM A BAG OFF EARLIER ON 🙄




Woody must've been round TR to get that bag

You might be on 2 something here rick....not. so no cigar  for you u grass using in initials not eveybody is a daft cunt like u using initials ...U dirty fucking snout !!! sums u and liddle up.   monkey

hopefully, towesry can put everything to bed with his 15/8 monkey bet...eye somehow don't think so....   monkey. Maybe u as a mate can ask him... rava

uve showed the coke now show the 15/8 monkey betting slip...... YOU carnt can U!!! .... I will rest my case until u can    :wanker:....until then i'm not the only fake in the village...

U can put it to bed with a betting slip in stead of a bag of dandruff.and a few intilas.. but only you or Towesy can nail that one....... I will let u both off as police informers if u carnt.... I know u won't let me down on that one thank fuck...... Or will u...... BEETING SLIP......Not a Coke bag you Grass stains!!... Your call boys give us the 15/8 betting slip or you are grass snakes,,, :like: 

Speak english you illiterate cunt
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:43:24 PM »
Before the game Woody emphasised the importance of a fast start' seems the swans took his advice. :jowo7:
How were Boro going to fly out of the traps with the lowest scoring slowest players in the league?The blokes a fucking idiot.
nekder365
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:08:09 PM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 04:05:21 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 03:31:33 PM
Quote from: headset on Today at 03:23:50 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 02:27:29 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:23:24 PM
HE WILL BE OK TONIGHT THOUGH 👍

DROPPED HIM A BAG OFF EARLIER ON 🙄




Woody must've been round TR to get that bag

You might be on 2 something here rick....not. so no cigar  for you u grass using in initials not eveybody is a daft cunt like u using initials ...U dirty fucking snout !!! sums u and liddle up.   monkey

hopefully, towesry can put everything to bed with his 15/8 monkey bet...eye somehow don't think so....   monkey. Maybe u as a mate can ask him... rava

uve showed the coke now show the 15/8 monkey betting slip...... YOU carnt can U!!! .... I will rest my case until u can    :wanker:....until then i'm not the only fake in the village...

U can put it to bed with a betting slip in stead of a bag of dandruff.and a few intilas.. but only you or Towesy can nail that one....... I will let u both off as police informers if u carnt.... I know u won't let me down on that one thank fuck...... Or will u...... BEETING SLIP......Not a Coke bag you Grass stains!!... Your call boys give us the 15/8 betting slip or you are grass snakes,,, :like: 

Speak english you illiterate cunt

Give us that betting slip considering u seem to no everything else.....forget iliterise..... just get that betti ng slip up of Towersy winning loads of poke.....with a £500 bet at 15/8 Swansea win....... and we'll drop the subject.....It doesn't matter if you're on the police books or not. With crossword clue of intilas

Just answer this one ....after getting involved in a thread that didn't involve u in the first plaice have a look before u ask..... i smell a fish.. but that's U all over by the way.

Has Towesy won loads of money or is he spouting shite again as usual without proof. Bearing in mind he can quickly put up a picture of his dinner when he wants 2.

 
























3










3


Nope defiantly a job for Terry C.................
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:18:25 PM »
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Today at 03:43:24 PM
Before the game Woody emphasised the importance of a fast start' seems the swans took his advice. :jowo7:
How were Boro going to fly out of the traps with the lowest scoring slowest players in the league?The blokes a fucking idiot.
headset
« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:58:21 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 04:18:25 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Today at 03:43:24 PM
Before the game Woody emphasised the importance of a fast start' seems the swans took his advice. :jowo7:
How were Boro going to fly out of the traps with the lowest scoring slowest players in the league?The blokes a fucking idiot.





What a dirty6 cunt u are towesy........I, Woody might be a clown...but at least I can prove we got beat 2 day....3.0.... can u prove you u placed a bet ov £500 at 15/8 ...4 the Swans 2 win..... I think u carnt....but u can prove me wrong....not :wanker:

Ricky Ricky give usw a wave..... I say Ricky Rickygive us song maybe u can help him along....fuck me he's in the mix again... :homer: :homer: :beer: klins ....whistle posse blow again.

Did he or did he not place a bet....Only fuccnut can answer that 1or knott... :wc:...

Whistle Rick whilst Towesy......time 4 you to both lie again....!!!!! lost... Get that slip up Trotsky.....it might just save U,,,,,,,, mcl
 
monkeyman
« Reply #11 on: Today at 05:08:43 PM »
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Today at 03:43:24 PM
Before the game Woody emphasised the importance of a fast start' seems the swans took his advice. :jowo7:
How were Boro going to fly out of the traps with the lowest scoring slowest players in the league?The blokes a fucking idiot.
  mick rava
monkeyman
« Reply #12 on: Today at 05:09:43 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 04:18:25 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Today at 03:43:24 PM
Before the game Woody emphasised the importance of a fast start' seems the swans took his advice. :jowo7:
How were Boro going to fly out of the traps with the lowest scoring slowest players in the league?The blokes a fucking idiot.




FUCKING HELL ITS HIM  lost
monkeyman
« Reply #13 on: Today at 05:10:45 PM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 04:58:21 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 04:18:25 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Today at 03:43:24 PM
Before the game Woody emphasised the importance of a fast start' seems the swans took his advice. :jowo7:
How were Boro going to fly out of the traps with the lowest scoring slowest players in the league?The blokes a fucking idiot.





What a dirty6 cunt u are towesy........I, Woody might be a clown...but at least I can prove we got beat 2 day....3.0.... can u prove you u placed a bet ov £500 at 15/8 ...4 the Swans 2 win..... I think u carnt....but u can prove me wrong....not :wanker:

Ricky Ricky give usw a wave..... I say Ricky Rickygive us song maybe u can help him along....fuck me he's in the mix again... :homer: :homer: :beer: klins ....whistle posse blow again.

Did he or did he not place a bet....Only fuccnut can answer that 1or knott... :wc:...

Whistle Rick whilst Towesy......time 4 you to both lie again....!!!!! lost... Get that slip up Trotsky.....it might just save U,,,,,,,, mcl
 
WTF  oleary
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #14 on: Today at 05:12:19 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 05:10:45 PM
Quote from: headset on Today at 04:58:21 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 04:18:25 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Today at 03:43:24 PM
Before the game Woody emphasised the importance of a fast start' seems the swans took his advice. :jowo7:
How were Boro going to fly out of the traps with the lowest scoring slowest players in the league?The blokes a fucking idiot.





What a dirty6 cunt u are towesy........I, Woody might be a clown...but at least I can prove we got beat 2 day....3.0.... can u prove you u placed a bet ov £500 at 15/8 ...4 the Swans 2 win..... I think u carnt....but u can prove me wrong....not :wanker:

Ricky Ricky give usw a wave..... I say Ricky Rickygive us song maybe u can help him along....fuck me he's in the mix again... :homer: :homer: :beer: klins ....whistle posse blow again.

Did he or did he not place a bet....Only fuccnut can answer that 1or knott... :wc:...

Whistle Rick whilst Towesy......time 4 you to both lie again....!!!!! lost... Get that slip up Trotsky.....it might just save U,,,,,,,, mcl
 
WTF  oleary

Looks like headset is on the drink

Nobody ever told him, he shouldn't drink on an empty head.
headset
« Reply #15 on: Today at 05:28:33 PM »
Empty head or not........Towesy can put that one 2 bed with his 15/8....five hundred £ Swansea two win at 15/8 betting slip...esyy done really.....     :ponce:.... I think not....

Good bet if you've put a  monkey on it....... Even worse if you didn't.put a  monkey onit....That's betting 4 u.....

Get that winning slip up Towersy... Dinner pictures don't count.....Well, they do in a way... Nice 2 see you Rick nice 2 see U...






























111
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #16 on: Today at 05:32:20 PM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 05:28:33 PM
Empty head or not........Towesy can put that one 2 bed with his 15/8....five hundred £ Swansea two win at 15/8 betting slip...esyy done really.....     :ponce:.... I think not....

Good bet if you've put a  monkey on it....... Even worse if you didn't.put a  monkey onit....That's betting 4 u.....

Get that winning slip up Towersy... Dinner pictures don't count.....Well, they do in a way... Nice 2 see you Rick nice 2 see U...






























111


So you want lids to pop up his bet slip.

carry on son, carry on.
headset
« Reply #17 on: Today at 06:13:22 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 05:32:20 PM
Quote from: headset on Today at 05:28:33 PM
Empty head or not........Towesy can put that one 2 bed with his 15/8....five hundred £ Swansea two win at 15/8 betting slip...esyy done really.....     :ponce:.... I think not....

Good bet if you've put a  monkey on it....... Even worse if you didn't.put a  monkey onit....That's betting 4 u.....

Get that winning slip up Towersy... Dinner pictures don't count.....Well, they do in a way... Nice 2 see you Rick nice 2 see U...






























111


So you want lids to ...pop up his bet slip.

carry on son, carry on.
 

i dont expect LIddle to do nothing at all... he would have done it already if he was a winner...R u thAT daft.....cum on i expect betgtefr than that from u././..
nekder365
« Reply #18 on: Today at 06:15:00 PM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 06:13:22 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 05:32:20 PM
Quote from: headset on Today at 05:28:33 PM
Empty head or not........Towesy can put that one 2 bed with his 15/8....five hundred £ Swansea two win at 15/8 betting slip...esyy done really.....     :ponce:.... I think not....

Good bet if you've put a  monkey on it....... Even worse if you didn't.put a  monkey onit....That's betting 4 u.....

Get that winning slip up Towersy... Dinner pictures don't count.....Well, they do in a way... Nice 2 see you Rick nice 2 see U...






























111


So you want lids to ...pop up his bet slip.

carry on son, carry on.
 

i dont expect LIddle to do nothing at all... he would have done it already if he was a winner...R u thAT daft.....cum on i expect betgtefr than that from u././..

 
DowningAlbion
Flatts-Lane Left-Winger
« Reply #19 on: Today at 06:38:32 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:23:24 PM
HE WILL BE OK TONIGHT THOUGH 👍

DROPPED HIM A BAG OFF EARLIER ON 🙄



State of that hand...badly damaged sausage fingers with nails bitten to the quick, it's obviously Crocket's
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN
« Reply #20 on: Today at 07:30:13 PM »
HOW CRINGEWORTHY IS IT WHEN FAT KAREOKE SINGERS THINK THEIR EDGY PUTTING INITIALS?  😂😂😂😂

YOU LIKE RONAN KEATING AND ROBBIE WILLIAMS OR SHOULD I PUT THIS IN LANGUAGE YOU UNDERSTAND...


R.K

AND

R.W

WHAT A GRASSING MESS 🤡🤡🤡🤡


BEER ME LIFE IS A ROLLERCOASTER 🍻🍺🍻🍺😂😂🤡🤡
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #21 on: Today at 09:33:21 PM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Today at 07:30:13 PM
HOW CRINGEWORTHY IS IT WHEN FAT KAREOKE SINGERS THINK THEIR EDGY PUTTING INITIALS?  😂😂😂😂

YOU LIKE RONAN KEATING AND ROBBIE WILLIAMS OR SHOULD I PUT THIS IN LANGUAGE YOU UNDERSTAND...


R.K

AND

R.W

WHAT A GRASSING MESS 🤡🤡🤡🤡


BEER ME LIFE IS A ROLLERCOASTER 🍻🍺🍻🍺😂😂🤡🤡


Go boil you head you fucking pleb
