June 19, 2020, 11:54:03 PM
News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Author Topic: Black Lives Matter not Political?  (Read 18 times)
Ural Quntz
« on: Today at 11:37:16 PM »
In 2016, Black Lives Matter and a coalition of 60 organizations affiliated with BLM called for decarceration in the United States, reparations for slavery in the United States, an end to mass surveillance, investment in public education, not incarceration, and community control of the police: empowering residents in communities of color to hire and fire police officers and issue subpoenas, decide disciplinary consequences and exercise control over city funding of police

Hmmm....

So why are the PL falling over themselves to publicise this POLITICAL organisation?

 :steptoe:
Logged
Bobupanddown
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:40:30 PM »
Let's pretend this isn't George Soros Open Society billions making an impact.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Ural Quntz
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:49:02 PM »
Meanwhile in te UK in 2020 the BLM states on its crowdfunding page, which so far has raised nearly £1m in just a couple of weeks,

 Were guided by a commitment to dismantle imperialism, capitalism, white supremacy, patriarchy and the state structures that disproportionately harm black people in Britain and around the world.

We build deep relationships across the diaspora and strategise to challenge the rise of the authoritarian right-wing across the world, from Brazil to Britain.

Don't know about Soros but that's in breach of FIFA guidelines

https://www.rt.com/op-ed/492340-football-politics-blm-mix/
Logged
