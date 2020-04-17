|
towz
She is about as far away on the spectrum of human personalities as it is possible to be from Jezza
Mr Corbyn - racist antisemite and hatemonger. Hangs about with terrorists who he calls friends people who chop heads of gays and drag them through the streets from the back of scooters. People who set fire to prisoners in cages
Back in your box you hideous little coward
Says the racist hatemonger Oldfield
Says the rest of the world except racist Corbyn fans.....
Smashed at the last election you got smashed at the last election
Media hatchet job orchestrated by sinister forces, no more no less
Jumping to conclusions there ...
Nopehttps://www.mediareform.org.uk/blog/bbc-panorama-on-anti-semitism-a-catalogue-of-reporting-failures
Oldfield
Media reform - a known hard left antisemitic campaign group
Get better sources antisemite
Wee_Willie
Steve Göldby
CALLS A SPADE A SPADE 👍
THAT IS WHY SHE IS UNPOPULAR
SOME PEOPLE CANNOT HANDLE THE TRUTH 👎
She is unpopular because she is a hate filled, vile racist who is just out to offend.
Most people want the truth, but only a sick minority want hatred.
HOW MANY CRIMES HAS SHE COMMITED STEVE ?
MAYBE YOU DON'T LIKE THE TRUTH SOMETIMES
Under the law of the United Kingdom, "incitement to racial hatred" was established as an offence by the provisions of §§ 17-29 of the Public Order Act 1986. It was first established as a criminal offence in the Race Relations Act 1976.
What's your version of the truth Lids?
towz
Prof Rosenhead has submitted the following statement, which we append:
Your article Leading JVL figure blames Zionists for deaths of thousands of Jews in Holocaust purports to report on a meeting at which I spoke. Your account is misconceived. The Jewish Chronicle seems, outrageously, to imply that I am some sort of Holocaust denier or apologist, and by implication antisemitic. There can be few Jews in the country who have not lost a portion of their family in that great evil, and I am no exception.
Antisemitism is a dire historical fact. But history itself is not antisemitic. The tortured history of Jews and Zionism in the 20th century deserves our attention.
In my impromptu response to a question I did misremember some details. The (disputed) events around possible German Jewish refugee emigration to Latin America did not occur in the last few weeks before the outbreak of war. They occurred over a period of a year or more, following the failed 1938 Evian conference on the refugee crisis. The figure of potential refugees was then put at 300,000 or more.
Several Latin American countries (and others) expressed an interest in taking refugees. Zionist leaders vigorously opposed the most hopeful scheme the Dominican Republics offer to take 100,000. In the end, less than 1000 were received. It might have faltered anyhow history doesnt provide us with counter-factuals. (See Beit-Zvis Post-Ugandan Zionism on Trial.)
Why did the Zionist movement, world-wide, take this stance? The most stark expression is by David Ben Gurion, addressing the Mapai Central Committee meeting in 1938: ''If I knew that it was possible to save all the[Jewish] children of Germany by transporting them to England, and only half by transferring them to the Land of Israel, I would choose the latter, for before us lies not only the numbers of these children but the historical reckoning of the people of Israel.''
Responsibility for the murder of millions of Jews lies solely with the Nazi regime. There was of course no way for Ben Gurion or other Zionist leaders to know that war and the holocaust would so soon remove all opportunities for rescue.
Your article also targets my observation that the origin of much of the social media abuse claiming to be from Corbyn supporters cannot be verified, because of anonymity. Some avalanches (20, 000 in one hour has been reported) are clearly based on automated bots sending repeated messages, not thousands of individuals.
Is there an Israeli involvement in the anonymous postings? The essence of covert operations is that we can rarely be sure. Yossi Alphers insider book Periphery details many events in which the Israeli hand was concealed. Israels strength in depth in the cyber field is undisputed. The Ministry of Strategic Affairs has the mission of pushing back in creative and innovative ways against what it sees as strategic threats to Israel. More than that we cannot know.
LEON TROTSKY
TELL ME WHAT SHE HAS SAID THAT YOU FIND VILE AND WHAT MAKES HER A RACIST AND INDULGING IN HATE CRIMES ?
