June 21, 2020, 06:50:51 PM
Topic: Katie Hopkins  (Read 1497 times)
Wee_Willie
Reply #100 on: Today at 09:30:56 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:29:17 AM
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 09:17:49 AM
She is about as far away on the spectrum of human personalities as it is possible to be from Jezza

Mr Corbyn - racist antisemite and hatemonger. Hangs about with terrorists who he calls friends people who chop heads of gays and drag them through the streets from the back of scooters. People who set fire to prisoners in cages

Back in your box you hideous little coward

Says the racist hatemonger Oldfield

Says the rest of the world except racist Corbyn fans.....


Smashed at the last election you got smashed at the last election

 :basil: monkey :pope2:

Media hatchet job orchestrated by sinister forces, no more no less

Jumping to conclusions there ... :nige:
Logged
towz
Reply #101 on: Today at 09:32:35 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 09:30:56 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:29:17 AM
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 09:17:49 AM
She is about as far away on the spectrum of human personalities as it is possible to be from Jezza

Mr Corbyn - racist antisemite and hatemonger. Hangs about with terrorists who he calls friends people who chop heads of gays and drag them through the streets from the back of scooters. People who set fire to prisoners in cages

Back in your box you hideous little coward

Says the racist hatemonger Oldfield

Says the rest of the world except racist Corbyn fans.....


Smashed at the last election you got smashed at the last election

 :basil: monkey :pope2:

Media hatchet job orchestrated by sinister forces, no more no less

Jumping to conclusions there ... :nige:

Nope

https://www.mediareform.org.uk/blog/bbc-panorama-on-anti-semitism-a-catalogue-of-reporting-failures
Logged
Oldfield
Reply #102 on: Today at 09:38:34 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:32:35 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 09:30:56 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:29:17 AM
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 09:17:49 AM
She is about as far away on the spectrum of human personalities as it is possible to be from Jezza

Mr Corbyn - racist antisemite and hatemonger. Hangs about with terrorists who he calls friends people who chop heads of gays and drag them through the streets from the back of scooters. People who set fire to prisoners in cages

Back in your box you hideous little coward

Says the racist hatemonger Oldfield

Says the rest of the world except racist Corbyn fans.....


Smashed at the last election you got smashed at the last election

 :basil: monkey :pope2:

Media hatchet job orchestrated by sinister forces, no more no less

Jumping to conclusions there ... :nige:

Nope

https://www.mediareform.org.uk/blog/bbc-panorama-on-anti-semitism-a-catalogue-of-reporting-failures

Media reform - a known hard left antisemitic campaign group

Get better sources antisemite
Logged
towz
Reply #103 on: Today at 09:41:05 AM
Unbelievable, you will stoop to any low to push your agenda

"For example, Alan Johnsons account of antisemitism on the Left has been criticised by Professor Jonathan Rosenhead, emeritus professor at LSE, for confusing antisemitism with anti-Zionism. "

Also see Antony Lerman's tweet

Anti-Semitic indeed
« Last Edit: Today at 09:43:07 AM by towz » Logged
Wee_Willie
Reply #104 on: Today at 09:44:18 AM
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 09:38:34 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:32:35 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 09:30:56 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:29:17 AM
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 09:17:49 AM
She is about as far away on the spectrum of human personalities as it is possible to be from Jezza

Mr Corbyn - racist antisemite and hatemonger. Hangs about with terrorists who he calls friends people who chop heads of gays and drag them through the streets from the back of scooters. People who set fire to prisoners in cages

Back in your box you hideous little coward

Says the racist hatemonger Oldfield

Says the rest of the world except racist Corbyn fans.....


Smashed at the last election you got smashed at the last election

 :basil: monkey :pope2:

Media hatchet job orchestrated by sinister forces, no more no less

Jumping to conclusions there ... :nige:

Nope

https://www.mediareform.org.uk/blog/bbc-panorama-on-anti-semitism-a-catalogue-of-reporting-failures

Media reform - a known hard left antisemitic campaign group

Get better sources antisemite
Logged
Oldfield
Reply #105 on: Today at 09:47:28 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:41:05 AM
Unbelievable, you will stoop to any low to push your agenda

"For example, Alan Johnsons account of antisemitism on the Left has been criticised by Professor Jonathan Rosenhead, emeritus professor at LSE, for confusing antisemitism with anti-Zionism. "

Also see Antony Lerman's tweet

Anti-Semitic indeed

Jonathan Rosenhead - a jeremy Corbyn campaign adviser who thinks the Jews are responsible for the holocaust!!!

https://www.thejc.com/news/uk-news/jonathan-rosenhead-leading-member-of-pro-jeremy-corbyn-jewish-voice-for-labour-group-claims-zionists-stopped-jews-escaping-the-holocaust-1.463493

Keep trying You absolute fucking weapon

Fucking hell its like watching a mad octopus splurting ink everywhere in its deaththrows

 :alf: :nige:
Logged
sockets
Welch
Reply #106 on: Today at 09:47:57 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 09:26:58 AM
This is not about Hopkins though is it...

Complete intolerance to dissenters of an ideology says more about fascism than racism




Yes .. Have a read of this  :like:

People like Twitter have banned quite a few big hitters of late like Hopkins and this is probably why ..

Sen. Josh Hawley introduced a bill Wednesday that would allow people to sue tech companies for "selectively censoring political speech." Online platforms would have to update their terms of service to include a commitment to act in good faith, and could be fined $5,000 if they break that promise. The bill also prevents online platforms from hiding content from competitors.

"Big tech companies like Twitter, Google and Facebook have used their power to silence political speech from conservatives without any recourse for users," Hawley said in a statement, adding current laws give them "outlandish power."        


https://www.cnet.com/news/social-media-companies-could-be-sued-over-accusations-of-political-speech-censorship-under-new-bill/


Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Reply #107 on: Today at 09:49:08 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:30:30 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:13:32 AM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 09:56:48 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on June 19, 2020, 05:10:28 PM
CALLS A SPADE A SPADE  👍

THAT IS WHY SHE IS UNPOPULAR

SOME PEOPLE CANNOT HANDLE THE TRUTH  👎

She is unpopular because she is a hate filled, vile racist who is just out to offend.

Most people want the truth, but only a sick minority want hatred.


HOW MANY CRIMES HAS SHE COMMITED STEVE   ?


MAYBE YOU DON'T LIKE THE TRUTH SOMETIMES    mcl

Under the law of the United Kingdom, "incitement to racial hatred" was established as an offence by the provisions of §§ 17-29 of the Public Order Act 1986. It was first established as a criminal offence in the Race Relations Act 1976.

What's your version of the truth Lids?
Logged
towz
Reply #108 on: Today at 09:50:05 AM
Prof Rosenhead has submitted the following statement, which we append:
Your article Leading JVL figure blames Zionists for deaths of thousands of Jews in Holocaust purports to report on a meeting at which I spoke. Your account is misconceived. The Jewish Chronicle seems, outrageously, to imply that I am some sort of Holocaust denier or apologist, and by implication antisemitic. There can be few Jews in the country who have not lost a portion of their family in that great evil, and I am no exception.
Antisemitism is a dire historical fact. But history itself is not antisemitic. The tortured history of Jews and Zionism in the 20th century deserves our attention.
In my impromptu response to a question I did misremember some details. The (disputed) events around possible German Jewish refugee emigration to Latin America did not occur in the last few weeks before the outbreak of war. They occurred over a period of a year or more, following the failed 1938 Evian conference on the refugee crisis. The figure of potential refugees was then put at 300,000 or more.
Several Latin American countries (and others) expressed an interest in taking refugees. Zionist leaders vigorously opposed the most hopeful scheme  the Dominican Republics offer to take 100,000. In the end, less than 1000 were received. It might have faltered anyhow  history doesnt provide us with counter-factuals. (See Beit-Zvis Post-Ugandan Zionism on Trial.)
Why did the Zionist movement, world-wide, take this stance? The most stark expression is by David Ben Gurion, addressing the Mapai Central Committee meeting in 1938: ''If I knew that it was possible to save all the[Jewish] children of Germany by transporting them to England, and only half by transferring them to the Land of Israel, I would choose the latter, for before us lies not only the numbers of these children but the historical reckoning of the people of Israel.''
Responsibility for the murder of millions of Jews lies solely with the Nazi regime. There was of course no way for Ben Gurion or other Zionist leaders to know that war and the holocaust would so soon remove all opportunities for rescue.
Your article also targets my observation that the origin of much of the social media abuse claiming to be from Corbyn supporters cannot be verified, because of anonymity. Some avalanches (20, 000 in one hour has been reported) are clearly based on automated bots sending repeated messages, not thousands of individuals.
Is there an Israeli involvement in the anonymous postings? The essence of covert operations is that we can rarely be sure. Yossi Alphers insider book Periphery details many events in which the Israeli hand was concealed. Israels strength in depth in the cyber field is undisputed. The Ministry of Strategic Affairs has the mission of pushing back in creative and innovative ways against what it sees as strategic threats to Israel. More than that we cannot know.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:51:43 AM by towz » Logged
sockets
Reply #109 on: Today at 10:01:38 AM
Tows are u on crack cocaine or summing 

every fucking thread ffs typing total shite .. No way on earth are u in a $1200.00 a day job.. fucking no chance ..
Logged
sockets
Reply #110 on: Today at 10:06:36 AM
Not sure if that law below just applies for USA only but if people can sue social media platform owners for selective censoring over here westy is gonna have a few claims to fight off  charles charles


Logged
sockets
Reply #111 on: Today at 10:13:00 AM
While you're here Steven how do u make out that Parley sites only for racists ?

Logged
sockets
Reply #112 on: Today at 10:36:23 AM
Steve's logged off  monkey


some heavy metal racists on Parley to check out anyway 



Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 74 429

Reply #113 on: Today at 10:42:39 AM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 09:49:08 AM
Under the law of the United Kingdom, "incitement to racial hatred" was established as an offence by the provisions of §§ 17-29 of the Public Order Act 1986. It was first established as a criminal offence in the Race Relations Act 1976.

What's your version of the truth Lids?


TELL ME WHAT SHE HAS SAID THAT YOU FIND VILE AND WHAT MAKES HER A RACIST AND INDULGING IN HATE CRIMES ?
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
El Capitan
Reply #114 on: Today at 11:13:55 AM
Where did he say its only for racists like? 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
sockets
Welch
Reply #115 on: Today at 11:44:46 AM
RAT SNAKE  :wanker: :wanker: :wanker:
Logged
El Capitan
Reply #116 on: Today at 11:46:26 AM
You ok mate?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
towz
Reply #117 on: Today at 12:14:15 PM
Crocket is pretty fucking far from OK
Logged
towz
Reply #118 on: Today at 12:16:07 PM
I see Oddfield has slithered back off under his rock the sinister cunt, good riddance
Logged
El Capitan
Reply #119 on: Today at 12:20:04 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 12:16:07 PM
I see Oddfield has slithered back off under his rock the sinister cunt, good riddance

Weirdest fucker on here, by far  klins klins
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
towz
Reply #120 on: Today at 12:20:59 PM
Mossad bot?

https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/.premium-israeli-right-wing-bot-network-exposed-1.6358715
« Last Edit: Today at 12:22:35 PM by towz » Logged
SmogOnTour
Reply #121 on: Today at 01:31:34 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 10:01:38 AM
Tows are u on crack cocaine or summing 

every fucking thread ffs typing total shite .. No way on earth are u in a $1200.00 a day job.. fucking no chance ..

He's desperately trying to justify his own anti-Semitism and that of the Labour party. No one is buying it though.
Logged
towz
Reply #122 on: Today at 01:48:35 PM
Nope, not anti-Semitic in the slightest, some in the Labour party may be but it certainly isn't endemic or party policy
Logged
sockets
Reply #123 on: Today at 06:24:27 PM
Why they banned her ( sky news Australia  :like: not fake shite like ours )





https://youtu.be/4CzFTIgJYJE


http://youtu.be/4CzFTIgJYJE     
Logged
