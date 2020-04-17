DowningAlbion



Offline



Posts: 354





Flatts-Lane Left-WingerPosts: 354 Re: Katie Hopkins « Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 07:39:50 PM » Quote from: Gingerpig on Yesterday at 07:36:11 PM the anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow............becomes more correct with every passing day , they are all being played but see only what they are TOLD to see



Constantly repeating a made up quote that Churchill never said doesn't make it true...even having it as your signature



The Fascists of today are the Fascists of tomorrow you stupid cunt



Constantly repeating a made up quote that Churchill never said doesn't make it true...even having it as your signatureThe Fascists of today are the Fascists of tomorrow you stupid cunt Logged "A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder"

CapsDave

Online



Posts: 5 006





Posts: 5 006 Re: Katie Hopkins « Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 10:53:36 PM » Wrong Bob, I meant mental Bob.. Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



maggiethatcherrulesok

Online



Posts: 238





Posts: 238 Re: Katie Hopkins « Reply #55 on: Today at 12:15:16 AM » She is pure dick.



Knowsxhow to wind up.



She was a nightmare for the left. Had to be silenced.



I dont know what the answer is any more.



All I see is more hate from either side. People becoming more and more entrenched with their views



I pity my children growing up in this world. It needs to break.



Seems just a little dramatic on a thread about katie fcuking hopkins but democracy isn't working. Think we need to move back to a completely different system.



This must be the worst time to be alive in any of our lifetimes or our grandparents lifetimes.



There is no answer.



Civil war does nothing because almost all of the developed countries are facing the same issues.















Logged

towz

Online



Posts: 8 274





Posts: 8 274 Re: Katie Hopkins « Reply #57 on: Today at 12:20:17 AM » Most of the world's problems are in people's heads Logged

maggiethatcherrulesok

Online



Posts: 238





Posts: 238 Re: Katie Hopkins « Reply #58 on: Today at 12:29:38 AM » Maybe Towz.



About the only sense ive ever heard you speak Logged

maggiethatcherrulesok

Online



Posts: 238





Posts: 238 Re: Katie Hopkins « Reply #59 on: Today at 12:30:44 AM » It is getting worse though isn't it?? Logged

towz

Online



Posts: 8 274





Posts: 8 274 Re: Katie Hopkins « Reply #60 on: Today at 12:31:57 AM » I think being alive during WWI or WWII was probably worse, especially if you were Chinese, Russian, Polish, Jewish or Gerrman during WWII « Last Edit: Today at 12:34:02 AM by towz » Logged

maggiethatcherrulesok

Online



Posts: 238





Posts: 238 Re: Katie Hopkins « Reply #61 on: Today at 12:34:44 AM » The people have too much power now.



Feel like society is slipping further and further.



One thing is for sure. Social media is the worst thing ever invented. Done far more damage than any bomb could.



If social media didnt exist the world would be a far better place



Logged

maggiethatcherrulesok

Online



Posts: 238





Posts: 238 Re: Katie Hopkins « Reply #62 on: Today at 12:40:31 AM » You have a point. Just fucking sick of it all and cant see a positive future.



At least the jews could look ahead and think once hitlers beat we can thrive.



But there is no one to come and win this war now. There is no winners just a spirraling race to the bottom.

Logged

maggiethatcherrulesok

Online



Posts: 238





Posts: 238 Re: Katie Hopkins « Reply #63 on: Today at 12:43:55 AM » Whqt im stumbling to say is during the war people could look forward with hope to after the war.



We cant do that because there is no solution. There isnt a bad that we hope to defeat with a good.

Logged

Skinz

Offline



Posts: 2 279





Posts: 2 279 Re: Katie Hopkins « Reply #64 on: Today at 02:15:01 AM » Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Today at 12:34:44 AM The people have too much power now.



Feel like society is slipping further and further.



One thing is for sure. Social media is the worst thing ever invented. Done far more damage than any bomb could.



If social media didnt exist the world would be a far better place







It has it's good points. Bar porn, at least people are waking up to the shit we've been fed all these years. Right leaners mainly as 90% of our media is lefty/liberal bollocks. Bear in mind, most people only read or hear the headlines(Probably why writers don't write their own headlines) then act from there. That's why we have fuckin shit loads of seaweed eating zombies. They are very easily brainwashed. You only have to see the knobs at these demos to know that. Proper programed twats.



"Do you know where that money is going?"



"Nah Nah Nah Black lives matter "



"Do you know how many black poli....."



"Nah Nah Nah Black lives matter "



"I know they ain't easy to find but do you know the real statistics regarding black cr..."



"Nah Nah Nah Black lives matter...FUCK TRUMP! "



etc etc





^^ And that's just the fuckin teachers



It has it's good points. Bar porn, at least people are waking up to the shit we've been fed all these years. Right leaners mainly as 90% of our media is lefty/liberal bollocks. Bear in mind, most people only read or hear the headlines(Probably why writers don't write their own headlines) then act from there. That's why we have fuckin shit loads of seaweed eating zombies. They are very easily brainwashed. You only have to see the knobs at these demos to know that. Proper programed twats."Do you know where that money is going?""Nah Nah Nah Black lives matter ""Do you know how many black poli.....""Nah Nah Nah Black lives matter ""I know they ain't easy to find but do you know the real statistics regarding black cr...""Nah Nah Nah Black lives matter...FUCK TRUMP! "etc etc^^ And that's just the fuckin teachers Logged

Johnny Thunder

Offline



Posts: 12 283





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 12 283Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Katie Hopkins « Reply #65 on: Today at 09:30:17 AM »











I'd fuckin smash her pasty right in. Logged Crocky lad is innocent. Don't ban him Steve ye cunt.

sockets



Offline



Posts: 608







WelchPosts: 608 Re: Katie Hopkins « Reply #66 on: Today at 09:33:25 AM »



Deserves a spot on the sexy image thread 100% JTDeserves a spot on the sexy image thread Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

Johnny Thunder

Offline



Posts: 12 283





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 12 283Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Katie Hopkins « Reply #67 on: Today at 09:37:04 AM » Logged Crocky lad is innocent. Don't ban him Steve ye cunt.

Steve Göldby



Offline



Posts: 10 164







Mountain KingPosts: 10 164 Re: Katie Hopkins « Reply #68 on: Today at 09:56:48 AM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 05:10:28 PM CALLS A SPADE A SPADE 👍



THAT IS WHY SHE IS UNPOPULAR



SOME PEOPLE CANNOT HANDLE THE TRUTH 👎



She is unpopular because she is a hate filled, vile racist who is just out to offend.



Most people want the truth, but only a sick minority want hatred. She is unpopular because she is a hate filled, vile racist who is just out to offend.Most people want the truth, but only a sick minority want hatred. Logged

CapsDave

Online



Posts: 5 006





Posts: 5 006 Re: Katie Hopkins « Reply #69 on: Today at 08:34:49 PM » Bobup? Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



sockets



Offline



Posts: 608







WelchPosts: 608 Re: Katie Hopkins « Reply #71 on: Today at 08:42:05 PM »



New platform called Parler where free speech rules



Its run by good people not the lefty slime like on twitter



Hopkins joined today and already has 10,000 followers from twitter the other million will follow too



lefty scum are not welcome





fucking great site for patriots world wide it is





https://parler.com/



http://parler.com/ Can't be that unpopular she's about to destroy TwitterNew platform called Parler where free speech rulesIts run by good people not the lefty slime like on twitterHopkins joined today and already has 10,000 followers from twitter the other million will follow toolefty scum are not welcomefucking great site for patriots world wide it is Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

CapsDave

Online



Posts: 5 006





Posts: 5 006 Re: Katie Hopkins « Reply #72 on: Today at 08:54:07 PM » Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



El Capitan

Online



Posts: 41 809





Posts: 41 809 Re: Katie Hopkins « Reply #73 on: Today at 08:54:27 PM » can you explain how she is about to "destroy twitter" ? Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

T_Bone

Online



Posts: 1 980





Posts: 1 980 Re: Katie Hopkins « Reply #74 on: Today at 09:01:13 PM » Quote from: sockets on Today at 08:42:05 PM



New platform called Parler where free speech rules



Its run by good people not the lefty slime like on twitter



Hopkins joined today and already has 10,000 followers from twitter the other million will follow too



lefty scum are not welcome





fucking great site for patriots world wide it is





https://parler.com/



http://parler.com/

Can't be that unpopular she's about to destroy TwitterNew platform called Parler where free speech rulesIts run by good people not the lefty slime like on twitterHopkins joined today and already has 10,000 followers from twitter the other million will follow toolefty scum are not welcomefucking great site for patriots world wide it is

I've just sent Tommy a message about this



Don't know if he knows about it or not but be a good platform for him seen as he's banned off social media I've just sent Tommy a message about thisDon't know if he knows about it or not but be a good platform for him seen as he's banned off social media Logged #alllivesmatter

sockets



Offline



Posts: 608







WelchPosts: 608 Re: Katie Hopkins « Reply #75 on: Today at 09:03:54 PM »



thousands of other social media giants like her have also joined Parler



All that will be left of twatter is a stinking cesspool of lefty snake rat bastards



This platform is as good as twitter performance wise but allows free speech all lefts will try to ruin it but they will fail cos the people at the top don't take shit from lefties





joined 8 hours ago she did , on 11,000 followers already,thousands of other social media giants like her have also joined ParlerAll that will be left of twatter is a stinking cesspool of lefty snake rat bastardsThis platform is as good as twitter performance wise but allows free speech all lefts will try to ruin it but they will fail cos the people at the top don't take shit from lefties Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

sockets



Offline



Posts: 608







WelchPosts: 608 Re: Katie Hopkins « Reply #76 on: Today at 09:04:41 PM » Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 09:01:13 PM Quote from: sockets on Today at 08:42:05 PM



New platform called Parler where free speech rules



Its run by good people not the lefty slime like on twitter



Hopkins joined today and already has 10,000 followers from twitter the other million will follow too



lefty scum are not welcome





fucking great site for patriots world wide it is





https://parler.com/



http://parler.com/

Can't be that unpopular she's about to destroy TwitterNew platform called Parler where free speech rulesIts run by good people not the lefty slime like on twitterHopkins joined today and already has 10,000 followers from twitter the other million will follow toolefty scum are not welcomefucking great site for patriots world wide it is

I've just sent Tommy a message about this



Don't know if he knows about it or not but be a good platform for him seen as he's banned off social media

I've just sent Tommy a message about thisDon't know if he knows about it or not but be a good platform for him seen as he's banned off social media







Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

CapsDave

Online



Posts: 5 006





Posts: 5 006 Re: Katie Hopkins « Reply #77 on: Today at 09:07:12 PM » Is that how you talk Crocky lad?



Joined 8 hours ago she did Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



sockets



Offline



Posts: 608







WelchPosts: 608 Re: Katie Hopkins « Reply #78 on: Today at 09:09:17 PM » Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

El Capitan

Online



Posts: 41 809





Posts: 41 809 Re: Katie Hopkins « Reply #79 on: Today at 09:20:44 PM » This is just a wonderful thread Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.