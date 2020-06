sockets



that delivery driver threads gone « on: June 18, 2020, 07:30:07 PM »



Did the Op delete it or Steve ? Was the post serious or in jest or was it a hacking job Any one say out



nekder365

Re: that delivery driver threads gone « Reply #1 on: June 18, 2020, 08:40:19 PM » I commented on it early doors but you are right its gone.......Bit like Pallys Bar stool threads and answers disappear A LOT ...............

sockets



towz

Re: that delivery driver threads gone « Reply #8 on: June 18, 2020, 09:13:08 PM » I thought he was a rock journalist or promoter or something. Nothing wrong with being a delivery driver, very important job

Don pepe

Re: that delivery driver threads gone « Reply #12 on: June 18, 2020, 09:54:40 PM » Never knock anyone who earns an honest living and take my hat off to someone who comes on a messagebord full of cunts like here and is honest about what he does and isn't another Walter Mitty cunt.

Tortured_Mind



Re: that delivery driver threads gone « Reply #17 on: June 18, 2020, 10:29:58 PM »

Steboro

Re: that delivery driver threads gone « Reply #24 on: June 19, 2020, 03:59:56 AM » If somebody actually gets off their arse and does any job get my respect.



Since the oilfield collapse here I see people sitting about broke because they wont lower their standards and go work at Walmart n such. Sure it's not the $250k job you were on but it's a job and only going to be temporary.



I was out of work for 4 weeks in Boro I cracked up with boredom after a week and spent hours a day walking the dog whilst awaiting on phone calls for jobs. I even applied at Cooplands in Yarm,

towz

Re: that delivery driver threads gone « Reply #27 on: June 19, 2020, 08:43:02 AM » What? I went to Stokesley as my mam and dad sent me there, you fucking loon, you don't get to choose where you go to school when you are 11

towz

Re: that delivery driver threads gone « Reply #29 on: June 19, 2020, 08:45:41 AM » I went to stokesley as nunthorpe was full and brackenhoe was a shithole, full of lunatics from easterside

Tortured_Mind



Re: that delivery driver threads gone « Reply #31 on: June 19, 2020, 09:19:09 AM »

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Re: that delivery driver threads gone « Reply #35 on: June 19, 2020, 09:52:13 AM » GOLDBYS THE MOST DECENT HONEST GUY ON THE BOARD👍



HES GIVEN ME A FEW SHOEINGS IN THE PAST BUT YOU DUST YOURSELF DOWN AND GET ON WITH IT 🐧👍



BEER ME BOYZ🎃👍👍👍🍺🍻🍺🍻

Johnny Thunder

Re: that delivery driver threads gone « Reply #36 on: June 19, 2020, 09:59:50 AM »



I'm the fucker in charge of licking Goldby's arse.







Oy Monster lad.I'm the fucker in charge of licking Goldby's arse.

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Re: that delivery driver threads gone « Reply #37 on: June 19, 2020, 10:01:48 AM »



AFTER STE SAID HE WAS WAS GONNA THROW HIM AROUND LIKE AN EMPTY TRACKSUIT 😂😂😂



WERE BEHIND CROCKETAFTER STE SAID HE WAS WAS GONNA THROW HIM AROUND LIKE AN EMPTY TRACKSUIT 😂😂😂BEER ME JOHNNY LAD 🍺🍻🍺🍻🎃

RIK MAYALL

Re: that delivery driver threads gone « Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 05:25:54 PM » It'll be that Pally Bar Stool, that daft twat deletes everything when he's logging off.