20/06/20

Boro v Swansea City, 3pm



27/06/20

Stoke City v Boro, 3pm



02/07/20

Hull City v Boro, 5pm (Sky Sports)



05/07/20

Boro v Queens Park Rangers, 3pm



08/07/20

Millwall v Boro, 7.45pm



11/07/20

Boro v Bristol City, 3pm



14/07/20

Reading v Boro, 8pm



18/07/20

Boro v Cardiff City, 3pm



22/07/20

Sheffield Wednesday v Boro, TBC



Who's up for a meet up at Millwall or Reading?

I'm guessing they mostly only being shown on Riverside Live.



Sure they will be on my IPTV but barely manages to watch a full game all season.

Why the fuck is a football thread a fuckin sticky?

Posts: 12 361Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Fixtures « Reply #6 on: June 09, 2020, 12:07:20 PM » Logged Crocky lad is innocent. Don't ban him Steve ye cunt.

Re: Fixtures « Reply #7 on: June 09, 2020, 03:26:17 PM »

Posts: 632 Re: Fixtures « Reply #9 on: June 11, 2020, 10:44:02 AM »



14 points

SWANSEA GAME IS 12:30



IF ANYONE CARES 😂😂😂

Posts: 12 361Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Fixtures « Reply #15 on: June 12, 2020, 10:42:44 AM »









Crocky is coming down to knock fuck out of yer.

Who's going to the friendly today?

Posts: 10 600 Re: Fixtures « Reply #17 on: June 23, 2020, 05:02:30 PM »





Talk of Supporters organising a trip to Stoke.

Re: Fixtures « Reply #18 on: Today at 12:34:29 PM »