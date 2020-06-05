Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Quote from: Pallys bar stool on June 05, 2020, 09:36:07 AM Quote from: Wee_Willie on June 05, 2020, 09:01:47 AM I can never understand why they would leave their kids alone without having some form of monitor. It is defenceless and they have paid the ultimate price, sadly.



As parents we never and would have never done this. The only time was when we ate in a hotel restuarant with the baby sleeping in a locked room nearby with a monitoring system. There is no way we have done it without a monitoring system



We can probably all agree on that BUT it doesn't make them guilty any more than an old lady leaving her door open and some maggot steals her cash under the bed.



The issue is the scumbags.

I think they would have been mullered more royally if they had been scruffy bastards from Teesside or wherever - you get my drift.



I remember the sketches of the layout, and where they were compared to the apartment. They were closer to their kids than we were when sitting up the end of our garden with ours in bed at home. In a house situation I don't think we were wrong but they were certainly in neglect of their duty, and must absolutely KNOW that it was their fault, and that must kill them every day. I think they would have been mullered more royally if they had been scruffy bastards from Teesside or wherever - you get my drift.