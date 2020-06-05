Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: MADELINE McCANN.....  (Read 1686 times)
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #50 on: June 05, 2020, 09:38:09 AM »


« Reply #50 on: June 05, 2020, 09:38:09 AM »
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8387125/New-Madeleine-McCann-suspect-discussed-online-chatroom-years-later.html?ito=facebook_share_article-home


PORTUGESE POLICE WANT PROSECUTING  😠😠
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #51 on: June 05, 2020, 09:51:40 AM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on June 05, 2020, 09:36:07 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on June 05, 2020, 09:01:47 AM
I can never understand why they would leave their kids alone without having some form of monitor. It is defenceless and they have paid the ultimate price, sadly.

As parents we never and would have never done this. The only time was when we ate in a hotel restuarant with the baby sleeping in a locked room nearby with a monitoring system. There is no way we have done it without a monitoring system 

We can probably all agree on that BUT it doesn't make them guilty any more than an old lady leaving her door open and some maggot steals her cash under the bed.

The issue is the scumbags.

I think they would have been mullered more royally if they had been scruffy bastards from Teesside or wherever - you get my drift.

I remember the sketches of the layout, and where they were compared to the apartment. They were closer to their kids than we were when sitting up the end of our garden with ours in bed at home. In a house situation I don't think we were wrong but they were certainly in neglect of their duty, and must absolutely KNOW that it was their fault, and that must kill them every day.
Wee_Willie
« Reply #52 on: June 05, 2020, 09:53:19 AM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on June 05, 2020, 09:36:07 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on June 05, 2020, 09:01:47 AM
I can never understand why they would leave their kids alone without having some form of monitor. It is defenceless and they have paid the ultimate price, sadly.

As parents we never and would have never done this. The only time was when we ate in a hotel restuarant with the baby sleeping in a locked room nearby with a monitoring system. There is no way we have done it without a monitoring system 

We can probably all agree on that BUT it doesn't make them guilty any more than an old lady leaving her door open and some maggot steals her cash under the bed.

The issue is the scumbags.

I haven't said they're guilty of any crime but are of negligence. Hopefully young parents will not take such risks given how many scumbags are allowed to steal oxygen.
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #53 on: June 05, 2020, 09:56:23 AM »
 mick
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #54 on: June 05, 2020, 09:59:31 AM »
 souey :basil:
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #55 on: June 05, 2020, 10:00:54 AM »
 jc
nekder365
« Reply #56 on: June 05, 2020, 10:02:20 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on June 05, 2020, 09:27:11 AM
The various e-fits in the Madeleine McCann case..
















Fairly random.


A few of those vaguely resemble the Modesto brothers.........
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #57 on: June 05, 2020, 10:08:19 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on June 05, 2020, 09:56:23 AM
mick



FS  charles
Artois
« Reply #58 on: June 05, 2020, 10:32:07 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on June 05, 2020, 09:56:23 AM
mick





 mick mick mick


I knew it
Alberto Bongaloid
« Reply #59 on: June 05, 2020, 10:44:45 AM »
Quote from: nekder365 on June 05, 2020, 10:02:20 AM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on June 05, 2020, 09:27:11 AM
The various e-fits in the Madeleine McCann case..






Is that George Harrison during the Crystal meth phase?









Fairly random.


A few of those vaguely resemble the Modesto brothers.........
Pile
« Reply #60 on: Today at 05:03:31 PM »
Digging starts today to find the body.
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #61 on: Today at 05:06:12 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 05:03:31 PM
Digging starts today to find the body.

Where?
towz
« Reply #62 on: Today at 05:09:21 PM »
An allotment in Hanover
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #63 on: Today at 05:23:24 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on June 05, 2020, 09:56:23 AM
mick



 souey
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #64 on: Today at 05:24:35 PM »


« Reply #64 on: Today at 05:24:35 PM »
HOPE AND PRAY  🙏 TOO GOD THAT THE LITTLE GIRLS BODY IS FOUND 👍 SO THE FAMILY CAN FIND SOME PEACE 👍🙏👍
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #65 on: Today at 05:27:09 PM »


« Reply #65 on: Today at 05:27:09 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 05:23:24 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on June 05, 2020, 09:56:23 AM
mick



 souey

YOU WOULDN'T WANT THAT DESPERATE DAN NAPPER IN  YER FUCKING FACE YOU FAT FUCKING BALD FRUIT  👎
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #66 on: Today at 05:28:42 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 05:27:09 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 05:23:24 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on June 05, 2020, 09:56:23 AM
mick



 souey

YOU WOULDN'T WANT THAT DESPERATE DAN NAPPER IN  YER FUCKING FACE YOU FAT FUCKING BALD FRUIT  👎

I fucking rip yer throat out yer soft old cunt.




























 mcl
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #67 on: Today at 06:18:20 PM »


« Reply #67 on: Today at 06:18:20 PM »
YOU SHOULD SHOW SOME RESPECT ON THIS THREAD  👍

YOU FUCKING FAT OLD BALD FUCKING WRINKLY PONCE  👎
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #68 on: Today at 06:24:48 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 06:18:20 PM
YOU SHOULD SHOW SOME RESPECT ON THIS THREAD  👍

YOU FUCKING FAT OLD BALD FUCKING WRINKLY PONCE  👎

Like you?

 :pd:








 mcl
