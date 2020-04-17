RIK MAYALL

Liverpool Take A Knee



for the murdered bloke in America, but their fans fail again to even acknowledge the deaths of those killed by their own in Hysel on the anniversary of the disaster.

What a beautiful moment of unity against racism. I reckon this pic will go down in history

REMINDS ME OF HIM WHO GOT DOWN ON ONE KNEE (HWGDOOK) !!!

be angry and do not sin: do not let the sun go down on your anger...

Roman's 3:14

the pastor from newbraska



Roman's 3:14



the pastor from newbraska



Logged NO MORE HEROS... ANYMORE

You are obsessed Rik with the 2019/2020 premier league champions.



You know how I work on this sort of thing, I applaude Liverpool's gesture of support in this murder. It was shocking what that C - - - did, but the looting & what followed was disgraceful.



TalkSport also reporting your beloved manure team did something similar in their training session following on from Liverpool did.



But guess you with all your other alias accounts & your supporters on here will want to bring Hysel or anything else that discredit the 2020 treble winners.

Quote from: dixieland on June 02, 2020, 05:51:00 AM You are obsessed Rik with the 2019/2020 premier league champions.



You know how I work on this sort of thing, I applaude Liverpool's gesture of support in this murder. It was shocking what that C - - - did, but the looting & what followed was disgraceful.



TalkSport also reporting your beloved manure team did something similar in their training session following on from Liverpool did.



But guess you with all your other alias accounts & your supporters on here will want to bring Hysel or anything else that discredit the 2020 treble winners.





The fish has been hooked, and its a fucking biggie guys.

I WONDER HOW MANY WOULD GET DOWN ON ONE KNEE IF IT WAS THEIR SISTER OR MOTHER THAT GEORGE HAD PHYSICALLY ASSAULTED WITH A GUN IN THAT ROBBEREY ???

This isn't about all lives! This isn't about you! Stop spoiling our moment! This is just about Blacks and our troubles! Whites always have to get involved!



Heh



Bit weird when for years they argued that Black Lives Matter meant that "Black Lives Matter Too" and not "ONLY Black Lives Matter"



Which is it now then?









I love how most of the BLM crew (who rightly want equality and fair treatment etc) have a total fanny fit whenever "All Lives Matter" is mentioned (in a kind inclusive way).
This isn't about all lives! This isn't about you! Stop spoiling our moment! This is just about Blacks and our troubles! Whites always have to get involved!
Heh
Bit weird when for years they argued that Black Lives Matter meant that "Black Lives Matter Too" and not "ONLY Black Lives Matter"
Which is it now then?

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

Quote from: El Capitan on June 01, 2020, 09:52:50 PM

What a beautiful moment of unity against racism. I reckon this pic will go down in history





What a beautiful moment of unity against racism. I reckon this pic will go down in history





















Eerrrr ... No cure for stupid



Premier League stars fearful of links to Black Lives Matter activists as captains want to distance themselves from UK wing of movement



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/sportsnews/article-8476505/Premier-League-stars-hold-fears-links-official-Black-Lives-Matter-organisation.html#comments







Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on June 02, 2020, 08:03:35 PM



This isn't about all lives! This isn't about you! Stop spoiling our moment! This is just about Blacks and our troubles! Whites always have to get involved!



Heh



Bit weird when for years they argued that Black Lives Matter meant that "Black Lives Matter Too" and not "ONLY Black Lives Matter"



Which is it now then?











I love how most of the BLM crew (who rightly want equality and fair treatment etc) have a total fanny fit whenever "All Lives Matter" is mentioned (in a kind inclusive way).
This isn't about all lives! This isn't about you! Stop spoiling our moment! This is just about Blacks and our troubles! Whites always have to get involved!
Heh
Bit weird when for years they argued that Black Lives Matter meant that "Black Lives Matter Too" and not "ONLY Black Lives Matter"
Which is it now then?

Amazing. Crack on