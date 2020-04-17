Welcome,
July 09, 2020, 10:15:19 PM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
Liverpool Take A Knee
Topic: Liverpool Take A Knee (Read 748 times)
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 795
Once in every lifetime
Liverpool Take A Knee
«
on:
June 01, 2020, 09:45:18 PM
for the murdered bloke in America, but their fans fail again to even acknowledge the deaths of those killed by their own in Hysel on the anniversary of the disaster.
Glory Glory Man United
SmogOnTour
Posts: 1 678
Re: Liverpool Take A Knee
«
Reply #1 on:
June 01, 2020, 09:48:07 PM
Got to do what the Americans do.
El Capitan
Posts: 42 228
Re: Liverpool Take A Knee
«
Reply #2 on:
June 01, 2020, 09:52:50 PM
What a beautiful moment of unity against racism. I reckon this pic will go down in history
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 795
Once in every lifetime
Re: Liverpool Take A Knee
«
Reply #3 on:
June 01, 2020, 09:58:04 PM
Glory Glory Man United
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 535
Re: Liverpool Take A Knee
«
Reply #4 on:
June 01, 2020, 09:58:33 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on June 01, 2020, 09:52:50 PM
What a beautiful moment of unity against racism. I reckon this pic will go down in history
:like
Do you typically go down on one knee or both?
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
nekder365
Posts: 2 102
Re: Liverpool Take A Knee
«
Reply #5 on:
June 01, 2020, 09:58:42 PM
Quote from: sockets on June 01, 2020, 09:56:56 PM
No one took knee's or went on marches for this poor little bugger. She was in the news for 5 mins then brushed under the carpet
http://twitter.com/CrankyNot/status/1266961990972583939?s=20
Well said Crocky
sockets
Welch
Posts: 912
WELCHER RAT SNAKE
Re: Liverpool Take A Knee
«
Reply #6 on:
June 01, 2020, 10:00:25 PM
Boils my piss mate... makes me fucking furious ..
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 795
Once in every lifetime
Re: Liverpool Take A Knee
«
Reply #7 on:
June 01, 2020, 10:02:14 PM
Quote from: sockets on June 01, 2020, 10:00:25 PM
Boils my piss mate... makes me fucking furious ..
It's horrendous. Especially as the mainstream media are avoiding it
Glory Glory Man United
sockets
Welch
Posts: 912
WELCHER RAT SNAKE
Re: Liverpool Take A Knee
«
Reply #8 on:
June 01, 2020, 10:03:42 PM
because they are all Piers Morgan lefty shit cake types Rik they don't wanna know
thicko
Posts: 92
Seriously thick...
Re: Liverpool Take A Knee
«
Reply #9 on:
June 01, 2020, 10:15:27 PM
Not a particularly sensitive gesture given how the poor lad died.
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 15 831
Re: Liverpool Take A Knee
«
Reply #10 on:
June 01, 2020, 11:19:42 PM
REMINDS ME OF HIM WHO GOT DOWN ON ONE KNEE (HWGDOOK) !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN
Posts: 1 493
Re: Liverpool Take A Knee
«
Reply #11 on:
June 01, 2020, 11:24:36 PM
be angry and do not sin: do not let the sun go down on your anger...
Roman's 3:14
the pastor from newbraska
NO MORE HEROS... ANYMORE
El Capitan
Posts: 42 228
Re: Liverpool Take A Knee
«
Reply #12 on:
June 01, 2020, 11:45:35 PM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on June 01, 2020, 11:24:36 PM
be angry and do not sin: do not let the sun go down on your anger...
Roman's 3:14
the pastor from newbraska
Amen brother
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
dixieland
Posts: 1 375
Re: Liverpool Take A Knee
«
Reply #13 on:
June 02, 2020, 05:51:00 AM
You are obsessed Rik with the 2019/2020 premier league champions.
You know how I work on this sort of thing, I applaude Liverpool's gesture of support in this murder. It was shocking what that C - - - did, but the looting & what followed was disgraceful.
TalkSport also reporting your beloved manure team did something similar in their training session following on from Liverpool did.
But guess you with all your other alias accounts & your supporters on here will want to bring Hysel or anything else that discredit the 2020 treble winners.
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 795
Once in every lifetime
Re: Liverpool Take A Knee
«
Reply #14 on:
June 02, 2020, 07:51:32 AM
Quote from: dixieland on June 02, 2020, 05:51:00 AM
You are obsessed Rik with the 2019/2020 premier league champions.
You know how I work on this sort of thing, I applaude Liverpool's gesture of support in this murder. It was shocking what that C - - - did, but the looting & what followed was disgraceful.
TalkSport also reporting your beloved manure team did something similar in their training session following on from Liverpool did.
But guess you with all your other alias accounts & your supporters on here will want to bring Hysel or anything else that discredit the 2020 treble winners.
The fish has been hooked, and its a fucking biggie guys.
Glory Glory Man United
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 133
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Liverpool Take A Knee
«
Reply #15 on:
June 02, 2020, 09:44:02 AM
I WONDER HOW MANY WOULD GET DOWN ON ONE KNEE IF IT WAS THEIR SISTER OR MOTHER THAT GEORGE HAD PHYSICALLY ASSAULTED WITH A GUN IN THAT ROBBEREY ???
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Don pepe
Posts: 388
Re: Liverpool Take A Knee
«
Reply #16 on:
June 02, 2020, 10:54:43 AM
Quote from: thicko on June 01, 2020, 10:15:27 PM
Not a particularly sensitive gesture given how the poor lad died.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 100
Re: Liverpool Take A Knee
«
Reply #17 on:
June 02, 2020, 11:26:52 AM
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 412
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Liverpool Take A Knee
«
Reply #18 on:
June 02, 2020, 12:04:42 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on June 01, 2020, 09:52:50 PM
What a beautiful moment of unity against racism. I reckon this pic will go down in history
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
yabbadabbawho
Posts: 821
Re: Liverpool Take A Knee
«
Reply #19 on:
June 02, 2020, 07:52:02 PM
Stupidity.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 535
Re: Liverpool Take A Knee
«
Reply #20 on:
June 02, 2020, 08:03:35 PM
I love how most of the BLM crew (who rightly want equality and fair treatment etc) have a total fanny fit whenever "All Lives Matter" is mentioned (in a kind inclusive way).
This isn't about all lives! This isn't about you! Stop spoiling our moment! This is just about Blacks and our troubles! Whites always have to get involved!
Heh
Bit weird when for years they argued that Black Lives Matter meant that "Black Lives Matter Too" and not "ONLY Black Lives Matter"
Which is it now then?
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
sockets
Welch
Posts: 912
WELCHER RAT SNAKE
Re: Liverpool Take A Knee
«
Reply #21 on:
Today
at 09:25:22 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on June 01, 2020, 09:52:50 PM
What a beautiful moment of unity against racism. I reckon this pic will go down in history
Eerrrr ... No cure for stupid
Premier League stars fearful of links to Black Lives Matter activists as captains want to distance themselves from UK wing of movement
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/sportsnews/article-8476505/Premier-League-stars-hold-fears-links-official-Black-Lives-Matter-organisation.html#comments
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 710
Re: Liverpool Take A Knee
«
Reply #22 on:
Today
at 09:42:11 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on June 02, 2020, 08:03:35 PM
I love how most of the BLM crew (who rightly want equality and fair treatment etc) have a total fanny fit whenever "All Lives Matter" is mentioned (in a kind inclusive way).
This isn't about all lives! This isn't about you! Stop spoiling our moment! This is just about Blacks and our troubles! Whites always have to get involved!
Heh
Bit weird when for years they argued that Black Lives Matter meant that "Black Lives Matter Too" and not "ONLY Black Lives Matter"
Which is it now then?
Amazing. Crack on
Pile
Posts: 40 008
Re: Liverpool Take A Knee
«
Reply #23 on:
Today
at 09:44:59 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on June 01, 2020, 09:58:33 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on June 01, 2020, 09:52:50 PM
What a beautiful moment of unity against racism. I reckon this pic will go down in history
:like
Do you typically go down on one bloke or both?
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
sockets
Welch
Posts: 912
WELCHER RAT SNAKE
Re: Liverpool Take A Knee
«
Reply #24 on:
Today
at 09:47:52 PM
Last time anything like this shite went on was in 1938 .The English team forced into giving the Nazi salute at the Olympiastadion in Berlin .. Just shows yer
