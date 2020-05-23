Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Author Topic: FLOUNCEWATCH  (Read 1367 times)
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 663



« on: May 23, 2020, 12:21:31 AM »
Who is currently on a Flounce?

 :pd:

UPDATED LIST AS OF JULY 16.....

- NEKDER THE ATTENTION SEEKING SCROTPULLER
- Lids
- Pile
- RIKKI
- DOUGAL
- Coulbs
- Jake (the Official one)
- Robbso
- Blind Faith (or is he?)
- Mido
- Rids
- THUNDER
- Ron
- He who must not be named
- BIGJIM
- Calamity
- MADMICK
- Smalltown
- Linny
- Mackey
- MONSTER
- Crocky
- BobUpandDown
- Rodders
- BUMCAT
- Ben the big fanny
- TORTURED MIND
- Pre-flounce: GLOVES MCGEE

WHO ELSE?

 :pd:
monkeyman
Posts: 10 337


« Reply #1 on: May 23, 2020, 12:23:45 AM »
ME  :matty:
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 663



« Reply #2 on: May 23, 2020, 12:24:52 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on May 23, 2020, 12:23:45 AM
ME  :matty:

You are here you daft twat.

 :meltdown:
Logged
monkeyman
Posts: 10 337


« Reply #3 on: May 23, 2020, 12:25:56 AM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on May 23, 2020, 12:24:52 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on May 23, 2020, 12:23:45 AM
ME  :matty:

You are here you daft twat.

 :meltdown:
 
Logged
Pile
Posts: 40 179



« Reply #4 on: May 23, 2020, 12:27:18 AM »
Does Capio still post on here?

Critical bill was top drawer but hes been gone ages so doubt hell ever come back.

Is oddfield now blindfaith? I havent worked out whos who yet.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 663



« Reply #5 on: May 23, 2020, 12:38:19 AM »
PLUS....

- Smalltown of course


There came a time when posters had to pick a name and stick with it.  Many of the old posters are still here but may be using a different name selected at that time.  For example, BUMCAT was once known as Matty and THUNDER was once known as CECIL POKEY BUM WANK*.

I hope this helps.

 jc





* He still is at his mam's house where he lives in her box room.
tunstall
Posts: 3 651


« Reply #6 on: May 23, 2020, 05:30:47 AM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on May 23, 2020, 12:21:31 AM
Who is currently on a Flounce?

 :pd:

- Lids
- Pile
- Coulbs
- Jake (the Official one)
- Robbso
- Blind Faith (or is he?)
- Mido
- Rids
- THUNDER
- Ron
- He who must not be named
- BIGJIM
- Calamity


WHO ELSE?

 :pd:

I wish you'd flounce, yer daft cunt


 
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 663



« Reply #7 on: May 23, 2020, 06:04:41 AM »
Quote from: tunstall on May 23, 2020, 05:30:47 AM

I wish you'd flounce, yer daft cunt


You'd miss dem tittays.

 mcl
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 408


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #8 on: May 23, 2020, 07:31:30 AM »
 



 :wanker:



 
daftjim
Posts: 2 501


« Reply #9 on: May 23, 2020, 08:01:05 AM »
Quote from: Pile on May 23, 2020, 12:27:18 AM
Does Capio still post on here?

Critical bill was top drawer but hes been gone ages so doubt hell ever come back.

Is oddfield now blindfaith? I havent worked out whos who yet.

Oldfield is Capio.
Pile
Posts: 40 179



« Reply #10 on: May 23, 2020, 08:30:56 AM »
Quote from: daftjim on May 23, 2020, 08:01:05 AM
Quote from: Pile on May 23, 2020, 12:27:18 AM
Does Capio still post on here?

Critical bill was top drawer but hes been gone ages so doubt hell ever come back.

Is oddfield now blindfaith? I havent worked out whos who yet.

Oldfield is Capio. 
Well if he is, thats good. He divides opinion but I always liked Capio and agreed with most of what he wrote.  :like:
Oldfield
Posts: 846



« Reply #11 on: May 23, 2020, 08:37:36 AM »
Quote from: Pile on May 23, 2020, 08:30:56 AM
Quote from: daftjim on May 23, 2020, 08:01:05 AM
Quote from: Pile on May 23, 2020, 12:27:18 AM
Does Capio still post on here?

Critical bill was top drawer but hes been gone ages so doubt hell ever come back.

Is oddfield now blindfaith? I havent worked out whos who yet.

Oldfield is Capio.  
Well if he is, thats good. He divides opinion but I always liked Capio and agreed with most of what he wrote.  :like:


Mmmm no im not ......keep guessing.....but DaftJim is zzzzzzz off FMTTM

Yes that prize  :wanker:
RUBBERY RUBBERFACE
Posts: 661

I AM THE COB SHEPHERD. COME ON HOME LADS


« Reply #12 on: May 23, 2020, 08:43:41 AM »
Quote from: daftjim on May 23, 2020, 08:01:05 AM
Quote from: Pile on May 23, 2020, 12:27:18 AM
Does Capio still post on here?

Critical bill was top drawer but hes been gone ages so doubt hell ever come back.

Is oddfield now blindfaith? I havent worked out whos who yet.

Oldfield is Capio.
:wanker:


THERES ONLY 1 RUBBERY RUBBER :like: :like:
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 477


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #13 on: May 23, 2020, 08:52:12 AM »
Quote from: Pile on May 23, 2020, 08:30:56 AM
I always liked Capio and agreed with most of what he wrote.  :like:

 souey
RUBBERY RUBBERFACE
Posts: 661

I AM THE COB SHEPHERD. COME ON HOME LADS


« Reply #14 on: May 23, 2020, 09:01:48 AM »
DONT FORGET THAT LURKING CUNT BOSWELL WHO WENT AND DELETED ALL HIS POSTS 1 BY 1 LIKE A BITCH :alf: AND DAFCUNT SCRUFFY LINNY :like:
Freddie Boswell
Posts: 59


« Reply #15 on: May 23, 2020, 01:56:19 PM »
 :nige:   mcl
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 663



« Reply #16 on: May 23, 2020, 02:29:34 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on May 23, 2020, 07:31:30 AM




 :wanker:



 

 










 :alastair:
Jake past
Posts: 1 329



« Reply #17 on: May 24, 2020, 12:36:08 PM »
There is only one Jake. There can be only one.
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 408


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #18 on: May 24, 2020, 04:37:21 PM »
Add Ben to the list the big fanny.




 
RUBBERY RUBBERFACE
Posts: 661

I AM THE COB SHEPHERD. COME ON HOME LADS


« Reply #19 on: May 26, 2020, 10:56:13 AM »
Quote from: Pile on May 23, 2020, 12:27:18 AM
Does Capio still post on here?

Critical bill was top drawer but hes been gone ages so doubt hell ever come back.

Is oddfield now blindfaith? I havent worked out whos who yet.

 :stairlift:


BIG BILLY MAY COME BACK IF YELLOW BELLY COWARD LITTLE LIDSY STAYS AWAY FOR LONG ENOUGH :like: :like:


THAT SPAMMING MENTAL CUNT BLIND FAITH IS THE RIFLE :ponce: :like:
nekder365
Posts: 2 173


« Reply #20 on: May 26, 2020, 11:43:49 AM »
Quote from: RUBBERY RUBBERFACE on May 26, 2020, 10:56:13 AM
Quote from: Pile on May 23, 2020, 12:27:18 AM
Does Capio still post on here?

Critical bill was top drawer but hes been gone ages so doubt hell ever come back.

Is oddfield now blindfaith? I havent worked out whos who yet.

 :stairlift:
You cannot shut the fuck up about Lids STILL. Who rattles who really???.............


BIG BILLY MAY COME BACK IF YELLOW BELLY COWARD LITTLE LIDSY STAYS AWAY FOR LONG ENOUGH :like: :like:


THAT SPAMMING MENTAL CUNT BLIND FAITH IS THE RIFLE :ponce: :like:
tunstall
Posts: 3 651


« Reply #21 on: May 26, 2020, 11:45:17 AM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on May 23, 2020, 06:04:41 AM
Quote from: tunstall on May 23, 2020, 05:30:47 AM

I wish you'd flounce, yer daft cunt


You'd miss dem tittays.

 mcl

I'd just look in the mirror

 :gaz:
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 663



« Reply #22 on: June 06, 2020, 04:12:47 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on May 23, 2020, 12:21:31 AM
Who is currently on a Flounce?

 :pd:

UPDATED LIST AS OF JUNE 6.....

- Lids
- Pile
- RIKKI
- DOUGAL
- Coulbs
- Jake (the Official one)
- Robbso
- Blind Faith (or is he?)
- Mido
- Rids
- THUNDER
- Ron
- He who must not be named
- BIGJIM
- Calamity
- MADMICK
- Smalltown
- Linny
- Mackey
- MONSTER
- Crocky
- BobUpandDown
- Rodders
- Ben the big fanny
- Gramsci the alchy

WHO ELSE?

 :pd:

Updated - is this accurate? 

 :pd:

But there is probably another flounce or two going on.

It's so hard to keep up with all the drama!

 :meltdown:
nekder365
Posts: 2 173


« Reply #23 on: June 06, 2020, 05:09:36 PM »
Im about 83% on the flounceometer.................
RUBBERY RUBBERFACE
Posts: 661

I AM THE COB SHEPHERD. COME ON HOME LADS


« Reply #24 on: June 09, 2020, 05:12:56 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on June 06, 2020, 04:12:47 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on May 23, 2020, 12:21:31 AM
Who is currently on a Flounce?

 :pd:

UPDATED LIST AS OF JUNE 6.....

- Lids
- Pile
- RIKKI
- DOUGAL
- Coulbs
- Jake (the Official one)
- Robbso
- Blind Faith (or is he?)
- Mido
- Rids
- THUNDER
- Ron
- He who must not be named
- BIGJIM
- Calamity
- MADMICK
- Smalltown
- Linny
- Mackey
- MONSTER
- Crocky
- BobUpandDown
- Rodders
- Ben the big fanny
- Gramsci the alchy

WHO ELSE?

 :pd:

Updated - is this accurate? 

 :pd:

But there is probably another flounce or two going on.

It's so hard to keep up with all the drama!

 :meltdown:




HE WHO MUST NOT BE NAMED :stairlift:



I HAVE BROUGHT BACK CHOO CHOO KEV :like: :lenin:


ILL HAVE 1 MORE RETURN HOME BY THIS TIME NEXT WEEK :like: :like:



WHY IS RODDERS ON THAT LIST? YER BETTER THAN THAT CLEM LAD :unlike: :unlike:
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 862


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #25 on: June 09, 2020, 05:16:15 PM »
Quote from: RUBBERY RUBBERFACE on June 09, 2020, 05:12:56 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on June 06, 2020, 04:12:47 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on May 23, 2020, 12:21:31 AM
Who is currently on a Flounce?

 :pd:

UPDATED LIST AS OF JUNE 6.....

- Lids
- Pile
- RIKKI
- DOUGAL
- Coulbs
- Jake (the Official one)
- Robbso
- Blind Faith (or is he?)
- Mido
- Rids
- THUNDER
- Ron
- He who must not be named
- BIGJIM
- Calamity
- MADMICK
- Smalltown
- Linny
- Mackey
- MONSTER
- Crocky
- BobUpandDown
- Rodders
- Ben the big fanny
- Gramsci the alchy

WHO ELSE?

 :pd:

Updated - is this accurate? 

 :pd:

But there is probably another flounce or two going on.

It's so hard to keep up with all the drama!

 :meltdown:




HE WHO MUST NOT BE NAMED :stairlift:



I HAVE BROUGHT BACK CHOO CHOO KEV :like: :lenin:


ILL HAVE 1 MORE RETURN HOME BY THIS TIME NEXT WEEK :like: :like:



WHY IS RODDERS ON THAT LIST? YER BETTER THAN THAT CLEM LAD :unlike: :unlike:


If you believe Rodders is dead, you're dafter than Lids looks.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 663



« Reply #26 on: June 09, 2020, 05:42:44 PM »
Quote from: RUBBERY RUBBERFACE on June 09, 2020, 05:12:56 PM

WHY IS RODDERS ON THAT LIST? YER BETTER THAN THAT CLEM LAD :unlike: :unlike:

I just added people's suggestions.

 :pd:
towz
Posts: 8 635


« Reply #27 on: June 09, 2020, 06:15:13 PM »
I miss Mido the fucking thick woollyback
nekder365
Posts: 2 173


« Reply #28 on: June 09, 2020, 06:17:03 PM »
Quote from: towz on June 09, 2020, 06:15:13 PM
I miss Mido the fucking thick woollyback
Im the perfect replacement for him, being not only a wollyback and thick im also 100% Chavified  :like:
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 331

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #29 on: June 09, 2020, 06:17:40 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on June 09, 2020, 05:16:15 PM
Quote from: RUBBERY RUBBERFACE on June 09, 2020, 05:12:56 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on June 06, 2020, 04:12:47 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on May 23, 2020, 12:21:31 AM
Who is currently on a Flounce?

 :pd:

UPDATED LIST AS OF JUNE 6.....

- Lids
- Pile
- RIKKI
- DOUGAL
- Coulbs
- Jake (the Official one)
- Robbso
- Blind Faith (or is he?)
- Mido
- Rids
- THUNDER
- Ron
- He who must not be named
- BIGJIM
- Calamity
- MADMICK
- Smalltown
- Linny
- Mackey
- MONSTER
- Crocky
- BobUpandDown
- Rodders
- Ben the big fanny
- Gramsci the alchy

WHO ELSE?

 :pd:

Updated - is this accurate? 

 :pd:

But there is probably another flounce or two going on.

It's so hard to keep up with all the drama!

 :meltdown:




HE WHO MUST NOT BE NAMED :stairlift:



I HAVE BROUGHT BACK CHOO CHOO KEV :like: :lenin:


ILL HAVE 1 MORE RETURN HOME BY THIS TIME NEXT WEEK :like: :like:



WHY IS RODDERS ON THAT LIST? YER BETTER THAN THAT CLEM LAD :unlike: :unlike:


If you believe Rodders is dead, you're dafter than Lids looks.

DON'T FORGET I'VE SEEN THE CLIP OF YOUR FUCKING BARNET  LAD  😂😂😂

FUCKING DULUX DOG SPRINGS TO MIND  😉

FUCK OFF DIGBY  😂😂😂
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 663



« Reply #30 on: July 12, 2020, 06:53:58 PM »
UPDATED DUE TO RECENT EVENTS

 oleary
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 663



« Reply #31 on: July 15, 2020, 03:31:01 PM »
UPDATED JULY 15.

A DARK DAY INDEED.

 lost
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 862


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #32 on: July 15, 2020, 03:40:17 PM »
I've flounced too
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 663



« Reply #33 on: July 15, 2020, 03:43:43 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on July 15, 2020, 03:40:17 PM
I've flounced too

It's a full time job updating this bastard list.

 :meltdown:
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 923


« Reply #34 on: July 15, 2020, 05:38:55 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on May 23, 2020, 12:21:31 AM
Who is currently on a Flounce?

 :pd:

UPDATED LIST AS OF JULY 15.....

- Lids
- Pile
- RIKKI
- DOUGAL
- Coulbs
- Jake (the Official one)
- Robbso
- Blind Faith (or is he?)
- Mido
- Rids
- THUNDER
- Ron
- He who must not be named
- BIGJIM
- Calamity
- MADMICK
- Smalltown
- Linny
- Mackey
- MONSTER
- Crocky
- BobUpandDown
- Rodders
- BUMCAT
- Ben the big fanny
- TORTURED MIND
- Pre-flounce: GLOVES MCGEE

WHO ELSE?

 :pd:

 
nekder365
Posts: 2 173


« Reply #35 on: July 15, 2020, 08:50:38 PM »
FFS i dont even make the list................
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 663



« Reply #36 on: July 15, 2020, 08:56:30 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on July 15, 2020, 08:50:38 PM
FFS i dont even make the list................

This is a list of the frequent flouncers.

Have you done any flouncing?

 :pd:
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
Posts: 1 546


« Reply #37 on: Yesterday at 10:17:01 AM »
Quote from: nekder365 on July 15, 2020, 08:50:38 PM
FFS i dont even make the list................

HERES A CLUE... NOBODY KNOWS WHO YOU ARE...   

OFF TO FMTTM ZORRO WHERE YOU ARE REVERED  :homer:

GOOD MAN!

BEER ME BOYZ  :beer: :beer: :beer:
nekder365
Posts: 2 173


« Reply #38 on: Yesterday at 02:01:10 PM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Yesterday at 10:17:01 AM
Quote from: nekder365 on July 15, 2020, 08:50:38 PM
FFS i dont even make the list................

HERES A CLUE... NOBODY KNOWS WHO YOU ARE...   

OFF TO FMTTM ZORRO WHERE YOU ARE REVERED  :homer:

GOOD MAN!

BEER ME BOYZ  :beer: :beer: :beer:

And yet every fucker knows who you are yet you still persist Matthew......You are far funnier as yourself than this now boring character have a word lad  :like:
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 663



« Reply #39 on: Yesterday at 11:36:32 PM »
UPDATED TO KEEP NEKDER HAPPY.

Seriously... it's like herding cats.

 :meltdown:
