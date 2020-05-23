CLEM FANDANGO

Online



Posts: 14 643







Posts: 14 643 FLOUNCEWATCH « on: May 23, 2020, 12:21:31 AM »







UPDATED LIST AS OF JULY 15.....



- Lids

- Pile

- RIKKI

- DOUGAL

- Coulbs

- Jake (the Official one)

- Robbso

- Blind Faith (or is he?)

- Mido

- Rids

- THUNDER

- Ron

- He who must not be named

- BIGJIM

- Calamity

- MADMICK

- Smalltown

- Linny

- Mackey

- MONSTER

- Crocky

- BobUpandDown

- Rodders

- BUMCAT

- Ben the big fanny

- TORTURED MIND

- Pre-flounce: GLOVES MCGEE



WHO ELSE?



Who is currently on a Flounce?- RIKKI- Coulbs- Robbso- Blind Faith (or is he?)- Mido- Rids- THUNDER- Ron- He who must not be named- BIGJIM- Calamity- MADMICK- Smalltown- Linny- Mackey- Rodders- TORTURED MIND- Pre-flounce: GLOVES MCGEEWHO ELSE? « Last Edit: Today at 03:44:05 PM by CLEM FANDANGO » Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

monkeyman

Offline



Posts: 10 294





Posts: 10 294 Re: FLOUNCEWATCH « Reply #1 on: May 23, 2020, 12:23:45 AM » ME Logged

Pile

Offline



Posts: 40 138







Posts: 40 138 Re: FLOUNCEWATCH « Reply #4 on: May 23, 2020, 12:27:18 AM » Does Capio still post on here?



Critical bill was top drawer but hes been gone ages so doubt hell ever come back.



Is oddfield now blindfaith? I havent worked out whos who yet. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.

CLEM FANDANGO

Online



Posts: 14 643







Posts: 14 643 Re: FLOUNCEWATCH « Reply #5 on: May 23, 2020, 12:38:19 AM »



- Smalltown of course





There came a time when posters had to pick a name and stick with it. Many of the old posters are still here but may be using a different name selected at that time. For example, BUMCAT was once known as Matty and THUNDER was once known as CECIL POKEY BUM WANK*.



I hope this helps.















* He still is at his mam's house where he lives in her box room. PLUS....- Smalltown of courseThere came a time when posters had to pick a name and stick with it. Many of the old posters are still here but may be using a different name selected at that time. For example, BUMCAT was once known as Matty and THUNDER was once known as CECIL POKEY BUM WANK*.I hope this helps.* He still is at his mam's house where he lives in her box room. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

Johnny Thunder

Offline



Posts: 12 408





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 12 408Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: FLOUNCEWATCH « Reply #8 on: May 23, 2020, 07:31:30 AM »















Logged Crocky lad is innocent. Don't ban him Steve ye cunt.

RUBBERY RUBBERFACE

Offline



Posts: 661



I AM THE COB SHEPHERD. COME ON HOME LADS





Posts: 661I AM THE COB SHEPHERD. COME ON HOME LADS Re: FLOUNCEWATCH « Reply #14 on: May 23, 2020, 09:01:48 AM » AND DAFCUNT SCRUFFY LINNY DONT FORGET THAT LURKING CUNT BOSWELL WHO WENT AND DELETED ALL HIS POSTS 1 BY 1 LIKE A BITCHAND DAFCUNT SCRUFFY LINNY Logged

Jake past

Offline



Posts: 1 329







Posts: 1 329 Re: FLOUNCEWATCH « Reply #17 on: May 24, 2020, 12:36:08 PM » There is only one Jake. There can be only one. « Last Edit: May 24, 2020, 12:38:33 PM by Jake past » Logged

Johnny Thunder

Offline



Posts: 12 408





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 12 408Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: FLOUNCEWATCH « Reply #18 on: May 24, 2020, 04:37:21 PM »









Add Ben to the list the big fanny. Logged Crocky lad is innocent. Don't ban him Steve ye cunt.

RUBBERY RUBBERFACE

Offline



Posts: 661



I AM THE COB SHEPHERD. COME ON HOME LADS





Posts: 661I AM THE COB SHEPHERD. COME ON HOME LADS Re: FLOUNCEWATCH « Reply #19 on: May 26, 2020, 10:56:13 AM » Quote from: Pile on May 23, 2020, 12:27:18 AM Does Capio still post on here?



Critical bill was top drawer but hes been gone ages so doubt hell ever come back.



Is oddfield now blindfaith? I havent worked out whos who yet.









BIG BILLY MAY COME BACK IF YELLOW BELLY COWARD LITTLE LIDSY STAYS AWAY FOR LONG ENOUGH





THAT SPAMMING MENTAL CUNT BLIND FAITH IS THE RIFLE BIG BILLY MAY COME BACK IF YELLOW BELLY COWARD LITTLE LIDSY STAYS AWAY FOR LONG ENOUGHTHAT SPAMMING MENTAL CUNT BLIND FAITH IS THE RIFLE Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

Online



Posts: 14 643







Posts: 14 643 Re: FLOUNCEWATCH « Reply #22 on: June 06, 2020, 04:12:47 PM » Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on May 23, 2020, 12:21:31 AM







UPDATED LIST AS OF JUNE 6.....



- Lids

- Pile

- RIKKI

- DOUGAL

- Coulbs

- Jake (the Official one)

- Robbso

- Blind Faith (or is he?)

- Mido

- Rids

- THUNDER

- Ron

- He who must not be named

- BIGJIM

- Calamity

- MADMICK

- Smalltown

- Linny

- Mackey

- MONSTER

- Crocky

- BobUpandDown

- Rodders

- Ben the big fanny

- Gramsci the alchy



WHO ELSE?





Who is currently on a Flounce?- Coulbs- Jake (the Official one)- Robbso- Blind Faith (or is he?)- Mido- Rids- THUNDER- Ron- He who must not be named- BIGJIM- Calamity- MADMICK- Smalltown- Linny- Mackey- Crocky- BobUpandDown- Rodders- Ben the big fanny- Gramsci the alchyWHO ELSE?

Updated - is this accurate?







But there is probably another flounce or two going on.



It's so hard to keep up with all the drama!







Updated - is this accurate?But there is probably another flounce or two going on.It's so hard to keep up with all the drama! Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

nekder365

Offline



Posts: 2 166





Posts: 2 166 Re: FLOUNCEWATCH « Reply #23 on: June 06, 2020, 05:09:36 PM » Im about 83% on the flounceometer................. Logged

RUBBERY RUBBERFACE

Offline



Posts: 661



I AM THE COB SHEPHERD. COME ON HOME LADS





Posts: 661I AM THE COB SHEPHERD. COME ON HOME LADS Re: FLOUNCEWATCH « Reply #24 on: June 09, 2020, 05:12:56 PM » Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on June 06, 2020, 04:12:47 PM Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on May 23, 2020, 12:21:31 AM







UPDATED LIST AS OF JUNE 6.....



- Lids

- Pile

- RIKKI

- DOUGAL

- Coulbs

- Jake (the Official one)

- Robbso

- Blind Faith (or is he?)

- Mido

- Rids

- THUNDER

- Ron

- He who must not be named

- BIGJIM

- Calamity

- MADMICK

- Smalltown

- Linny

- Mackey

- MONSTER

- Crocky

- BobUpandDown

- Rodders

- Ben the big fanny

- Gramsci the alchy



WHO ELSE?





Who is currently on a Flounce?- Coulbs- Jake (the Official one)- Robbso- Blind Faith (or is he?)- Mido- Rids- THUNDER- Ron- He who must not be named- BIGJIM- Calamity- MADMICK- Smalltown- Linny- Mackey- Crocky- BobUpandDown- Rodders- Ben the big fanny- Gramsci the alchyWHO ELSE?

Updated - is this accurate?







But there is probably another flounce or two going on.



It's so hard to keep up with all the drama!









Updated - is this accurate?But there is probably another flounce or two going on.It's so hard to keep up with all the drama!



HE WHO MUST NOT BE NAMED







I HAVE BROUGHT BACK CHOO CHOO KEV





ILL HAVE 1 MORE RETURN HOME BY THIS TIME NEXT WEEK







WHY IS RODDERS ON THAT LIST? YER BETTER THAN THAT CLEM LAD HE WHO MUST NOT BE NAMEDI HAVE BROUGHT BACK CHOO CHOO KEVILL HAVE 1 MORE RETURN HOME BY THIS TIME NEXT WEEKWHY IS RODDERS ON THAT LIST? YER BETTER THAN THAT CLEM LAD Logged

towz

Offline



Posts: 8 626





Posts: 8 626 Re: FLOUNCEWATCH « Reply #27 on: June 09, 2020, 06:15:13 PM » I miss Mido the fucking thick woollyback Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

Online



Posts: 14 643







Posts: 14 643 Re: FLOUNCEWATCH « Reply #30 on: July 12, 2020, 06:53:58 PM »



UPDATED DUE TO RECENT EVENTS Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

CLEM FANDANGO

Online



Posts: 14 643







Posts: 14 643 Re: FLOUNCEWATCH « Reply #31 on: Today at 03:31:01 PM »



A DARK DAY INDEED.



UPDATED JULY 15.A DARK DAY INDEED. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion