So no holiday abroad this year then.
« on: May 12, 2020, 01:25:01 PM »













Will have to buy you a pint next year Barnsey lad.







Fuckin mint.Will have to buy you a pint next year Barnsey lad.

Re: So no holiday abroad this year then.
« Reply #1 on: May 12, 2020, 01:32:32 PM »
I知 still hoping to get to some Greek islands later in the year, even if I have to isolate for 14 days when I get back

Re: So no holiday abroad this year then.
« Reply #3 on: May 12, 2020, 01:55:30 PM »
Italy next month is definitely fucked.

Japan in August is now looking really dodgy too.

To be honest though, if things like bars, restaurants etc are still under restrictions in Japan, I'm not sure I will want to spunk all that money on a holiday where I am restricted with what I can do.

Probably better to put it back a year.

Re: So no holiday abroad this year then.
« Reply #17 on: May 12, 2020, 09:34:14 PM »
Stop fooling yourselves. No foreign holidays this calendar year and beyond. The newly unemployed couldn't afford it,and those in work will be paying through the nose in new taxes. Maybe our friends in Beijing will help us out though.

Re: So no holiday abroad this year then.
« Reply #19 on: May 12, 2020, 10:13:09 PM »



My local bar is open on Friday but at 25% capacity only. Be lucky if you even get that anytime of the year. Bud Lite & Michelob Ultra everywhere.



Come to the USA everything opening back up.My local bar is open on Friday but at 25% capacity only. Be lucky if you even get that anytime of the year.Bud Lite & Michelob Ultra everywhere.

Re: So no holiday abroad this year then.
« Reply #23 on: May 16, 2020, 02:47:54 PM »
My gig in Spain in August got pulled this week. We would have had to do two weeks quarantine when we came back, the way things stand, and none of us were into that idea at all. Hopefully the line-up stays the same for 2021.

Re: So no holiday abroad this year then.
« Reply #25 on: May 17, 2020, 05:49:24 PM »
I booked a week in Turkey for May half term next year a couple of weeks back. Had an email off easyjet offering some stupid prices, cost me a grand for 2 adults a child and an infant at a five star all inclusive for the week. 」180 upfront the rest to pay in March next year, thought it was worth the gamble.

Re: So no holiday abroad this year then.
« Reply #26 on: May 17, 2020, 08:50:22 PM »



Already missed out on a trip to Italy, should have been in France next weekendGot flights with BA to Cape Town in Nov probably 50/50 whether that will happen.

Re: So no holiday abroad this year then.
« Reply #27 on: May 18, 2020, 07:53:05 AM »
I'm having a fortnight somewhere as soon as Boris gives the green light to travel. Although I won't be going if there is a requirement to self isolate for two weeks upon return. Surely by late summer/early Autumn they will have discovered a way to test with instant results that can be used in airports. Expect long queues though.

Re: So no holiday abroad this year then.
« Reply #29 on: May 18, 2020, 11:54:56 AM »
Realistically, our only options for this year may be driving into France.

I think they are planning, numbers depending, on opening the tunnel and ferries to the public on 15th June.

No quarantine/self isolation required as far as I understand it.

Re: So no holiday abroad this year then.
« Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 02:59:42 PM »
HAD TO CANCEL OZ IN MARCH...... HOPEFULLY GET THERE IN NOVEMBER 👍😎🌞😎🌞👍

Re: So no holiday abroad this year then.
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 03:43:32 PM »
Plenty of places open for business. I'm looking at Greece for two weeks in early July. I am allowed to fly to Thailand also but have to do two weeks quarantine when I get there as it stands. Nice hotel locked down so full facilities available. Just thinking if I can be bothered doing it with two kids in tow.