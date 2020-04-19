RedcarJJ



Offline



Posts: 1 551







Posts: 1 551

« on: Yesterday at 09:33:56 PM » I bought some gold coins after listening to too many youtube conspiracy theories before the latest crisis.



It hasn't particularly gone up even though we must be in the worst economical situation ever.



The explanation apparently is that the US Federal Bank is buying up all the stocks and bonds "to prop up the economy" but doesn't that mean that there is no point of the stock market. If you get your bet wrong the Fed will cover your losses anyway?