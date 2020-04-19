Gold Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. April 19, 2020, 08:28:23 AM News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY.. ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board Gold Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: Gold (Read 108 times) RedcarJJ Chubby Chaser Offline Posts: 1 551 Gold « on: Yesterday at 09:33:56 PM » I bought some gold coins after listening to too many youtube conspiracy theories before the latest crisis.It hasn't particularly gone up even though we must be in the worst economical situation ever.The explanation apparently is that the US Federal Bank is buying up all the stocks and bonds "to prop up the economy" but doesn't that mean that there is no point of the stock market. If you get your bet wrong the Fed will cover your losses anyway? Logged Chunts Bobupanddown Offline Posts: 2 373 Re: Gold « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:57:13 PM » Now imagine if you had bought SPY put options Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AMThere is nothing socialist about China Minge Offline Posts: 9 423 Superstar Re: Gold « Reply #2 on: Today at 05:35:40 AM » Buying sovereigns is a good way of saving up ,Whenever you get a spare 300 or so, buy one Logged Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...