Gold

April 19, 2020, 08:28:23 AM
UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Gold
RedcarJJ
Yesterday at 09:33:56 PM
I bought some gold coins after listening to too many youtube conspiracy theories before the latest crisis.

It hasn't particularly gone up even though we must be in the worst economical situation ever.

The explanation apparently is that the US Federal Bank is buying up all the stocks and bonds "to prop up the economy" but doesn't that mean that there is no point of the stock market. If you get your bet wrong the Fed will cover your losses anyway?
Chunts
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:57:13 PM
Now imagine if you had bought SPY put options  mick
Minge
Reply #2 on: Today at 05:35:40 AM
Buying sovereigns is a good way of saving up ,
Whenever you get a spare 300 or so, buy one  :like:
