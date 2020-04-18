Ruth Langsford

April 18, 2020
News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Ruth Langsford
T_Bone
« on: Today at 09:33:42 PM »
On Mrs Browns boys right now  

Like a fine wine gets better with age  :like:
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
Bernie
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:37:59 PM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pgKkOWFoWr0

 
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
