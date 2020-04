monkeyman

Online



Posts: 9 165





Posts: 9 165

Re: GOT MY FRAME OUT, SOFA SURFING TO KID ROCK « Reply #1 on: Today at 10:33:51 PM » Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Today at 08:53:28 PM



BEER ME BOYS

BOTTLE OF JACK BINNED... JUST NAILING BACK ICY COLD FAWSTERS IN MY UNDERCRACKERSBEER ME BOYS

SLURPING ICE COLD BAVARIA NO HEATING ON TONIGHT SAME FOR ME BUD SAT IN MY UNDERCRACKERS WATCHING RAMBOSLURPING ICE COLD BAVARIA NO HEATING ON TONIGHT