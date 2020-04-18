REQUIEM FOR A DREAM

Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 18, 2020, 08:12:29 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: REQUIEM FOR A DREAM  (Read 64 times)
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
CHILLED AS A PENGUINS ASS
*****
Online Online

Posts: 952


View Profile
« on: Today at 06:50:02 PM »
EVERY GENERATION THERE IS A LOCKDOWN  :unlike:

AND EVERYTIME REQUIEM FOR A DREAM LIFTS MY LOCKDOWN BLUES  :like:

JENNIFER CONNELLY TOO  :wanker:

FAWSTERS AND A FLICK  :homer:

BEER ME BOYS :beer:
Logged
YOU COULDN'T KNOCK THE SKIN OFF A RICE PUDDING
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 371


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:59:01 PM »
That film is about as grim as your usual posts  mcl
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
CHILLED AS A PENGUINS ASS
*****
Online Online

Posts: 952


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:09:09 PM »
THOUGHT IT WAS A SLAPSTICK COMEDY LIKE YOUR USUAL POSTS  mcl

BEER ME BUD  :beer:
Logged
YOU COULDN'T KNOCK THE SKIN OFF A RICE PUDDING
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 