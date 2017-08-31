Looks like they found a cure Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. April 18, 2020, 09:05:53 AM News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY.. ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board Looks like they found a cure Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: Looks like they found a cure (Read 422 times) sockets Offline Posts: 203 Looks like they found a cure « on: Yesterday at 08:53:18 PM » Results look good on the people they tested it on anyway. And the stock price has gone up with this firm.Trumps opening up USA again so it might be down to this stuff ..

https://www.marketwatch.com/story/dow-futures-soar-800-points-as-investors-pin-hope-on-gilead-coronavirus-treatment-and-us-reopening-2020-04-16

El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 41 048

Re: Looks like they found a cure
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:03:57 PM »

Nope, sorry crocky

Oldfield
Offline
Posts: 655

Re: Looks like they found a cure
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:05:21 PM »

Lack of self awareness KLAXON

El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 41 048

Re: Looks like they found a cure
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:06:11 PM »

Was it a weapons grade klaxon you mental cunt Oldfield
Offline
Posts: 655

Re: Looks like they found a cure
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:11:46 PM »

CHOMP ............ hows the stock pile of Corbyn mugs?? Must be like that scene from Only Fools where Del has 1500 free Nelson Mandela T- Shirts after he has been freed

Off you pop you cat arse faced wanker......

sockets
Offline
Posts: 203

Re: Looks like they found a cure
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:12:16 PM »

When the money men start talking stuff starts happening

If u wanna know whats really going on look at the markets .. this news here is good so stop being a fucking whopper Matty ..

I bet u £50.00 this stuff starts to get used to treat more people in the next 3 months . El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 41 048

Re: Looks like they found a cure
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:32:07 PM »

Just to confirm; is that a WEAPONS GRADE cat arse faced wanker, or just the standard cat arse faced wanker?

sockets
Offline
Posts: 203

Re: Looks like they found a cure
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:38:47 PM »

Come on Matty I got graft tmorra going to kip in an hour .. me and u £50.00 on the bet above

El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 41 048

Re: Looks like they found a cure
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:42:16 PM »

Whats the bet pal? sockets
Offline
Posts: 203

Re: Looks like they found a cure
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:46:04 PM »

Gilead Sciences drug remdesivir will be used again to treat more people with Corona virus ... anytime in next 3 months ..

CapsDave
Offline
Posts: 4 603

Re: Looks like they found a cure
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:49:09 PM »

You dont pay up your bets anyway Crocket.

sockets
Offline
Posts: 203

Re: Looks like they found a cure
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:52:10 PM »

We all know I paid Goldby so fuck off. sockets
Offline
Posts: 203

Re: Looks like they found a cure
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:55:02 PM »

come on Matty show some balls

Put money where ur mouth is ... £50.00 do it.

El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 41 048

Re: Looks like they found a cure
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:56:39 PM »

And how will GILEAD SCIENCES report on this

CapsDave
Offline
Posts: 4 603

Re: Looks like they found a cure
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:57:01 PM »

Flounced over £20 sockets
Offline
Posts: 203

Re: Looks like they found a cure
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 09:59:33 PM »

Looks like yer arse has fell out

Pretty sure if this drug is good or bad they will report it somewhere in the news.

stop stalling u got 10 mins to take the bet

El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 41 048

Re: Looks like they found a cure
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 10:00:19 PM »

Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt sockets
Offline
Posts: 203

Re: Looks like they found a cure
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 10:02:49 PM »

£100.00 it is .. In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

sockets
Offline
Posts: 203

Re: Looks like they found a cure
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 10:12:47 PM »

Dont bother posting links to crank sites just yet either . this is what they say so we are both on an even keel here.

the authenticity of which was confirmed by the participants in the meeting. The corona patients treated with remdesivir daily were able to quickly recover from fever and respiratory symptoms. Almost all of the study participants could have left the hospital within a week, and only two patients had died. A total of 125 people with Covid 19 disease in Chicago participated in two phase 3 trials with remdesivir, 113 of whom were seriously ill.No results of the two studies have yet been officially published. In a statement by the pharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences, it only said: "What we can say so far is that we are waiting for data from ongoing studies." According to "Stat", an infectious disease expert from the University of Chicago who participated in the studies spoke of encouraging results, which should be treated with caution, however, because the studies did not include a placebo group.Since the beginning of the year, remdesivir has been considered a particularly promising active ingredient for the treatment of patients who have been infected with the novel coronavirus and who are seriously ill. The drug inhibits the replication of the genome of so-called RNA viruses, which include the Sars-CoV-2 virus as well as the Ebola pathogen. The World Health Organization (WHO) has given Remdesivir priority in research since January and is testing the drug against Covid-19 worldwide as part of the so-called solidarity study.

CapsDave
Offline
Posts: 4 603

Re: Looks like they found a cure
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 10:13:55 PM » sockets
Offline
Posts: 203

Re: Looks like they found a cure
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 10:16:16 PM »

dunno whats funny. see whats what within 3 months like I said.

Ill break some legs if I don't get paid as well

El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 41 048

Re: Looks like they found a cure
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 10:19:59 PM »

Good to have you back you absolute barmpot

Oldfield
Offline
Posts: 655

Re: Looks like they found a cure
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 10:26:40 PM »

Get on your whats app group to Towz and Gramsci and ask their opinion ....... Oldfield
Offline
Posts: 655

Re: Looks like they found a cure
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 10:27:49 PM »

*balmpot

Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 2 370

Re: Looks like they found a cure
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 11:46:11 PM »

Oh look, CapsDick has rode in to save again.Its not like he's ever done that before.

RedSteel
Online
Posts: 9 276
UTB

Re: Looks like they found a cure
« Reply #25 on: Today at 08:33:33 AM »

Yup, first thing I noticed. The two lads were having a bit Craic and he rode up trying to cause trouble for no reason at all. 