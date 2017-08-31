sockets

Re: Looks like they found a cure « Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 10:12:47 PM »

the authenticity of which was confirmed by the participants in the meeting.



the authenticity of which was confirmed by the participants in the meeting. The corona patients treated with remdesivir daily were able to quickly recover from fever and respiratory symptoms. Almost all of the study participants could have left the hospital within a week, and only two patients had died. A total of 125 people with Covid 19 disease in Chicago participated in two phase 3 trials with remdesivir, 113 of whom were seriously ill.



No results of the two studies have yet been officially published. In a statement by the pharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences, it only said: "What we can say so far is that we are waiting for data from ongoing studies." According to "Stat", an infectious disease expert from the University of Chicago who participated in the studies spoke of encouraging results, which should be treated with caution, however, because the studies did not include a placebo group.



Since the beginning of the year, remdesivir has been considered a particularly promising active ingredient for the treatment of patients who have been infected with the novel coronavirus and who are seriously ill. The drug inhibits the replication of the genome of so-called RNA viruses, which include the Sars-CoV-2 virus as well as the Ebola pathogen. The World Health Organization (WHO) has given Remdesivir priority in research since January and is testing the drug against Covid-19 worldwide as part of the so-called solidarity study.



