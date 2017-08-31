Looks like they found a cure

Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 18, 2020, 01:24:02 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Looks like they found a cure  (Read 313 times)
sockets
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 203



View Profile WWW
« on: Yesterday at 08:53:18 PM »
Results look good on the people they tested it on anyway. And the stock price has gone up with this firm.Trumps opening up USA again so it might be down to this stuff ..

https://www.marketwatch.com/story/dow-futures-soar-800-points-as-investors-pin-hope-on-gilead-coronavirus-treatment-and-us-reopening-2020-04-16
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 41 048


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:03:57 PM »
Nope, sorry crocky

Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Oldfield
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 655



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:05:21 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:03:57 PM
Nope, sorry crocky



Lack of self awareness KLAXON
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 41 048


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:06:11 PM »
Was it a weapons grade klaxon you mental cunt  :basil: :basil:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Oldfield
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 655



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:11:46 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:06:11 PM
Was it a weapons grade klaxon you mental cunt  :basil: :basil:

CHOMP ............ hows the stock pile of Corbyn mugs?? Must be like that scene from Only Fools where Del has 1500 free Nelson Mandela T- Shirts after he has been freed  :nige: :wanker:

Off you pop you cat arse faced wanker......
Logged
sockets
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 203



View Profile WWW
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:12:16 PM »
When the money men start talking stuff starts happening  :matty:

If u wanna know whats really going on look at the markets .. this news here is good  so stop being a fucking whopper Matty .. I bet u £50.00 this stuff starts to get used to treat more people in the next 3 months .
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 41 048


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:32:07 PM »
Quote from: Oldfield on Yesterday at 09:11:46 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:06:11 PM
Was it a weapons grade klaxon you mental cunt  :basil: :basil:

CHOMP ............ hows the stock pile of Corbyn mugs?? Must be like that scene from Only Fools where Del has 1500 free Nelson Mandela T- Shirts after he has been freed  :nige: :wanker:

Off you pop you cat arse faced wanker......


Just to confirm; is that a WEAPONS GRADE cat arse faced wanker, or just the standard cat arse faced wanker?

 :alf:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
sockets
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 203



View Profile WWW
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:38:47 PM »
Come on Matty 

I got graft tmorra going to kip in an hour ..  me and u £50.00 on the bet above 
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 41 048


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:42:16 PM »
Whats the bet pal?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
sockets
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 203



View Profile WWW
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:46:04 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:42:16 PM
Whats the bet pal?


 Gilead Sciences   drug remdesivir will be used again to treat more people with Corona virus  ... anytime in next 3 months .. 

Logged
CapsDave
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 603


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:49:09 PM »
You dont pay up your bets anyway Crocket.
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
sockets
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 203



View Profile WWW
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:52:10 PM »
We all know I paid Goldby so fuck off.
Logged
sockets
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 203



View Profile WWW
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:55:02 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:03:57 PM
Nope, sorry crocky













come on Matty show some balls  

Put money where ur mouth is ... £50.00 do it.
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 41 048


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:56:39 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 09:46:04 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:42:16 PM
Whats the bet pal?


 Gilead Sciences   drug remdesivir will be used again to treat more people with Corona virus  ... anytime in next 3 months .. 




And how will GILEAD SCIENCES report on this  monkey
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CapsDave
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 603


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:57:01 PM »
Flounced over £20
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
sockets
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 203



View Profile WWW
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 09:59:33 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:56:39 PM
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 09:46:04 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:42:16 PM
Whats the bet pal?


 Gilead Sciences   drug remdesivir will be used again to treat more people with Corona virus  ... anytime in next 3 months .. 




And how will GILEAD SCIENCES report on this  monkey






Looks like yer arse has fell out  charles

Pretty sure if this drug is good or bad  they will report it somewhere in the news. stop stalling u got 10 mins to take the bet
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 41 048


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 10:00:19 PM »
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
sockets
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 203



View Profile WWW
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 10:02:49 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
Logged
sockets
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 203



View Profile WWW
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 10:12:47 PM »
Dont bother posting links to crank sites just yet either . this is what they say so we are both on an even keel here.

 the authenticity of which was confirmed by the participants in the meeting. The corona patients treated with remdesivir daily were able to quickly recover from fever and respiratory symptoms. Almost all of the study participants could have left the hospital within a week, and only two patients had died. A total of 125 people with Covid 19 disease in Chicago participated in two phase 3 trials with remdesivir, 113 of whom were seriously ill.

No results of the two studies have yet been officially published. In a statement by the pharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences, it only said: "What we can say so far is that we are waiting for data from ongoing studies." According to "Stat", an infectious disease expert from the University of Chicago who participated in the studies spoke of encouraging results, which should be treated with caution, however, because the studies did not include a placebo group.

Since the beginning of the year, remdesivir has been considered a particularly promising active ingredient for the treatment of patients who have been infected with the novel coronavirus and who are seriously ill. The drug inhibits the replication of the genome of so-called RNA viruses, which include the Sars-CoV-2 virus as well as the Ebola pathogen. The World Health Organization (WHO) has given Remdesivir priority in research since January and is testing the drug against Covid-19 worldwide as part of the so-called solidarity study.
Logged
CapsDave
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 603


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 10:13:55 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

 :nige:
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
sockets
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 203



View Profile WWW
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 10:16:16 PM »
dunno whats funny. see whats what within 3 months like I said. Ill break some legs if I don't get paid as well 
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 41 048


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 10:19:59 PM »
Good to have you back you absolute barmpot  :basil:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Oldfield
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 655



View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 10:26:40 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:32:07 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on Yesterday at 09:11:46 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:06:11 PM
Was it a weapons grade klaxon you mental cunt  :basil: :basil:

CHOMP ............ hows the stock pile of Corbyn mugs?? Must be like that scene from Only Fools where Del has 1500 free Nelson Mandela T- Shirts after he has been freed  :nige: :wanker:

Off you pop you cat arse faced wanker......


Just to confirm; is that a WEAPONS GRADE cat arse faced wanker, or just the standard cat arse faced wanker?

 :alf:

Get on your whats app group to Towz and Gramsci and ask their opinion ....... monkey :chrisk:
Logged
Oldfield
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 655



View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 10:27:49 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 10:19:59 PM
Good to have you back you absolute barmpot  :basil:

*balmpot

 :alf:
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 370


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 11:46:11 PM »
Oh look, CapsDick has rode in to save  :matty: again.

Its not like he's ever done that before.

Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 