Dont spoil it if youve seen it

Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 17, 2020, 08:32:19 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Dont spoil it if youve seen it  (Read 205 times)
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 609

Pack o cunts


View Profile
« on: Today at 06:48:12 PM »
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Skinz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 192


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:08:16 PM »
1. Simpsons
3. Batman
7. Cartoon with that fat cunt with bins
10. Flintstones
19. Star Wars
20. Star Trec
Logged
Skinz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 192


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:14:06 PM »
Is 6 fantasy island? 
Logged
OzzyPorter
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 269


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:16:10 PM »
12. Minions
13. South Park
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 609

Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:16:41 PM »
Quote from: Skinz on Today at 07:14:06 PM
Is 6 fantasy island? 

Nope - 5.5 from 6 on the other though
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 609

Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:17:05 PM »
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 07:16:10 PM
12. Minions
13. South Park

 :like:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
OzzyPorter
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 269


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:19:42 PM »
20. Flinstones
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 609

Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:20:57 PM »
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 07:19:42 PM
20. Flinstones

Skinz beat you to it....but  :like:

 lost
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
CHILLED AS A PENGUINS ASS
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 945


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:23:29 PM »
SKINZ MUST WATCH A LOT OF TELLY THROUGH ARGOS WINDOW  mcl

BEER ME SKINZ BUD  :beer:
Logged
YOU COULDN'T KNOCK THE SKIN OFF A RICE PUDDING
OzzyPorter
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 269


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 07:23:41 PM »
16. A tentative Dangermouse?
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 609

Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 07:25:21 PM »
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 07:23:41 PM
16. A tentative Dangermouse?

 :mido:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
OzzyPorter
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 269


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 07:26:02 PM »
2. Super Mario brothers
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 624



View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 07:28:04 PM »
4. Tin tin
7. Family Guy
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
THUNDER is a jolly nice chap who doesn't write offensive signatures anymore.......           THE GREAT BIG FANNY  :alastair:.
Skinz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 192


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 07:28:55 PM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Today at 07:23:29 PM
SKINZ MUST WATCH A LOT OF TELLY THROUGH ARGOS WINDOW  mcl

BEER ME SKINZ BUD  :beer:

I thought they were your ass swabs til I clocked Star Trec.
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 624



View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 07:28:58 PM »
15. Futurama
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
THUNDER is a jolly nice chap who doesn't write offensive signatures anymore.......           THE GREAT BIG FANNY  :alastair:.
OzzyPorter
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 269


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 07:29:10 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 07:28:04 PM
4. Tin tin
7. Family Guy

Great shout Tintin.  👍
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 609

Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 07:30:11 PM »
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 07:26:02 PM
2. Super Mario brothers

 :jowo2:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Skinz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 192


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 07:30:30 PM »
6 Dr Who and K9
Logged
sockets
***
Online Online

Posts: 190



View Profile WWW
« Reply #18 on: Today at 07:30:41 PM »
1- Simpsons.

2- Mario and Luigi.

3- Batman.

4- Tintin.

5- Dexters Lab.

6- Wallace and Gromit.

7- Family Guy.

8- Tom and Jerry.

9- Toy Story.

10- Flintstones.

11- Deadpool.

12- Minions.

13- South Park.

14- Pinky and the Brain.

15- Futurama.

16- Danger Mouse.

17- Mickey Mouse.

18- Bugs Bunny.

19- Star Wars.

20- Star Trek.



[/quote]

Well you didn't last long

Didn't even have time to tell us about that time you played against Socrates

Anyway - laterz

 jc
[/quote]




 :jowo3: :jowo7:
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 609

Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 07:32:11 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 07:28:04 PM
4. Tin tin
7. Family Guy

 :bc:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 624



View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 07:32:52 PM »
CROCKET YOU COCK.

 

 :meltdown:
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
THUNDER is a jolly nice chap who doesn't write offensive signatures anymore.......           THE GREAT BIG FANNY  :alastair:.
Skinz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 192


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 07:33:50 PM »
26. Peters and Lee

16 I mean
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 609

Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Today at 07:34:28 PM »
Isn't he just...

 :wanker:
« Last Edit: Today at 07:36:02 PM by Ural Quntz » Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
sockets
***
Online Online

Posts: 190



View Profile WWW
« Reply #23 on: Today at 07:35:28 PM »
Troll me fuck face ill troll u  mcl charles charles
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 609

Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Today at 07:36:29 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 07:35:28 PM
Troll me fuck face ill troll u  mcl charles charles

Who trolled you daft arse?
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 624



View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Today at 07:37:08 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 07:35:28 PM
Troll me fuck face ill troll u  mcl charles charles

OK but your fuckin spollt it for everyone else yedick.

 :wanker:

It's not like we are bored as fuck or anything.

 oleary
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
THUNDER is a jolly nice chap who doesn't write offensive signatures anymore.......           THE GREAT BIG FANNY  :alastair:.
OzzyPorter
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 269


View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Today at 07:38:09 PM »
I was enjoying that!
Logged
sockets
***
Online Online

Posts: 190



View Profile WWW
« Reply #27 on: Today at 07:38:52 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 07:36:29 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 07:35:28 PM
Troll me fuck face ill troll u  mcl charles charles

Who trolled you daft arse?





You did not a few days ago


Quote from: Ural Quntz on April 13, 2020, 03:58:55 PM
Quote from: OzzyPorter on April 13, 2020, 01:37:31 PM
Quote from: sockets on April 13, 2020, 01:30:12 PM
Quote from: OzzyPorter on April 13, 2020, 01:24:27 PM
CapsDave,  yes you did. I read it with my own eyes.

Sockets, I don't care who they vote for. That's got nothing to do with it. It's the fact that this has gone on non stop for the past few days with the same people all sniping at you. It's dull and boring and gives the board so much negativity. I'm sick of it all and I bet plenty of others are. There's no excuse for calling your daughter a slut either. That's not even close to being an acceptable way to behave.






You are 100% right fella  :like:

It won't stop either  :unlike:  So Ill go back to watching from the side lines now and again .. I won't be spoiling it for the good lads . Pointless me posting too many fake nut job accounts will be straight on me and its back to square one .  :unlike:


Might pop back when the racing starts and PM some tips out  :like:

You shouldn't have to. If this is the way this board is going then I won't be posting much myself. Surely a place like this should be interesting and fun. I dont go online to read stuff that annoys me and pisses me off. Enough of that in the real world that can't be avoided.

Well you didn't last long

Didn't even have time to tell us about that time you played against Socrates

Anyway - laterz

 jc
Logged
sockets
***
Online Online

Posts: 190



View Profile WWW
« Reply #28 on: Today at 07:40:17 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 07:37:08 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 07:35:28 PM
Troll me fuck face ill troll u  mcl charles charles

OK but your fuckin spollt it for everyone else yedick.

 :wanker:

It's not like we are bored as fuck or anything.

 oleary




I have sent a text to No 2 Ill get some minge shots sent over for yer clem  :like:
Logged
Skinz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 192


View Profile
« Reply #29 on: Today at 07:40:46 PM »
5. Rod Stewart and wife.
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 609

Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #30 on: Today at 07:41:56 PM »
Crocket shows himself up once again

What a fucking knob you are - look closely that was back at Ozzy not you- thick cunt

Dunce
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 609

Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #31 on: Today at 07:42:42 PM »
Quote from: Skinz on Today at 07:40:46 PM
5. Rod Stewart and wife.


 :alf: :alf: :alf:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
OzzyPorter
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 269


View Profile
« Reply #32 on: Today at 07:43:57 PM »
Me? I never posted the answers clever shit! 😠
Logged
sockets
***
Online Online

Posts: 190



View Profile WWW
« Reply #33 on: Today at 07:44:41 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 07:41:56 PM
Crocket shows himself up once again

What a fucking knob you are - look closely that was back at Ozzy not you- thick cunt

Dunce











Ozzy wasn't leaving was he .....  





U better watch who yer sending yer post too  :like:




tell yer what stick another quiz up ill play along  :like:
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 41 039


View Profile
« Reply #34 on: Today at 07:47:20 PM »
That was your worst flounce yet Crocky
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
sockets
***
Online Online

Posts: 190



View Profile WWW
« Reply #35 on: Today at 07:49:10 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 07:47:20 PM
That was your worst flounce yet Crocky






Seen No 2 after work .. broke the lock down rule . no bucking or nowt like . in a cheery mood so i thought id pop back n see yer  :like:
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 609

Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #36 on: Today at 07:49:37 PM »
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 07:43:57 PM
Me? I never posted the answers clever shit! 😠

Was weeks ago when speculation was rife you were JJB

Now we know better

 :jowo4:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 41 039


View Profile
« Reply #37 on: Today at 07:49:46 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 07:40:17 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 07:37:08 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 07:35:28 PM
Troll me fuck face ill troll u  mcl charles charles

OK but your fuckin spollt it for everyone else yedick.

 :wanker:

It's not like we are bored as fuck or anything.

 oleary




I have sent a text to No 2 Ill get some minge shots sent over for yer clem  :like:



Can you PLEASE do this via PM  
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
sockets
***
Online Online

Posts: 190



View Profile WWW
« Reply #38 on: Today at 07:50:30 PM »
 charles charles
Logged
sockets
***
Online Online

Posts: 190



View Profile WWW
« Reply #39 on: Today at 07:52:21 PM »
A Smoking snatch for Clem  :like:

https://twitter.com/secretsexpot/status/1251210209130930177?s=20
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 41 039


View Profile
« Reply #40 on: Today at 07:52:59 PM »
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
OzzyPorter
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 269


View Profile
« Reply #41 on: Today at 07:54:38 PM »
https://img-l3.xnxx-cdn.com/videos/thumbslll/28/62/94/2862949622afab99a81774fe35bdd80d/2862949622afab99a81774fe35bdd80d.14.jpg

😮
Logged
sockets
***
Online Online

Posts: 190



View Profile WWW
« Reply #42 on: Today at 07:55:10 PM »
Mouses ear  sonshine  :like:
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 624



View Profile
« Reply #43 on: Today at 08:25:08 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 07:49:46 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 07:40:17 PM

I have sent a text to No 2 Ill get some minge shots sent over for yer clem  :like:



Can you PLEASE do this via PM  

To be clear - I enquired about her veiny floppy majengas and NOT.... repeat NOT... her haunted hole of horror.

 rava
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
THUNDER is a jolly nice chap who doesn't write offensive signatures anymore.......           THE GREAT BIG FANNY  :alastair:.
sockets
***
Online Online

Posts: 190



View Profile WWW
« Reply #44 on: Today at 08:30:45 PM »
She's smoking hot   

Last seen her 4 weeks ago looks even fitter  :like:

size 6 to 7ish waist . had skin tight jeans on tight top fucking perfect  :like: :like: :like:

told her ill put up with another 3 weeks of this lockdown shite to keep things right then shes gonna get smashed all over that house  :jowo5: :alastair: :alastair: :mido:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 