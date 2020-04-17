Boro team 96/97 vs Boro 2004 or 2015- Charity match at Riverside

April 17, 2020, 05:07:12 PM
Boro team 96/97 vs Boro 2004 or 2015- Charity match at Riverside
Today at 04:15:53 PM
Nice touch from Mikel Beck in the Gazette. He wants to organise a charity game when crowds are allowed back at games with all proceeds going to local charities helping with the fallout from the coronavirus.

I'd love to see it and would definitely buy a ticket with my family. It would be great to get all the old players back to the riverside. Absolute guaranteed sell out.

Which team would be better? The 2004 Carling Cup winners or the Karanka promotion team?

I'd go for the 2004 team to make it a bit more of an even match. The 96 lads would be giving 15-20 years to the Karanka side!

Juninho, Emerson, Rav, Mendieta, Schwarzer, Mustoe, Southgate, French Frank the list is endless!

Can anyone make a couple of teams out of the 96/97ish era vs the 2004 Carling Cup winners? My memory isn't what it was.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:34:07 PM by OzzyPorter » Logged
