RIK MAYALL

Online



Posts: 11 312





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 11 312Once in every lifetime Why does it hurt so much losing a dog? « on: Yesterday at 02:33:31 PM » Im in fucking bits here.



Lola my eldest Retriever crosses the rainbow bridge today aged 11 years old.



Absolutely broken.



It never gets any easier. Logged Glory Glory Man United

barwickred

Online



Posts: 284





Posts: 284 Re: Why does it hurt so much losing a dog? « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 03:31:20 PM » Both my dogs passed within 11 months of each other. I don't like living without a dog so got more as soon as i could. It does get easier but like others have said and from my experience look to get another as soon as you can. Logged Theres always some fucker trying to win the internet.

TerryCochranesSocks

Offline



Posts: 7 126





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 7 126Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Why does it hurt so much losing a dog? « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:32:07 PM »

There have been some that have hit me so hard when I've lost them that I swore I'd never get another dog. I always did.

Give them the best life you can, and the death they deserve and smile when you remember them.

That's it. That's all we can do.





So sorry to hear this. I feel your pain.There have been some that have hit me so hard when I've lost them that I swore I'd never get another dog. I always did.Give them the best life you can, and the death they deserve and smile when you remember them.That's it. That's all we can do. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

OzzyPorter

Offline



Posts: 269





Posts: 269 Re: Why does it hurt so much losing a dog? « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 03:55:53 PM » Sad news RIK, sorry to hear about your loss. The good thing is that you have three more to keep you busy and on your toes. It doesn't make the loss any easier but it's a small positive.



To answer your question, it's because dogs are the most loyal and honest companions in most people's lives. They ask for little in return and don't hold grudges. They just live in the moment. Great creatures. It will get easier. 👍 Logged

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Offline



Posts: 949





CHILLED AS A PENGUINS ASSPosts: 949 Re: Why does it hurt so much losing a dog? « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 05:18:50 PM » ITS COS THERE THE 1ST THINGS TO GREET YA WHEN YA WALK THRU THE DOOR AND THEY NEVER MOAN



IT'S A FEELING LIKE NO OTHER



VET CONFIRMED A TUMOUR IN MY JACK RUSSELS MOUTH ON MONDAY AND WAS PUT DOWN TODAY. WAS 14 YEARS OLD AND THE VET SAID IT WAS ONLY OPTION DUE TO HIS AGE



FUCKIN HORRIBLE FEELING



HEAD UP RIK



BEER ME BUD ITS COS THERE THE 1ST THINGS TO GREET YA WHEN YA WALK THRU THE DOOR AND THEY NEVER MOANIT'S A FEELING LIKE NO OTHERVET CONFIRMED A TUMOUR IN MY JACK RUSSELS MOUTH ON MONDAY AND WAS PUT DOWN TODAY. WAS 14 YEARS OLD AND THE VET SAID IT WAS ONLY OPTION DUE TO HIS AGEFUCKIN HORRIBLE FEELINGHEAD UP RIKBEER ME BUD Logged YOU COULDN'T KNOCK THE SKIN OFF A RICE PUDDING

nekder365

Offline



Posts: 538





Posts: 538 Re: Why does it hurt so much losing a dog? « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 06:23:53 PM » I look after a few dogs from time to time (1 every week) and i hate it when they leave after their "Holidays" with me so can only imagine your pain Rik mate.Hang in there fella chin up matey. Logged

daftjim

Offline



Posts: 2 419





Posts: 2 419 Re: Why does it hurt so much losing a dog? « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 07:08:08 PM » Unconditonal love from a dog. They're with you thick and thin and always there. A little bit of you goes with them when they go.

That dog had a great life with you Rick, take comfort from that. The other 3 will need you more than ever. Logged

Gramsci

Offline



Posts: 8 178







Posts: 8 178 Re: Why does it hurt so much losing a dog? « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 07:21:19 PM » That's sad that Rik man. Feeling for you. I got my first dog from a rescue about 7 years ago now, I know she is getting on now and I just can't imagine what I'll be like when it is her time.

I bet you gave the dog a good life and that's what counts man, because there are plenty of dogs who don't get that chance in life Logged

sockets

Offline



Posts: 204







Posts: 204 Re: Why does it hurt so much losing a dog? « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 08:01:19 PM » .. Never got another dog never would. Carried my 16 year old american pit bull in the vets remember the day like yesterday that was 8 years ago . think its the only the second time i cried in me life could not watch the deed get done had to fuck off out the back door.. Never got another dog never would. Logged

Snoozy

Offline



Posts: 272





Posts: 272 Re: Why does it hurt so much losing a dog? « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 11:21:40 PM » Gutted for you. Weve got two rescues, one gravitates towards wife and other towards me. Mine is defo showing signs of age at 12 1/2. Slowing down on walks etc but Ive enjoyed being home with him since lockdown. I know the horrible day is coming but I will get another. Dogs know dog people and they deserve that love. Our last one went 12 years ago and we said wed wait a year at least before getting another. Six weeks and the best decision we couldve made. Leave it a few weeks but defo get another. Life without a dog isnt worth thinking about 😞 Logged

Atomic Dog

Offline



Posts: 44





Bow Wow Wow





Posts: 44Bow Wow Wow Re: Why does it hurt so much losing a dog? « Reply #18 on: Today at 12:38:31 AM » It's brutal and you never do.

This is probably the only thread I've ever seen on this site that people agree on.

Sorry for your loss, been there a few times myself.

You've just got to remember the happiness they bring



If you pick up a starving dog and make him prosperous, he will not bite you. This is the principal difference between a dog and a man.



The more I learn about people, the more I like my dog.



Heaven goes by favour. If it went by merit, you would stay out and your dog would go in.



The dog is a gentleman; I hope to go to his heaven, not mans.



Amen 🐾🐾



Logged

Wee_Willie

Online



Posts: 8 680







Posts: 8 680 Re: Why does it hurt so much losing a dog? « Reply #23 on: Today at 09:36:13 AM » Horrible experience - my sympathies!



Happened only once to me and for that reason refused to have another dog. Miss having a dog for numerous reasons but the pain from losing him was just too severe.



Great point to raise on a forum. Logged

RIK MAYALL

Online



Posts: 11 312





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 11 312Once in every lifetime Re: Why does it hurt so much losing a dog? « Reply #24 on: Today at 10:14:11 AM »



Not slept a wink last night.



Today is a new day, get this first walk over and done with down our usual haunt and get the where's lola's over and done with from people we see on our walks, and it'll be easier.



Here she is from 2 days ago.

Cheers lads.Not slept a wink last night.Today is a new day, get this first walk over and done with down our usual haunt and get the where's lola's over and done with from people we see on our walks, and it'll be easier.Here she is from 2 days ago. Logged Glory Glory Man United

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Offline



Posts: 14 334







Posts: 14 334 Re: Why does it hurt so much losing a dog? « Reply #27 on: Today at 10:29:34 AM » Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 03:32:07 PM

There have been some that have hit me so hard when I've lost them that I swore I'd never get another dog. I always did.

Give them the best life you can, and the death they deserve and smile when you remember them.

That's it. That's all we can do.







So sorry to hear this. I feel your pain.There have been some that have hit me so hard when I've lost them that I swore I'd never get another dog. I always did.Give them the best life you can, and the death they deserve and smile when you remember them.That's it. That's all we can do.

Brilliantly put. Im on my fourth dog. It hurts like a human dying and lasts just as long. Forever, unfortunately. Some more than others. Got no clever words for you, Rik. Brilliantly put. Im on my fourth dog. It hurts like a human dying and lasts just as long. Forever, unfortunately. Some more than others. Got no clever words for you, Rik. Logged