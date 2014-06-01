Why does it hurt so much losing a dog?

Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 18, 2020, 02:58:58 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Why does it hurt so much losing a dog?  (Read 624 times)
RIK MAYALL
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 312


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 02:33:31 PM »
Im in fucking bits here.

Lola my eldest Retriever crosses the rainbow bridge today aged 11 years old.

Absolutely broken.

It never gets any easier.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 728


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:57:42 PM »
Gutted for you Rick. She was a lovely dog.
Logged
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 420

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:08:22 PM »
Yes been there a couple of times, Heart breaking  :gaz:
Take my advice and get a new puppy now
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 312


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 03:19:18 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 03:08:22 PM
Yes been there a couple of times, Heart breaking  :gaz:
Take my advice and get a new puppy now

Cant mate, I still have three to keep me on my toes.

As much as Id like to, its not up for debate.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
barwickred
****
Online Online

Posts: 284


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 03:31:20 PM »
Both my dogs passed within 11 months of each other. I don't like living without a dog so got more as soon as i could. It does get easier but like others have said and from my experience look to get another as  soon as you can.
Logged
Theres always some fucker trying to win the internet.
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 126


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:32:07 PM »
So sorry to hear this. I feel your pain.
There have been some that have hit me so hard when I've lost them that I swore I'd never get another dog. I always did.
Give them the best life you can, and the death they deserve and smile when you remember them.
That's it. That's all we can do.
 :like:
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
tunstall
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 463


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 03:42:25 PM »
Sad news indeed

Losing a pet is awful

Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 370


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 03:48:31 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 02:33:31 PM
Im in fucking bits here.

Lola my eldest Retriever crosses the rainbow bridge today aged 11 years old.

Absolutely broken.

It never gets any easier.

Got my first dog in 2018, he'll be 2 at the end of May. He's a German shep Husky cross. Absolutely adore him and it scares me a little how much I'll miss him when he goes.

Sorry to hear of your loss Rik but take comfort in knowing you give them the best life you can and that's probably one of the best life's a dog could have. 

Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
OzzyPorter
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 269


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 03:55:53 PM »
Sad news RIK, sorry to hear about your loss. The good thing is that you have three more to keep you busy and on your toes. It doesn't make the loss any easier but it's a small positive.

To answer your question, it's because dogs are the most loyal and honest companions in most people's lives. They ask for little in return and don't hold grudges. They just live in the moment. Great creatures. It will get easier. 👍
Logged
RUBBERY RUBBERFACE
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 521


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 04:03:26 PM »
I FEEL YOUR PAIN. KEEP YER CHIN UP RICK :like: :like:
Logged
TeesvilleMonsoon
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 545

Fuck the pope


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 04:06:45 PM »
Went through this last year with out 4 month old puppy. Hurt just as bad as when my grandpa died.

Chin up you gave her 11 happy years
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 159


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 04:53:00 PM »
MINE DIED OVER A YEAR AGO STILL THINK ABOUT HIM NOW AND AGAIN
WE WENT  MONTHS BEFORE REPLACING HIM WITH ANOTHER FROM THE SHELTER CHIN UP RIK IT TAKES TIME
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
CHILLED AS A PENGUINS ASS
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 949


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 05:18:50 PM »
 :unlike: ITS COS THERE THE 1ST THINGS TO GREET YA WHEN YA WALK THRU THE DOOR AND THEY NEVER MOAN  :unlike:

IT'S A FEELING LIKE NO OTHER lost

VET CONFIRMED A TUMOUR IN MY JACK RUSSELS MOUTH ON MONDAY AND WAS PUT DOWN TODAY. WAS 14 YEARS OLD AND THE VET SAID IT WAS ONLY OPTION DUE TO HIS AGE  :unlike:

FUCKIN HORRIBLE FEELING :unlike:

HEAD UP RIK  :like:

BEER ME BUD :beer:
Logged
YOU COULDN'T KNOCK THE SKIN OFF A RICE PUDDING
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 538


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 06:23:53 PM »
I look after a few dogs from time to time (1 every week) and i hate it when they leave after their "Holidays" with me so can only imagine your pain Rik mate.Hang in there fella chin up matey.
Logged
daftjim
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 419


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 07:08:08 PM »
Unconditonal love from a dog. They're with you thick and thin and always there. A little bit of you goes with them when they go.
That dog had a great life with you Rick, take comfort from that. The other 3 will need you more than ever.
Logged
Gramsci
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 178



View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 07:21:19 PM »
That's sad that Rik man. Feeling for you. I got my first dog from a rescue about 7 years ago now, I know she is getting on now and I just can't imagine what I'll be like when it is her time.
I bet you gave the dog a good life and that's what counts man, because there are plenty of dogs who don't get that chance in life
Logged
sockets
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 204



View Profile WWW
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 08:01:19 PM »
Carried my 16 year old american pit bull in the vets remember the day like yesterday that was 8 years ago . think its the only the second time i cried in me life could not watch the deed get done had to fuck off out the back door  :unlike:.. Never got another dog never would.
Logged
Snoozy
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 272


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 11:21:40 PM »
Gutted for you. Weve got two rescues, one gravitates towards wife and other towards me. Mine is defo showing signs of age at 12 1/2. Slowing down on walks etc but Ive enjoyed being home with him since lockdown. I know the horrible day is coming but I will get another. Dogs know dog people and they deserve that love. Our last one went 12 years ago and we said wed wait a year at least before getting another. Six weeks and the best decision we couldve made. Leave it a few weeks but defo get another. Life without a dog isnt worth thinking about 😞
Logged
Atomic Dog

Offline Offline

Posts: 44


Bow Wow Wow


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 12:38:31 AM »
It's brutal and you never do.
This is probably the only thread I've ever seen on this site that people agree on.
Sorry for your loss, been there a few times myself.
You've just got to remember the happiness they bring

If you pick up a starving dog and make him prosperous, he will not bite you. This is the principal difference between a dog and a man.

The more I learn about people, the more I like my dog.

Heaven goes by favour. If it went by merit, you would stay out and your dog would go in.

The dog is a gentleman; I hope to go to his heaven, not mans.

Amen 🐾🐾
Logged
Skinz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 196


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 01:53:03 AM »
Fuckoff.
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 628



View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 02:19:17 AM »
Quote from: Skinz on Today at 01:53:03 AM
Fuckoff.

 souey
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
THUNDER is a jolly nice chap who doesn't write offensive signatures anymore.......           THE GREAT BIG FANNY  :alastair:.
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 420

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 08:29:33 AM »
Quote from: Skinz on Today at 01:53:03 AM
Fuckoff.

You horrible cunt , I hope admin delete your account
Logged
King of the North
*****
Online Online

Posts: leet


Duckyfuzz


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Today at 09:23:47 AM »
Its terrible when you lose a dog. A lifetime of love and loyalty doesnt prepare you for it.

We have 5 dogs. 4 inside and 1 farm dog and and they are a massive part of our family and life.
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 680



View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Today at 09:36:13 AM »
Horrible experience - my sympathies!

Happened only once to me and for that reason refused to have another dog. Miss having a dog for numerous reasons but the pain from losing him was just too severe.

Great point to raise on a forum.
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 312


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Today at 10:14:11 AM »
Cheers lads.

Not slept a wink last night.

Today is a new day, get this first walk over and done with down our usual haunt and get the where's lola's over and done with from people we see on our walks, and it'll be easier.

Here she is from 2 days ago.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 728


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Today at 10:19:58 AM »
 :like:
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 680



View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Today at 10:25:55 AM »
Looked a fine looking dog Rik :like:
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 334



View Profile
« Reply #27 on: Today at 10:29:34 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 03:32:07 PM
So sorry to hear this. I feel your pain.
There have been some that have hit me so hard when I've lost them that I swore I'd never get another dog. I always did.
Give them the best life you can, and the death they deserve and smile when you remember them.
That's it. That's all we can do.
 :like:



Brilliantly put. Im on my fourth dog. It hurts like a human dying and lasts just as long. Forever, unfortunately. Some more than others. Got no clever words for you, Rik.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 334



View Profile
« Reply #28 on: Today at 10:31:05 AM »
Beerson, and to you, mate.
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 963



View Profile WWW
« Reply #29 on: Today at 10:56:46 AM »
Sorry for your loss Rik - best wishes to you mate. 
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 312


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #30 on: Today at 01:36:30 PM »
thanks again, hard walking this morning without her, but these three were as good as gold.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 538


View Profile
« Reply #31 on: Today at 02:06:54 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 01:36:30 PM
thanks again, hard walking this morning without her, but these three were as good as gold.

Proper posers Rik :)
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 312


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #32 on: Today at 02:15:41 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 02:06:54 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 01:36:30 PM
thanks again, hard walking this morning without her, but these three were as good as gold.

Proper posers Rik :)


Morning biscuit time  monkey monkey
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
King of the North
*****
Online Online

Posts: leet


Duckyfuzz


View Profile
« Reply #33 on: Today at 02:20:30 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 02:15:41 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 02:06:54 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 01:36:30 PM
thanks again, hard walking this morning without her, but these three were as good as gold.

Proper posers Rik :)


Morning biscuit time  monkey monkey

Yours or theirs?

 :homer:
Logged
whighams_wig
***
Online Online

Posts: 120


View Profile
« Reply #34 on: Today at 02:25:00 PM »
Lovely dogs Rik, we lost our two retrievers within a year aged 12 and 14 about 16 years ago and its heartbreaking seeing them get old and slowing up  Still say they are my favourite breed and great in every way, still my screensaver on my phone now.
Enjoy the other three they look great.
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 312


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #35 on: Today at 02:26:49 PM »
Quote from: King of the North on Today at 02:20:30 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 02:15:41 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 02:06:54 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 01:36:30 PM
thanks again, hard walking this morning without her, but these three were as good as gold.

Proper posers Rik :)

theirs, while i enjoy half a cup of tea, because Beau the youngest always wants and gets my tea, the bitch  mcl


Morning biscuit time  monkey monkey

Yours or theirs?

 :homer:
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 