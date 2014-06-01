|
RIK MAYALL
Yes been there a couple of times, Heart breaking
Take my advice and get a new puppy now
Cant mate, I still have three to keep me on my toes.
As much as Id like to, its not up for debate.
TerryCochranesSocks
So sorry to hear this. I feel your pain.
There have been some that have hit me so hard when I've lost them that I swore I'd never get another dog. I always did.
Give them the best life you can, and the death they deserve and smile when you remember them.
That's it. That's all we can do.
Atomic Dog
It's brutal and you never do.
This is probably the only thread I've ever seen on this site that people agree on.
Sorry for your loss, been there a few times myself.
You've just got to remember the happiness they bring
If you pick up a starving dog and make him prosperous, he will not bite you. This is the principal difference between a dog and a man.
The more I learn about people, the more I like my dog.
Heaven goes by favour. If it went by merit, you would stay out and your dog would go in.
The dog is a gentleman; I hope to go to his heaven, not mans.
Amen 🐾🐾
RIK MAYALL
Cheers lads.
Not slept a wink last night.
Today is a new day, get this first walk over and done with down our usual haunt and get the where's lola's over and done with from people we see on our walks, and it'll be easier.
Here she is from 2 days ago.
|