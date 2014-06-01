Why does it hurt so much losing a dog? Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. April 18, 2020, 09:05:48 AM News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY.. ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board Why does it hurt so much losing a dog? Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: Why does it hurt so much losing a dog? (Read 468 times) RIK MAYALL Offline Posts: 11 305 Once in every lifetime Why does it hurt so much losing a dog? « on: Yesterday at 02:33:31 PM » Im in fucking bits here.Lola my eldest Retriever crosses the rainbow bridge today aged 11 years old.Absolutely broken.It never gets any easier. Logged Glory Glory Man United Johnny Thunder Online Posts: 11 720 Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Why does it hurt so much losing a dog? « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:57:42 PM » Gutted for you Rick. She was a lovely dog. Logged Minge Offline Posts: 9 420 Superstar Re: Why does it hurt so much losing a dog? « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:08:22 PM » Yes been there a couple of times, Heart breaking Take my advice and get a new puppy now Logged RIK MAYALL Offline Posts: 11 305 Once in every lifetime Re: Why does it hurt so much losing a dog? « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 03:19:18 PM » Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 03:08:22 PMYes been there a couple of times, Heart breaking Take my advice and get a new puppy now Cant mate, I still have three to keep me on my toes.As much as Id like to, its not up for debate. Logged Glory Glory Man United barwickred Offline Posts: 284 Re: Why does it hurt so much losing a dog? « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 03:31:20 PM » Both my dogs passed within 11 months of each other. I don't like living without a dog so got more as soon as i could. It does get easier but like others have said and from my experience look to get another as soon as you can. Logged Theres always some fucker trying to win the internet. TerryCochranesSocks Offline Posts: 7 126 Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Why does it hurt so much losing a dog? « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:32:07 PM » So sorry to hear this. I feel your pain.There have been some that have hit me so hard when I've lost them that I swore I'd never get another dog. I always did.Give them the best life you can, and the death they deserve and smile when you remember them.That's it. That's all we can do. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures tunstall Offline Posts: 3 463 Re: Why does it hurt so much losing a dog? « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 03:42:25 PM » Sad news indeedLosing a pet is awful Logged Bobupanddown Offline Posts: 2 370 Re: Why does it hurt so much losing a dog? « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 03:48:31 PM » Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 02:33:31 PMIm in fucking bits here.Lola my eldest Retriever crosses the rainbow bridge today aged 11 years old.Absolutely broken.It never gets any easier. Got my first dog in 2018, he'll be 2 at the end of May. He's a German shep Husky cross. Absolutely adore him and it scares me a little how much I'll miss him when he goes. Sorry to hear of your loss Rik but take comfort in knowing you give them the best life you can and that's probably one of the best life's a dog could have. Logged

OzzyPorter
Offline
Posts: 269
Re: Why does it hurt so much losing a dog?
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 03:55:53 PM »

Sad news RIK, sorry to hear about your loss. The good thing is that you have three more to keep you busy and on your toes. It doesn't make the loss any easier but it's a small positive. To answer your question, it's because dogs are the most loyal and honest companions in most people's lives. They ask for little in return and don't hold grudges. They just live in the moment. Great creatures. It will get easier. 👍

Logged

RUBBERY RUBBERFACE
Offline
Posts: 521
Re: Why does it hurt so much losing a dog?
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 04:03:26 PM »

I FEEL YOUR PAIN. KEEP YER CHIN UP RICK

Logged

TeesvilleMonsoon
Offline
Posts: 545
Fuck the pope
Re: Why does it hurt so much losing a dog?
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 04:06:45 PM »

Went through this last year with out 4 month old puppy. Hurt just as bad as when my grandpa died. Chin up you gave her 11 happy years Logged monkeyman Offline Posts: 9 157 Re: Why does it hurt so much losing a dog? « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 04:53:00 PM » MINE DIED OVER A YEAR AGO STILL THINK ABOUT HIM NOW AND AGAINWE WENT MONTHS BEFORE REPLACING HIM WITH ANOTHER FROM THE SHELTER CHIN UP RIK IT TAKES TIME Logged BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE CHILLED AS A PENGUINS ASS Offline Posts: 949 Re: Why does it hurt so much losing a dog? « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 05:18:50 PM » ITS COS THERE THE 1ST THINGS TO GREET YA WHEN YA WALK THRU THE DOOR AND THEY NEVER MOAN IT'S A FEELING LIKE NO OTHER VET CONFIRMED A TUMOUR IN MY JACK RUSSELS MOUTH ON MONDAY AND WAS PUT DOWN TODAY. WAS 14 YEARS OLD AND THE VET SAID IT WAS ONLY OPTION DUE TO HIS AGE FUCKIN HORRIBLE FEELING HEAD UP RIK BEER ME BUD

Logged

nekder365
Offline
Posts: 533
Re: Why does it hurt so much losing a dog?
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 06:23:53 PM »

I look after a few dogs from time to time (1 every week) and i hate it when they leave after their "Holidays" with me so can only imagine your pain Rik mate.Hang in there fella chin up matey.

Logged

daftjim
Offline
Posts: 2 419
Re: Why does it hurt so much losing a dog?
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 07:08:08 PM »

Unconditonal love from a dog. They're with you thick and thin and always there. A little bit of you goes with them when they go.That dog had a great life with you Rick, take comfort from that. The other 3 will need you more than ever.

Logged

Gramsci
Offline
Posts: 8 178
Re: Why does it hurt so much losing a dog?
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 07:21:19 PM »

That's sad that Rik man. Feeling for you. I got my first dog from a rescue about 7 years ago now, I know she is getting on now and I just can't imagine what I'll be like when it is her time.I bet you gave the dog a good life and that's what counts man, because there are plenty of dogs who don't get that chance in life Logged sockets Offline Posts: 203 Re: Why does it hurt so much losing a dog? « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 08:01:19 PM » Carried my 16 year old american pit bull in the vets remember the day like yesterday that was 8 years ago . think its the only the second time i cried in me life could not watch the deed get done had to fuck off out the back door .. Never got another dog never would. Logged Snoozy Offline Posts: 272 Re: Why does it hurt so much losing a dog? « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 11:21:40 PM » Gutted for you. Weve got two rescues, one gravitates towards wife and other towards me. Mine is defo showing signs of age at 12 1/2. Slowing down on walks etc but Ive enjoyed being home with him since lockdown. I know the horrible day is coming but I will get another. Dogs know dog people and they deserve that love. Our last one went 12 years ago and we said wed wait a year at least before getting another. Six weeks and the best decision we couldve made. Leave it a few weeks but defo get another. Life without a dog isnt worth thinking about 😞

Logged

Atomic Dog
Offline
Posts: 44
Bow Wow Wow
Re: Why does it hurt so much losing a dog?
« Reply #18 on: Today at 12:38:31 AM »

It's brutal and you never do.This is probably the only thread I've ever seen on this site that people agree on.Sorry for your loss, been there a few times myself.You've just got to remember the happiness they bring If you pick up a starving dog and make him prosperous, he will not bite you. This is the principal difference between a dog and a man.The more I learn about people, the more I like my dog.Heaven goes by favour. If it went by merit, you would stay out and your dog would go in.The dog is a gentleman; I hope to go to his heaven, not mans.Amen 🐾🐾

Logged 