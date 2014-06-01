Why does it hurt so much losing a dog? Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. April 17, 2020, 03:18:05 PM News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY.. ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board Why does it hurt so much losing a dog? Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: Why does it hurt so much losing a dog? (Read 60 times) RIK MAYALL Offline Posts: 11 303 Once in every lifetime Why does it hurt so much losing a dog? « on: Today at 02:33:31 PM » Im in fucking bits here.Lola my eldest Retriever crosses the rainbow bridge today aged 11 years old.Absolutely broken.It never gets any easier. Logged Glory Glory Man United Johnny Thunder Online Posts: 11 718 Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Why does it hurt so much losing a dog? « Reply #1 on: Today at 02:57:42 PM » Gutted for you Rick. She was a lovely dog. Logged Minge Online Posts: 9 419 Superstar Re: Why does it hurt so much losing a dog? « Reply #2 on: Today at 03:08:22 PM » Yes been there a couple of times, Heart breaking Take my advice and get a new puppy now Logged Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...