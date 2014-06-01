Why does it hurt so much losing a dog?

Why does it hurt so much losing a dog?
RIK MAYALL
Im in fucking bits here.

Lola my eldest Retriever crosses the rainbow bridge today aged 11 years old.

Absolutely broken.

It never gets any easier.
Glory Glory Man United
Johnny Thunder
Gutted for you Rick. She was a lovely dog.
Minge
Yes been there a couple of times, Heart breaking  :gaz:
Take my advice and get a new puppy now
