Norman Hunter RIP
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 41 048
Norman Hunter RIP
« on: Yesterday at 11:01:31 AM »
Fucking coronavirus
whighams_wig
Online
Posts: 119
Re: Norman Hunter RIP
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:04:45 AM »
Awful, cracking player in his day.
Westlane_rightwinger
Offline
Posts: 629
Re: Norman Hunter RIP
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:30:02 PM »
A cheat. No more, no less.
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 41 048
Re: Norman Hunter RIP
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:31:28 PM »
You're nice aren't you Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 14 334
Re: Norman Hunter RIP
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 12:49:01 PM »
Bloody good player. Member of one of the best teams in my lifetime
Westlane_rightwinger
Offline
Posts: 629
Re: Norman Hunter RIP
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 12:51:03 PM »
Cloughie had the measure of all the cheating Dirties.
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 13 625
Re: Norman Hunter RIP
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 01:27:58 PM »
MUNDANE DEATH ANNOUCEMENT.LIDS AND TM WOULD HAVE DONE IT BETTER.C+ tunstall
Offline
Posts: 3 463
Re: Norman Hunter RIP
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 01:32:35 PM »
Lids would have included a story about chasing leeds out of Boro in the 70s and then not being proud of it
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 13 625
Re: Norman Hunter RIP
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 01:39:11 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on Yesterday at 01:32:35 PM
Lids would have included a story about chasing leeds out of Boro in the 70s and then not being proud of it
And he would have intentionally spelt his name wrong.
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 41 048
Re: Norman Hunter RIP
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 01:56:50 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 01:27:58 PM
MUNDANE DEATH ANNOUCEMENT.LIDS AND TM WOULD HAVE DONE IT BETTER.C+
SHOW SOME RESPECT !!!! Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 14 334
Re: Norman Hunter RIP
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 02:05:32 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on Yesterday at 01:32:35 PM
Lids would have included a story about chasing leeds out of Boro in the 70s and then not being proud of it
Funny cos it's true
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 7 126
Re: Norman Hunter RIP
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 02:20:08 PM »
Hated him as a player but it's sad that his family have lost him to this disease.R.I.P. Bites Yer Legs
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 11 722
Re: Norman Hunter RIP
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 02:21:10 PM »
Franny Lee put him in his place like.RIP. Minge
Offline
Posts: 9 420
Re: Norman Hunter RIP
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 03:10:01 PM »
Rough cunt , and a great player
ccole
Offline
Posts: 4 050
Re: Norman Hunter RIP
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 11:19:41 PM »
The fact that he was the first player to be voted player of the year by his fellow professionals tells its own Story. Robbie Savage or Vinnie Jones would never have been thought of in that vote. More than just dirty. Though he was without doubt a dirty fooker as well. RIP
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 9 647
Re: Norman Hunter RIP
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 11:22:39 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 02:21:10 PM
Franny Lee put him in his place like.RIP.
He didn't like. Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 14 334
Re: Norman Hunter RIP
« Reply #16 on: Today at 10:55:47 AM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 11:22:39 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 02:21:10 PM
Franny Lee put him in his place like.RIP.
He didn't like.
No. Lee fought like fuck with Big Jack, didnt he?
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 11 722
Re: Norman Hunter RIP
« Reply #17 on: Today at 11:03:33 AM »
Hunter stuck a sneaky one on Lee's chin.They both got sent off.Before they got off the pitch, Lee decided to have some.Hunter backed off like a fuckin fanny and ended up on his arse. [B]