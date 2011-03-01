El Capitan

Posts: 41 048 Norman Hunter RIP « on: Today at 11:01:31 AM » Fucking coronavirus Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Posts: 629





Posts: 629Fred West ruined my wife Re: Norman Hunter RIP « Reply #2 on: Today at 12:30:02 PM » A cheat. No more, no less. Logged

Posts: 629





Posts: 629Fred West ruined my wife Re: Norman Hunter RIP « Reply #5 on: Today at 12:51:03 PM » Cloughie had the measure of all the cheating Dirties. Logged

Posts: 13 624 Re: Norman Hunter RIP « Reply #6 on: Today at 01:27:58 PM »



LIDS AND TM WOULD HAVE DONE IT BETTER.



C+



MUNDANE DEATH ANNOUCEMENT.LIDS AND TM WOULD HAVE DONE IT BETTER.C+

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

THUNDER is a jolly nice chap who doesn't write offensive signatures anymore....... THE GREAT BIG FANNY

Posts: 3 463 Re: Norman Hunter RIP « Reply #7 on: Today at 01:32:35 PM » Lids would have included a story about chasing leeds out of Boro in the 70s and then not being proud of it Logged

Posts: 13 624 Re: Norman Hunter RIP « Reply #8 on: Today at 01:39:11 PM » Quote from: tunstall on Today at 01:32:35 PM Lids would have included a story about chasing leeds out of Boro in the 70s and then not being proud of it



And he would have intentionally spelt his name wrong.



And he would have intentionally spelt his name wrong.

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

THUNDER is a jolly nice chap who doesn't write offensive signatures anymore....... THE GREAT BIG FANNY

Posts: 7 126





Posts: 7 126Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Norman Hunter RIP « Reply #11 on: Today at 02:20:08 PM » Hated him as a player but it's sad that his family have lost him to this disease.

R.I.P. Bites Yer Legs Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

Posts: 9 419





Posts: 9 419Superstar Re: Norman Hunter RIP « Reply #13 on: Today at 03:10:01 PM » Rough cunt , and a great player Logged