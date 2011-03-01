Norman Hunter RIP

April 17, 2020, 03:17:44 PM
News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Norman Hunter RIP
El Capitan
Online

Posts: 41 036


« on: Today at 11:01:31 AM »
Fucking coronavirus  :unlike:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
whighams_wig
Offline

Posts: 118


« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:04:45 AM »
Awful, cracking player in his day.
Westlane_rightwinger
Offline

Posts: 629


Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:30:02 PM »
A cheat. No more, no less.  :wanker:
El Capitan
Online

Posts: 41 036


« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:31:28 PM »
You're nice aren't you
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline

Posts: 14 331



« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:49:01 PM »
Bloody good player. Member of one of the best teams in my lifetime
Westlane_rightwinger
Offline

Posts: 629


Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:51:03 PM »
Cloughie had the measure of all the cheating Dirties.
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline

Posts: 13 615



« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:27:58 PM »
MUNDANE DEATH ANNOUCEMENT.

LIDS AND TM WOULD HAVE DONE IT BETTER.

C+

 oleary
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
THUNDER is a jolly nice chap who doesn't write offensive signatures anymore.......           THE GREAT BIG FANNY  :alastair:.
tunstall
Offline

Posts: 3 462


« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:32:35 PM »
Lids would have included a story about chasing leeds out of Boro in the 70s and then not being proud of it
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline

Posts: 13 615



« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:39:11 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 01:32:35 PM
Lids would have included a story about chasing leeds out of Boro in the 70s and then not being proud of it

And he would have intentionally spelt his name wrong.

 oleary
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
THUNDER is a jolly nice chap who doesn't write offensive signatures anymore.......           THE GREAT BIG FANNY  :alastair:.
El Capitan
Online

Posts: 41 036


« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:56:50 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 01:27:58 PM
MUNDANE DEATH ANNOUCEMENT.

LIDS AND TM WOULD HAVE DONE IT BETTER.

C+

 oleary



SHOW SOME RESPECT !!!!
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline

Posts: 14 331



« Reply #10 on: Today at 02:05:32 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 01:32:35 PM
Lids would have included a story about chasing leeds out of Boro in the 70s and then not being proud of it

 charles Funny cos it's true  charles
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline

Posts: 7 125


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #11 on: Today at 02:20:08 PM »
Hated him as a player but it's sad that his family have lost him to this disease.
R.I.P. Bites Yer Legs
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Johnny Thunder
Online

Posts: 11 718


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #12 on: Today at 02:21:10 PM »
Franny Lee put him in his place like.

RIP.
Minge
Online

Posts: 9 419

Superstar


« Reply #13 on: Today at 03:10:01 PM »
Rough cunt , and a great player  :like:
