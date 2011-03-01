Norman Hunter RIP

April 17, 2020, 01:24:35 PM
Author Topic: Norman Hunter RIP  (Read 115 times)
El Capitan
Posts: 41 035


« on: Today at 11:01:31 AM »
Fucking coronavirus  :unlike:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
whighams_wig
Posts: 117


« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:04:45 AM »
Awful, cracking player in his day.
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 629


Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:30:02 PM »
A cheat. No more, no less.  :wanker:
El Capitan
Posts: 41 035


« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:31:28 PM »
You're nice aren't you
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 330



« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:49:01 PM »
Bloody good player. Member of one of the best teams in my lifetime
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 629


Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:51:03 PM »
Cloughie had the measure of all the cheating Dirties.
