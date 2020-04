Steve Göldby



Online



Posts: 9 955







Mountain KingPosts: 9 955 Muppet Khan « on: Today at 09:05:45 AM »



"You're not a medic!"



https://www.express.co.uk/showbiz/tv-radio/1270168/Charlie-Stayt-shut-down-Sadiq-Khan-face-masks-coronavirus-BBC-News-video Calling for compulsory face masks on London public transport after previously saying there is no risk of catching the virus on the tube."You're not a medic!" Logged