CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 13 618







Posts: 13 618 CRYPTIC MUSIC QUIZ « on: Yesterday at 10:47:03 PM »



A quiz.



Let's see if you can name the song title and artist (need both for a point) that fit each of the following cryptic clues*



1. Enforcing social distancing

2. Time travel for insects

3. The winners view on regicide

4. Heavy airship, lost near China

5. Going further than next door to get a drink for the thirsty

6. Doubly cold infant is plain and cold

7. Have faith on the way there

8. It has to be romantic, if only you can stay sane

9. Could the young man lose some weight instantly?

10. Tgger will make it through













*THUNDER this will be far too difficult for you so please go and look at some foofoos instead. In LIDS's absence.A quiz.Let's see if you can name the song title and artist (need both for a point) that fit each of the following cryptic clues*1. Enforcing social distancing2. Time travel for insects3. The winners view on regicide4. Heavy airship, lost near China5. Going further than next door to get a drink for the thirsty6. Doubly cold infant is plain and cold7. Have faith on the way there8. It has to be romantic, if only you can stay sane9. Could the young man lose some weight instantly?10. Tgger will make it through*THUNDER this will be far too difficult for you so please go and look at some foofoos instead. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

. THUNDER is a jolly nice chap who doesn't write offensive signatures anymore....... THE GREAT BIG FANNY

CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 13 618







Posts: 13 618 Re: CRYPTIC MUSIC QUIZ « Reply #7 on: Today at 12:11:04 AM »







5 to go. All correct so far.5 to go. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

. THUNDER is a jolly nice chap who doesn't write offensive signatures anymore....... THE GREAT BIG FANNY

CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 13 618







Posts: 13 618 Re: CRYPTIC MUSIC QUIZ « Reply #9 on: Today at 02:45:43 AM » Quote from: 38red on Today at 02:09:01 AM I had Bee Gees - staying Alive for 1



Enforcing -> Police



and not Bee Gees.



Both ends of the clue tie in with the answers.



Enforcing -> Policeand not Bee Gees.Both ends of the clue tie in with the answers. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

. THUNDER is a jolly nice chap who doesn't write offensive signatures anymore....... THE GREAT BIG FANNY

whighams_wig

Offline



Posts: 119





Posts: 119 Re: CRYPTIC MUSIC QUIZ « Reply #15 on: Today at 11:03:48 AM » 5. All around the world, Oasis, right im off to tesco for click and collect weekend bevy



Logged

Johnny Thunder

Offline



Posts: 11 718





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 11 718Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: CRYPTIC MUSIC QUIZ « Reply #16 on: Today at 11:30:16 AM »









There is always one cunt who has seen it before. Logged

whighams_wig

Offline



Posts: 119





Posts: 119 Re: CRYPTIC MUSIC QUIZ « Reply #18 on: Today at 11:51:45 AM »



All sparkies are sharp JT, Knowing Clems attention to detail he may find a discrepancy or two unlike you gullible fookers,All sparkies are sharp JT, Logged

whighams_wig

Offline



Posts: 119





Posts: 119 Re: CRYPTIC MUSIC QUIZ « Reply #20 on: Today at 11:55:59 AM » Ask your mate boscos baldy napper or marske trev whoever he is now but it's been a few years since i seen him Logged

Johnny Thunder

Offline



Posts: 11 718





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 11 718Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: CRYPTIC MUSIC QUIZ « Reply #21 on: Today at 12:05:29 PM »

Not bad actually. Sci-fi not really my thing but I enjoyed them.





Have you read Trevs books? I read them both on holiday last year.Not bad actually. Sci-fi not really my thing but I enjoyed them. Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 13 618







Posts: 13 618 Re: CRYPTIC MUSIC QUIZ « Reply #22 on: Today at 01:22:00 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:06:50 PM

10 - eye of the tiger

Only half a point - no mention of Survivor*

















*Ironically both song and band can be linked to your poor poor cat. Only half a point - no mention of Survivor**Ironically both song and band can be linked to your poor poor cat. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

. THUNDER is a jolly nice chap who doesn't write offensive signatures anymore....... THE GREAT BIG FANNY

CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 13 618







Posts: 13 618 Re: CRYPTIC MUSIC QUIZ « Reply #25 on: Today at 01:26:04 PM » Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 11:30:16 AM



There is always one cunt who has seen it before.

WHAT ARE YOU DOING ON THIS THREAD?



THIS IS FOR INTELLEKTUALS.







YOU WERE TOLD TO GO AND LOOK AT PICTURES OF FOO FOOS.







WHAT ARE YOU DOING ON THIS THREAD?THIS IS FOR INTELLEKTUALS.YOU WERE TOLD TO GO AND LOOK AT PICTURES OF FOO FOOS. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

. THUNDER is a jolly nice chap who doesn't write offensive signatures anymore....... THE GREAT BIG FANNY

whighams_wig

Offline



Posts: 119





Posts: 119 Re: CRYPTIC MUSIC QUIZ « Reply #29 on: Today at 02:09:45 PM »



And i told you that pedantic phooker wouldnt give me it, JT i didnt know he had any books out and certainly didnt have him down as a writer although his timesheets were amusing, every millisecond he could claim. Im asuming its PL the mechy im talking about after he posted last week about his daughter singing.And i told you that pedantic phooker wouldnt give me it, Logged

Johnny Thunder

Offline



Posts: 11 718





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 11 718Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: CRYPTIC MUSIC QUIZ « Reply #30 on: Today at 02:14:51 PM »







Trev is the author.





https://www.amazon.co.uk/Room-119-contemporary-fantasy-thriller-ebook/dp/B0771TLP3Z/ref=sr_1_1?crid=11KVKINA2LR1S&dchild=1&keywords=trevor+lince+in+books&qid=1587129220&sprefix=trevor+lince%2Caps%2C239&sr=8-1





https://www.amazon.co.uk/Funicular-What-truth-when-past-ebook/dp/B07L5R3CP3/ref=sr_1_2?crid=11KVKINA2LR1S&dchild=1&keywords=trevor+lince+in+books&qid=1587129220&sprefix=trevor+lince%2Caps%2C239&sr=8-2







Plenty of local connection in both with the second set here.



Trev is the author.Plenty of local connection in both with the second set here. Logged

whighams_wig

Offline



Posts: 119





Posts: 119 Re: CRYPTIC MUSIC QUIZ « Reply #33 on: Today at 05:23:00 PM » Well googling has it as the killing of a king and not just some sponging fifth generation toffee nose "royal" so this looks like clems bastarsised the word to fit his crap clue. Logged