CRYPTIC MUSIC QUIZ

April 17, 2020, 06:51:44 PM
News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Author Topic: CRYPTIC MUSIC QUIZ  (Read 401 times)
CLEM FANDANGO
« on: Yesterday at 10:47:03 PM »
In LIDS's absence.

A quiz.

Let's see if you can name the song title and artist (need both for a point) that fit each of the following cryptic clues*

1. Enforcing social distancing 
2. Time travel for insects     
3. The winners view on regicide       
4. Heavy airship, lost near China       
5. Going further than next door to get a drink for the thirsty 
6. Doubly cold infant is plain and cold
7. Have faith on the way there 
8. It has to be romantic, if only you can stay sane     
9. Could the young man lose some weight instantly?     
10. Tgger will make it through

 jc




*THUNDER this will be far too difficult for you so please go and look at some foofoos instead.
OzzyPorter
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:50:43 PM »
1. Police - Don't stand so close to me
OzzyPorter
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:52:27 PM »
6. Vanilla Ice - Ice ice baby
clag01
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:57:10 PM »
4. Led Zep. Kashmir
El Capitan
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:05:48 PM »
Dont stop believing - journey
El Capitan
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:06:50 PM »
10 - eye of the tiger  mcl
clag01
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:10:13 PM »
Trust you to get that one  :alf:
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:11:04 AM »
All correct so far.

 jc

5 to go.
38red
« Reply #8 on: Today at 02:09:01 AM »
I had Bee Gees - staying Alive for 1
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:45:43 AM »
Quote from: 38red on Today at 02:09:01 AM
I had Bee Gees - staying Alive for 1

Enforcing -> Police

and not Bee Gees.

Both ends of the clue tie in with the answers.

 mcl
Bobupanddown
« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:28:15 AM »
I'm runbish at these things but...

8. Beyonce Crazy in love?
whighams_wig
« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:10:51 AM »
8, it must be love, Madness
whighams_wig
« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:13:10 AM »
2. Yesterday, Beatles
whighams_wig
« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:18:04 AM »
9. Right here right now, Fat boy slim
whighams_wig
« Reply #14 on: Today at 10:21:58 AM »
3.  Opinion , Kingslayer
whighams_wig
« Reply #15 on: Today at 11:03:48 AM »
5. All around the world, Oasis, right im off to tesco for click and collect weekend bevy
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #16 on: Today at 11:30:16 AM »
There is always one cunt who has seen it before.




 mcl
El Capitan
« Reply #17 on: Today at 11:37:02 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 11:30:16 AM
There is always one cunt who has seen it before.




 mcl

 
whighams_wig
« Reply #18 on: Today at 11:51:45 AM »
Knowing Clems attention to detail he may find a discrepancy or two unlike you gullible fookers, :alf:

All sparkies are sharp JT,
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #19 on: Today at 11:52:37 AM »
 mcl



 jc
whighams_wig
« Reply #20 on: Today at 11:55:59 AM »
Ask your mate boscos baldy napper or marske trev whoever he is now but it's been a few years since i seen him
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #21 on: Today at 12:05:29 PM »
Have you read Trevs books? I read them both on holiday last year.
Not bad actually. Sci-fi not really my thing but I enjoyed them.


 :like:
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #22 on: Today at 01:22:00 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:06:50 PM
10 - eye of the tiger  mcl

Only half a point - no mention of Survivor*

 






*Ironically both song and band can be linked to your poor poor cat.
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #23 on: Today at 01:23:41 PM »
Quote from: whighams_wig on Today at 10:21:58 AM
3.  Opinion , Kingslayer


I'll give you the others Willie but not this one.

Close but no banana.

 mcl

Yet.
tunstall
« Reply #24 on: Today at 01:24:17 PM »
So what's left?  :pd:
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #25 on: Today at 01:26:04 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 11:30:16 AM
There is always one cunt who has seen it before.
 mcl

WHAT ARE YOU DOING ON THIS THREAD?

THIS IS FOR INTELLEKTUALS. 

 

YOU WERE TOLD TO GO AND LOOK AT PICTURES OF FOO FOOS.

 
tunstall
« Reply #26 on: Today at 01:33:16 PM »
Is 7 Bon Jovi, Living on a Prayer?
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #27 on: Today at 01:35:05 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 01:33:16 PM
Is 7 Bon Jovi, Living on a Prayer?

Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:05:48 PM
Dont stop believing - journey

Only half a point for BUMCAT as he didn't number it correctly.

 lost

3 is left.
Bruce*

« Reply #28 on: Today at 02:02:20 PM »
We are the champions - Queen
whighams_wig
« Reply #29 on: Today at 02:09:45 PM »
JT i didnt know he had any books out and certainly didnt have him down as a writer although his timesheets were amusing, every millisecond he could claim. Im asuming its PL the mechy im talking about after he posted last week about his daughter singing.

And i told you that pedantic phooker wouldnt give me it, :redcard:
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #30 on: Today at 02:14:51 PM »
 



Trev is the author.


https://www.amazon.co.uk/Room-119-contemporary-fantasy-thriller-ebook/dp/B0771TLP3Z/ref=sr_1_1?crid=11KVKINA2LR1S&dchild=1&keywords=trevor+lince+in+books&qid=1587129220&sprefix=trevor+lince%2Caps%2C239&sr=8-1


https://www.amazon.co.uk/Funicular-What-truth-when-past-ebook/dp/B07L5R3CP3/ref=sr_1_2?crid=11KVKINA2LR1S&dchild=1&keywords=trevor+lince+in+books&qid=1587129220&sprefix=trevor+lince%2Caps%2C239&sr=8-2



Plenty of local connection in both with the second set here.

 :like:
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #31 on: Today at 04:49:26 PM »
Quote from: Bruce* on Today at 02:02:20 PM
We are the champions - Queen

Winner's view - OK - I can see that

Regicide - murder of a king (or royal) - ?

Nope
Bruce*

« Reply #32 on: Today at 05:10:28 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 04:49:26 PM
Quote from: Bruce* on Today at 02:02:20 PM
We are the champions - Queen

Regicide - murder of a king (or royal) - ?

Nope
Sang by a dead Queen...
whighams_wig
« Reply #33 on: Today at 05:23:00 PM »
Well googling has it as the killing of a king and not just some sponging fifth generation toffee nose "royal" so this looks like clems bastarsised the word to fit his crap clue.
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #34 on: Today at 05:27:38 PM »
Quote from: whighams_wig on Today at 05:23:00 PM
Well googling has it as the killing of a king and not just some sponging fifth generation toffee nose "royal" so this looks like clems bastarsised the word to fit his crap clue.

Wiki:  The broad definition of regicide is the deliberate killing of a monarch, or the person responsible for the killing of a person of royalty. In the British tradition, it refers to the judicial execution of a king after a trial, reflecting the historical precedent of the trial and execution of Charles I of England. More broadly, it can also refer to the killing of an emperor or any other reigning sovereign.

PS:  who said the clue wasn't about a king?

 
