CRYPTIC MUSIC QUIZ

April 17, 2020, 04:49:57 AM
News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Author Topic: CRYPTIC MUSIC QUIZ  (Read 98 times)
CLEM FANDANGO
« on: Yesterday at 10:47:03 PM »
In LIDS's absence.

A quiz.

Let's see if you can name the song title and artist (need both for a point) that fit each of the following cryptic clues*

1. Enforcing social distancing 
2. Time travel for insects     
3. The winners view on regicide       
4. Heavy airship, lost near China       
5. Going further than next door to get a drink for the thirsty 
6. Doubly cold infant is plain and cold
7. Have faith on the way there 
8. It has to be romantic, if only you can stay sane     
9. Could the young man lose some weight instantly?     
10. Tgger will make it through

 jc




*THUNDER this will be far too difficult for you so please go and look at some foofoos instead.
Logged
OzzyPorter
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:50:43 PM »
1. Police - Don't stand so close to me
OzzyPorter
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:52:27 PM »
6. Vanilla Ice - Ice ice baby
clag01
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:57:10 PM »
4. Led Zep. Kashmir
El Capitan
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:05:48 PM »
Dont stop believing - journey
El Capitan
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:06:50 PM »
10 - eye of the tiger  mcl
clag01
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:10:13 PM »
Trust you to get that one  :alf:
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:11:04 AM »
All correct so far.

 jc

5 to go.
38red
« Reply #8 on: Today at 02:09:01 AM »
I had Bee Gees - staying Alive for 1
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:45:43 AM »
Quote from: 38red on Today at 02:09:01 AM
I had Bee Gees - staying Alive for 1

Enforcing -> Police

and not Bee Gees.

Both ends of the clue tie in with the answers.

 mcl
