A quiz.



Let's see if you can name the song title and artist (need both for a point) that fit each of the following cryptic clues*



1. Enforcing social distancing

2. Time travel for insects

3. The winners view on regicide

4. Heavy airship, lost near China

5. Going further than next door to get a drink for the thirsty

6. Doubly cold infant is plain and cold

7. Have faith on the way there

8. It has to be romantic, if only you can stay sane

9. Could the young man lose some weight instantly?

10. Tgger will make it through













*THUNDER this will be far too difficult for you so please go and look at some foofoos instead. In LIDS's absence.

